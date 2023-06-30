Other features you'll find in all standard cabins include twin beds that can be pushed together to form a queen, dual closets with shelves and room for hanging items on both sides (one short, one long), a desk with chair and lighted mirror above it, three- to four-drawer dresser, mini-fridge (feel free to ask your room attendant to remove the pre-stocked -- and extra-fee -- items from inside), bedside stands with small drawer and cubby hole, and bedside lights with stand into which are built an 110-volt outlet and USB ports.

You'll also find 110- and 220-volt outlets by the desk, a hair dryer in the top drawer of the desk, a safe in the closet along with robes to wear in the room, an armchair or loveseat, and an interactive flat-screen TV with several channels as well as the ability to check your bill, make shore excursions, order room service and watch movies on demand (for a fee). Every room also has reusable Celebrity-branded totes that you can take home with you.

Bathrooms have plenty of storage space both above and below the sink, and showers with a glass door. Soaps, shampoos, conditioners and shower gels are all in large, reusable plastic containers.

Our sole complaint about the rooms was a lack of hanging space outside the closet for our jackets.

Accessible versions of most types of rooms are available.

Interior: Though small (only 170 square feet), inside rooms on Celebrity Millennium are, nevertheless, as comfortable and stylish as any other cabin onboard. Additionally, the way the beds are placed in the room -- facing the door -- creates extra space so you never have to feel cramped.

Oceanview: Ocean-view cabins are the same size as inside accommodations but have the addition of a panoramic window.

Balcony: Not including the balcony, these rooms are the exact same size and layout as inside and ocean-view rooms. On the 38-square-foot balcony, you'll find two chairs and a knee-high drinks table.

Family Veranda: These cabins (270 square feet, with either a 112- or 191-square-foot balcony) can accommodate up to five people, have separate living and sleeping spaces and an expansive balcony but only have one bathroom. The master bedroom has two twin beds that can be combined to form a king and there are pull-out couches in the living area. The oversized balcony has extra furniture, including two loungers and a second drinks table.

Concierge Class: Concierge Class staterooms (233 square feet, including balcony) are nearly identical to standard balcony rooms, but are slightly larger and come with the services of a dedicated concierge who can help with dining arrangements and shore excursion reservations. Other perks you'll get for staying in a Concierge Cabin are priority check-in, debarkation and tendering; plush robes and slippers; daily canapes; welcome sparkling wine; complimentary use of umbrellas and binoculars; and upgraded bath amenities. But if you're going to spend the extra money, choose AquaClass instead, which offers a better amenity package and perks.

AquaClass: If you're looking to splurge a little, the AquaClass rooms (248 square feet, including balcony) offer the bet bang for your buck and are worth the investment. They are larger than but nearly identical to standard balcony rooms, but come with a great array of amenities, including come with two yoga mats for onboard use, two bottles of water delivered daily, complimentary access to the Persian Garden thermal suite and exclusive access to the health-focused Blu restaurant, where breakfast and dinner are served daily. As in Concierge Class rooms, cabins come with plush robes and slippers, daily canapes, welcome sparkling wine, upgraded bath amenities and complimentary usage of umbrellas and binoculars.

The Retreat (Suites) There are four categories of suite onboard Celebrity Millennium. All come with access to the The Retreat, which features an exclusive lounge (formerly Michael's Club) on Deck 6 -- with free drinks -- and sun deck on Deck 12 reserved exclusively for suite cruisers, and only those staying in a suite are welcome to dine in the Luminae restaurant for breakfast and dinner. Suite passengers also have seats reserved for them in the theater, and get priority embarkation, debarkation and tender service. In some ports, suite passengers also might be invited onto the helipad for a special sail-away.

All suites feature a sitting area with sofa, two twin beds that can be pushed together to form a queen (unless otherwise noted), an upgraded showerhead, a mini-fridge, and balconies with lounge seating and floor-to-ceiling glass doors. Suite cruisers also receive fresh fruit and bottles of water on day one of the cruise, daily canape delivery, complimentary in-cabin specialty coffee, pillow menu, Frette robes (at the Penthouse and Royal levels, the robes are monogramed and you get to take them home) and towels, and upgraded bath amenities. Cruisers staying in Celebrity, Royal and Penthouse suites also have personal butler service to help with a range of services.

In addition to the full array of suite perks listed above, cruisers staying in Royal and Penthouse suites also get a complimentary mini-bar or full refrigerator stocked with their favorite beer, soda, wine and liquor and replenished as needed, unlimited, complimentary specialty dining, complimentary laundry service and unlimited Wi-Fi.

Penthouse Suite: There are just two Penthouse suites (each 2,530 square feet, including balcony) on Celebrity Millennium, each of which has separate sleeping, living and dining spaces, along with two bathrooms and a small pantry. A massive balcony that stretches the length of the suite and has multiple entry ways.

There's plenty of room for people to stretch out inside, with lots of seating options throughout (we love the pod chair), dining for up to 10 people, and enough storage space to last two to four people at least a month. The marble bathroom has a spa tub, dual sinks and separate, glass-enclosed shower stall. The balcony is stocked with regular chairs, loungers and sofas, a hot tub, and plenty of space for entertaining passengers outside.

Royal Suite: There are eight Royal suites (733 square feet, including balcony) onboard, each with a discrete living, dining and sleeping area, along with a tiny walk-in closet, and a large bathroom with a separate shower and spa tub and dual sinks. All can hold up to four people. The bedroom has a queen-sized bed with flat-screen TV, small desk area, a porthole view onto the balcony and a balcony entry. There's a second balcony entry in the living room, which has a sectional sofa, part of which can be turned into another bed. The oversized balcony has a hot tub, two loungers, a two-person loveseat, two chairs and a dinner table with seating for four.

Celebrity Suite: The eight Celebrity suites (467 square feet, including balcony) on Celebrity Millennium can each house up to three people and have a separate bedroom and living room, a small walk-in closet with vanity, small dining space, and enlarged bathroom and balcony. The large bathroom has dual sinks, a separate glass shower stall and a jetted spa tub. There's lots more storage space than you and two friends could possibly need in a week.

Sky Suite: There are 32 Sky suites onboard, each with a bedroom and adjacent sitting space; there is no divider between the two spaces. The sitting area has a sofa, larger desk and more storage space, while the oversized bathroom has a separate shower stall, jetted spa tub and dual sinks. Sky suites (308 square feet, including balcony) can hold up to three people.