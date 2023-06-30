Entertainment & Activities

Theater Millennium's main theater is home to a number of evening big-stage shows, from traditional song-and-dance productions performed by a resident troupe to comedians and other traveling acts that could include aerialists and tribute bands. During the day you'll also find educational lectures from a naturalist when the ship is in Alaska, along with the occasional movie and, in the early part of your cruise, port and shopping talks.

The theater can be accessed from decks 4 and 5, but there are four tiers of seating and sightlines are pretty good from almost everywhere.

Daily Fun Depending on how long the ship is in port, each day will be filled with a variety of activities that include trivia (general knowledge, music, themed), open or crew versus passenger sports play (basketball, soccer, archery), art lectures and auctions, dance classes, Bingo and other similar options. There are also movies on the Rooftop Terrace, wine tastings for an extra fee, iPhone and iPad learning classes that are probably too basic for anyone under 60, and health and wellness seminars, which are, ultimately, trying to sell you something. On top of that, the schedule is padded with lots of retail sales, which make the schedule look more robust than it actually is. We found long stretches of time where there were actually very few organized activities.

At Night Celebrity Millennium is not a party ship, but it is hopping until around 1 a.m. most nights, with much of the action centered in Deck 11's Sky Lounge, at the Martini Bar and in the casino. In addition to the shows in the theater, you'll find live music in a number of venues, movies on the Rooftop, the occasional trivia game, themed dance parties (Motown, 80s, British Invasion, etc.) and twice per cruise a silent disco that draws people of all ages.

In the casino you'll find slot, poker and blackjack tournaments and lucky seat competitions.

Martini Bar & Crush (Deck 4): These twin bars are extremely popular in the late afternoon and early evenings, especially on sea days when the DJ pumps up the volume. Located along the main thoroughfare on Deck 4, the oval-shaped Martini Bar has an ice-topped bar and, if you're lucky, you'll catch bartenders showing off their martini pouring skills. The Crush bar is located just a few steps away; in fact, you might not even realize it's technically a separate bar, as it seems to serve more as a spillover space for the Martini Bar.

Rendezvous Lounge (Deck 4): Located smack in the middle of the ship (you have to pass through here to get between the front and back of the ship on Deck 4), the Rendezvous Lounge is one of the main spots for daytime activities ranging from trivia and other games to art auctions, and in the evening for live performances from the house band or a solo acoustic guitar player.

The Retreat Lounge (Deck 4): This glass-enclosed bar is reserved exclusively for suite passengers. It's a quiet space with snacks available most of the day and a full bar, with all drinks on the house. The suite concierge office is here to help with all kinds of services.

Cellar Masters (Deck 5): Located along the main thoroughfare on Deck 5, Cellar Masters is Celebrity's signature wine bar and offers a number of varietals from around the world by the glass or bottle. There's also usually one or more wine tastings a day here, and in the evening you'll usually find a violinist and cellist duo playing classical or light jazz.

Sunset Bar (Deck 10): Located at the back of the Oceanview Cafe, the Sunset Bar serves as an alfresco seating for the buffet during meal times and as the perfect spot for an evening cocktail while the sun goes down.

Sky Lounge (Deck 11): Sky Lounge does double duty as a quiet spot for reading and taking in the gorgeous views out of the floor-to-ceiling windows during the day, and as the main entertainment venue in the evenings. This is where you'll find nighttime trivia and gameshows, as well as DJ-spun music for dancing into the early hours of the morning.

Rooftop Terrace (Deck 12): Located outside on Deck 12 at the back of the ship, the Rooftop Terrace, is where you'll find morning, afternoon and evening movie showings. There are tons of loungers and even a handful of day beds for movie watching, and the area is stocked with blankets. It's also not a bad alternative for anyone looking to soak up rays in between movie showings. The space can only be accessed by a staircase on each side; though there is a specialized wheelchair lift, you'll have to find a crew member to help.

Pools Celebrity Millennium has three pools: two outside in the main pool deck area, and one in the Solarium. The main pool deck also has several hot tubs, while the Solarium has one. The main pool deck can get crowded and noisy on a busy sea day with a DJ spinning tunes, while the Solarium is a dedicated quiet zone.

Note that children must be fully toilet-trained to use the pool or whirlpools. If your child is under 16, he or she must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian when using the whirlpools.

Recreation There is limited outdoor recreation on Millennium beyond a basketball court (Deck 12) that also doubles as a soccer court. You'll often find a setup for a bean bag toss by the main pool.

Sun Decks There's plenty of sun deck space on Celebrity Millennium, with the bulk of it on Deck 10 surrounding the pools and on Deck 11 overlooking the pool. But, you'll also find places to lay out in the sun on Deck 12 toward the front by the basketball court, and when there's no movie playing at the Rooftop Terrace, which has a bunch of loungers and a handful of day beds under palapas. It can get windy up there, but blankets are always available if you need one.

Suite passengers have their own exclusive sun deck. The Retreat Sundeck offers two tiers of seating that includes lush loungers, plush clamshells, day beds, sectional sofas and even thick pillows on the deck for just lying on. There are also a handful of tables, though we never saw any signs of food service; at select times, a crew member was available to take drink orders, but that was it.

You'll find most of the ship's main services on Deck 3, including the guest services and shore excursion desks, as well as meeting rooms and a small internet cafe tucked in behind the midship elevators. Wi-Fi is available throughout the ship, and you can purchase either a basic or unlimited package, with prices based on how many devices you want to be able to connect.

The future cruise office is on Deck 5, tucked in between retail shops that sell high-end jewelry, perfume, designer clothing and Celebrity-branded logo wear and souvenirs. You'll also find the Innovations Apple Authorized Reseller store on Deck 5.

The Park West art gallery and the photo gallery, where you'll find all the pictures ship photographers have been taking all cruise long, are both on Deck 4.

There are no self-service laundry facilities, but you can pay to have items washed, dry cleaned or pressed for you.

A medical facility is located on Deck 1, but hours are limited and you'll pay to visit the doctor.