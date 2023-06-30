Theater Millennium's main theater is home to a number of evening big-stage shows, from traditional song-and-dance productions performed by a resident troupe to comedians and other traveling acts that could include aerialists and tribute bands. During the day you'll also find educational lectures from a naturalist when the ship is in Alaska, along with the occasional movie and, in the early part of your cruise, port and shopping talks.
The theater can be accessed from decks 4 and 5, but there are four tiers of seating and sightlines are pretty good from almost everywhere.
Daily Fun Depending on how long the ship is in port, each day will be filled with a variety of activities that include trivia (general knowledge, music, themed), open or crew versus passenger sports play (basketball, soccer, archery), art lectures and auctions, dance classes, Bingo and other similar options. There are also movies on the Rooftop Terrace, wine tastings for an extra fee, iPhone and iPad learning classes that are probably too basic for anyone under 60, and health and wellness seminars, which are, ultimately, trying to sell you something. On top of that, the schedule is padded with lots of retail sales, which make the schedule look more robust than it actually is. We found long stretches of time where there were actually very few organized activities.
At Night Celebrity Millennium is not a party ship, but it is hopping until around 1 a.m. most nights, with much of the action centered in Deck 11's Sky Lounge, at the Martini Bar and in the casino. In addition to the shows in the theater, you'll find live music in a number of venues, movies on the Rooftop, the occasional trivia game, themed dance parties (Motown, 80s, British Invasion, etc.) and twice per cruise a silent disco that draws people of all ages.
In the casino you'll find slot, poker and blackjack tournaments and lucky seat competitions.
Martini Bar & Crush (Deck 4): These twin bars are extremely popular in the late afternoon and early evenings, especially on sea days when the DJ pumps up the volume. Located along the main thoroughfare on Deck 4, the oval-shaped Martini Bar has an ice-topped bar and, if you're lucky, you'll catch bartenders showing off their martini pouring skills. The Crush bar is located just a few steps away; in fact, you might not even realize it's technically a separate bar, as it seems to serve more as a spillover space for the Martini Bar.
Rendezvous Lounge (Deck 4): Located smack in the middle of the ship (you have to pass through here to get between the front and back of the ship on Deck 4), the Rendezvous Lounge is one of the main spots for daytime activities ranging from trivia and other games to art auctions, and in the evening for live performances from the house band or a solo acoustic guitar player.
The Retreat Lounge (Deck 4): This glass-enclosed bar is reserved exclusively for suite passengers. It's a quiet space with snacks available most of the day and a full bar, with all drinks on the house. The suite concierge office is here to help with all kinds of services.
Cellar Masters (Deck 5): Located along the main thoroughfare on Deck 5, Cellar Masters is Celebrity's signature wine bar and offers a number of varietals from around the world by the glass or bottle. There's also usually one or more wine tastings a day here, and in the evening you'll usually find a violinist and cellist duo playing classical or light jazz.
Sunset Bar (Deck 10): Located at the back of the Oceanview Cafe, the Sunset Bar serves as an alfresco seating for the buffet during meal times and as the perfect spot for an evening cocktail while the sun goes down.
Sky Lounge (Deck 11): Sky Lounge does double duty as a quiet spot for reading and taking in the gorgeous views out of the floor-to-ceiling windows during the day, and as the main entertainment venue in the evenings. This is where you'll find nighttime trivia and gameshows, as well as DJ-spun music for dancing into the early hours of the morning.
Rooftop Terrace (Deck 12): Located outside on Deck 12 at the back of the ship, the Rooftop Terrace, is where you'll find morning, afternoon and evening movie showings. There are tons of loungers and even a handful of day beds for movie watching, and the area is stocked with blankets. It's also not a bad alternative for anyone looking to soak up rays in between movie showings. The space can only be accessed by a staircase on each side; though there is a specialized wheelchair lift, you'll have to find a crew member to help.
Pools Celebrity Millennium has three pools: two outside in the main pool deck area, and one in the Solarium. The main pool deck also has several hot tubs, while the Solarium has one. The main pool deck can get crowded and noisy on a busy sea day with a DJ spinning tunes, while the Solarium is a dedicated quiet zone.
Note that children must be fully toilet-trained to use the pool or whirlpools. If your child is under 16, he or she must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian when using the whirlpools.
Recreation There is limited outdoor recreation on Millennium beyond a basketball court (Deck 12) that also doubles as a soccer court. You'll often find a setup for a bean bag toss by the main pool.
Sun Decks There's plenty of sun deck space on Celebrity Millennium, with the bulk of it on Deck 10 surrounding the pools and on Deck 11 overlooking the pool. But, you'll also find places to lay out in the sun on Deck 12 toward the front by the basketball court, and when there's no movie playing at the Rooftop Terrace, which has a bunch of loungers and a handful of day beds under palapas. It can get windy up there, but blankets are always available if you need one.
Suite passengers have their own exclusive sun deck. The Retreat Sundeck offers two tiers of seating that includes lush loungers, plush clamshells, day beds, sectional sofas and even thick pillows on the deck for just lying on. There are also a handful of tables, though we never saw any signs of food service; at select times, a crew member was available to take drink orders, but that was it.
You'll find most of the ship's main services on Deck 3, including the guest services and shore excursion desks, as well as meeting rooms and a small internet cafe tucked in behind the midship elevators. Wi-Fi is available throughout the ship, and you can purchase either a basic or unlimited package, with prices based on how many devices you want to be able to connect.
The future cruise office is on Deck 5, tucked in between retail shops that sell high-end jewelry, perfume, designer clothing and Celebrity-branded logo wear and souvenirs. You'll also find the Innovations Apple Authorized Reseller store on Deck 5.
The Park West art gallery and the photo gallery, where you'll find all the pictures ship photographers have been taking all cruise long, are both on Deck 4.
There are no self-service laundry facilities, but you can pay to have items washed, dry cleaned or pressed for you.
A medical facility is located on Deck 1, but hours are limited and you'll pay to visit the doctor.
Spa Celebrity Millennium's spa offers a wide range of body treatments and salon services, all of which are quite pricy. Massages range from $150 for a 50-minute Tension Zone massage to $248 for an 80-minute deep tissue, plus there are a number of add-ons (hot stones, scalp or foot massage) for an additional $36 each. Facials cost anywhere from $124 to $289, with several add-ons that range from $37 to $46. Men's services, hair dressing, Botox and dermal fillers, nail services and acupuncture are also available.
Tucked away inside the spa, around the corner from the gym, is the Persian Garden thermal suite, which features a Hamman Turkish steam room, salt therapy sauna, infrared sauna and rainfall showers, along with a handful of ceramic loungers. It's pretty small, only open to people 18 or older and you must purchase a weeklong pass (about $100) to enter. (The Persian Garden is free for passengers staying in an AquaClass cabin.)
Fitness Millennium has a large gym with a mix of Technogym and Life Fitness machines, a selection of free weights and several free and for-fee classes. It also offers three Peloton bikes, free for guests with Peloton accounts. You can also pay for a number of personal training-style sessions that range anywhere in price from $67 for 25 minutes of assisted stretching to $154 for an 80-minute fitness assessment. Yoga, cycling and Pilates classes each cost about $18 a session. Deck 11 has a jogging track, where six laps equals 1 kilometer.
The fitness center is open 24 hours a day but is only staffed from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and cruisers must 16 or older to use the facility.
While Celebrity doesn't have all the family-friendly amenities that sister line Royal Caribbean has, it does offer a solid program for children aged 3 to 17 years with Camp at Sea. As long as your kids don't require character meet-and-greets, they should be happy there.
In addition to the scheduled activities (detailed below), Celebrity offers group babysitting for kids ages 3 to 12. The cost is $6 per hour, per child. Babysitting is available as follows: on port days from noon to 2 p.m. and every day from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. There's also a complimentary dinner "party" from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (not available on port days when the ship sets sail after 5 p.m.), but children must be fully toilet trained (diaper/pull-up free) to participate.
For suite passengers only, in-suite babysitting is also available (subject to personnel availability and with at least 24 hours' notice). This service charges $30 per hour for up to three children within the same family, and two sitters will be assigned per suite. Children must be 12 months old or older to be eligible for in-suite sitting.
Celebrity Cruises has earned Autism Friendly Cruise Line status after its completion of Autism Friendly Certification via Autism on the Seas.
Kids Participation in the kids' program is complimentary and is broken nicely into compatible age groups. Potty-trained children from age 3 are welcomed to join the Shipmates (3- to 5-year-olds). Cadets (6 to 9), Captains (10 to 12) and Teens (13 to 17) make up the rest of the groups. Age-appropriate activities are available for each group, and trained counselors are in attendance. Most days the club is open for select hours in the morning, afternoon and evening.
Parents with children younger than 3 are invited to accompany their toddlers into the playrooms at select times. (Infants who sail must be at least 6 months old as of the first day of the cruise. However, for transpacific cruises, infants must be at least 12 months old.)
The Fun Factory facility is outfitted with large TVs, a Ping-Pong table and computer terminals. Kids' activities include crafts, Xbox games, puppet shows, dinosaur studies, robotics classes, T-shirt decorating and karaoke. Activities are divided into four categories: art, recreational, culinary and S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering and math).
Parents can also borrow toys from the Fun Factory for children to use onboard. The toys, suitable for a variety of ages from 3 to 11, include many Fat Brain toys.
Teens Teens hang out in XClub on Deck 11, a gaming haven with Wii, Xboxes and PlayStations. The club also has space for lounging and a dance floor. Teens can participate in teen pool Olympics, late-night theme parties such as "Red Carpet" and "Prom Night," craft and scrapbook activities, karaoke and fashion design workshops.
* May require additional fees