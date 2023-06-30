One thing to note about sailing with Celebrity: upper-grade accommodations allow access to exclusive restaurants and lounges. If you're traveling in a group, plan to book into the same category because only suite passengers are allowed to eat in Luminae and Blu is reserved for AquaClass only. While passengers in the more expensive cabins can choose to eat in the main dining room, their friends can't join them in the VIP venues.

Also, Infinity's lido deck (Deck 10) has an inordinately large overhang toward the forward part of the ship and a series of angled overhangs toward the aft. They are so big that the ship was built with a row of stanchions that angle down from the overhangs. Rooms at the top level on Deck 9, therefore, get interrupted views and little sun. Also, while soundproofing is excellent from cabin to cabin, this is not the case with the ceilings, and being right under the pool deck can make for a noisy cruise.

Infinity's standard cabins, from the least expensive insides to balcony cabins, are well-configured and have rounded-end beds. The taupe and maroon color palette, along with light wood, seems a little outdated and tired, but this will be addressed in the Revolution makeover.

All standard cabins come equipped with mini-bar fridges stocked with for-fee items, safes, telephones and interactive televisions with excellent programming (including CNN, ESPN, several movie channels, several in-house channels and TNT). The "interactive" part includes ordering room service, checking your daily bill balance and playing video slots and blackjack (for those who are bored and need to spend money gambling on a television).

There are two 110-volt outlets and two 220-volt outlets at the desk. If you bring a converter kit, you can convert one of the 220s to a 110 (or vice versa), giving you three outlets to use for sundry electronics like laptops, digital cameras and cellphone chargers.

The bathrooms are large and well-lit, with plenty of storage space for cosmetics and toiletries, as long as you don't mind tucking them away in cabinets below the sink. Standard accommodations, Concierge Class and AquaClass cabins have roomy showers, while suites have whirlpool baths. There are hair dryers in the vanities in standard cabins; upper-category accommodations get handheld dryers, but there are no outlets for them in the bathrooms. You have to use them in the desk/vanity areas, which is kind of a pain if you aren't using that area for grooming.

Interior: Standard inside cabins are 170 square feet.

Oceanview: Ocean-view cabins are the same size but allow light to come in through a porthole.

Balcony: Veranda cabins range from the same 170 square feet to 191 square feet. The draw here are the balconies, which measure 38 to 54 square feet and are large enough for two chairs and a small table. Balconies in standard veranda staterooms are furnished with fabric-and-metal chairs and small tables with wooden tops.

Infinity also has 16 "Sweet 16" rooms -- eight port (left) and eight starboard (right) veranda cabins far forward on Deck 6 with balconies that are larger than average but sold at the cheapest Category 2C prices. Ask for cabins 6016, 6018, 6020–6031, 6033 or 6035.

The 12 Family Veranda cabins are 271 square feet with disproportionate 242-square-foot balconies. Sliding doors with translucent windows separate the master bedroom areas from the living areas, where the kiddos can bunk on pull-out couches. The huge balconies each feature two lounge chairs and a table with two chairs.

AquaClass: Infinity's AquaClass cabins are the same size as standard cabins but come with different perks. In-cabin amenities include daily delivery of tea, an upgraded room service menu, pillow menu, extra toiletries (shower gel, lip balm), use of plush bathrobes and slippers, shoeshine service and a Hansgrohe shower panel. Additional services include priority check-in, express luggage delivery and priority disembarkation. Plus, AquaClass cruisers get exclusive spa privileges, such as complimentary passes to the Persian Garden steam and sauna room and a spa concierge who will arrange extra-fee spa treatments and on-demand wellness programming.

AquaClass passengers dine at Blu, an exclusive restaurant featuring "clean cuisine," for breakfast and dinner. While these passengers can choose to have dinner at the Trellis main dining room whenever they want (with the other flexible dining cruisers), they cannot bring non-AquaClass travelers into Blu. (This is a strict policy and worth noting if you're traveling in a group with people booked in a variety of stateroom categories.)

Concierge Class: These cabins, notable primarily for their prime location on the ship such as the back (aft), measure 194 square feet with 54-square-foot balconies. Concierge passengers receive extra perks, including a pillow menu, daily fresh fruit, sparkling wine on embarkation day, hors d'oeuvres every afternoon, use of binoculars, Frette robes, Hansgrohe showerheads, handheld hair dryers, a Celebrity Cruises tote bag and expanded room service menus. Also included are the services of a concierge (who has a desk in the library), priority check-in, use of an exclusive pre-departure lounge with free coffee and juices, express luggage service, priority disembarkation, shoeshine service and main/specialty restaurant seating preference.

Concierge Class and AquaClass balcony furniture has canvas pad covers, and suite passengers get a mix of mesh and wooden furniture.

Suites: Infinity features four basic types of suites. Thirty-two Sky Suites come in at 251 square feet apiece, each with a 57-square-foot balcony. They're essentially just bigger cabins with no separation between living and sleeping areas. Eight Celebrity Suites -- each 467 square feet with an 85-square-foot balcony -- are true suites with separate sleeping, living and dining areas. The eight Royal Suites are each 538 square feet with 195-square-foot balconies. Not only are there separate sleeping, living and dining spaces, but the spacious balconies also feature whirlpools and cushy lounge furniture.

The two Penthouse Suites are each a whopping 1,432 square feet with 1,098-square-foot balconies. In each, you'll find a baby grand piano, butler's pantry, motorized drapes, entertainment centers, complimentary scotch and vodka, a master bath with a whirlpool tub, a second bathroom and another whirlpool, bar and dining table on the balcony.

Stay in any of these suites, and you'll receive butler service; priority check-in, debarkation, tender service, restaurant seating and theater seating; afternoon canapes and tea service, and daily in-cabin specialty coffee and fresh fruit; one or two complimentary specialty restaurant meals; full breakfast, lunch and dinner service inside the suite; shoeshine service; Bulgari bath amenities (with extra products like shower gel and a nail kit); Hansgrohe showerheads and iPod/iPad docking stations; and a welcome bottle of sparkling wine.

Passengers in the top suites, as well as other VIPs (as chosen by Celebrity's head office), have exclusive access to a VIP lounge in Michael's Club. Tea, coffee and pastries are provided, as well as the services of a concierge. Happy hour, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., offers free drinks and hors d'oeuvres.

Of the 26 wheelchair-accessible cabins, five are insides, four are outsides, eight are standard balconies, three are Concierge Class and six are Sky Suites.