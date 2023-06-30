Entertainment & Activities

Theater

Celebrity's nightly theatrical performances, ranging from Broadway compilations to piano concertos, take place in the lovely three-deck Celebrity Theater and are generally well-regarded. Shows include typical Vegas-style song-and-dance revues, alongside performances given by visiting comedians and musical groups.

Daily Fun

Celebrity Life is Celebrity's enrichment and activities program for day and evening fun onboard. Activities mostly follow cruise ship standards (art auctions, bad hair day seminars, cooking demos, wine tastings, bingo and ballroom dance lessons). Some of the more unique (and entertaining) options are interactive events with officers and passengers, including Ping-Pong or water volleyball tournaments, silly game shows and an uproarious Dancing with the Officers "dance" (or is that physical comedy?) contest.

At Night

Fortunes Casino has an odd Egyptian theme for an otherwise sophisticated ship. You can lose, or possibly win, money at slots, poker, blackjack, craps, Texas Hold'em and roulette.

Celebrity Infinity Bars and Lounges

Celebrity Infinity has a nice range of bars and lounges -- enough to keep you entertained, but not too many where you feel like you're missing out.

Rendezvous Lounge (Deck 4): Lined with windows opening onto the promenade, this smaller space features art auctions during the day, and dancing or musical acts such as dueling pianos at night.

Martini Bar/Crush (Deck 4): Located on the Grand Foyer, the ice-topped Martini Bar and smaller sibling Crush provide the best people-watching. The juggling bartenders also make this a great spot for pre-dinner cocktails.

Michael's Club (Deck 4): This lounge reserved just for suite passengers has complimentary drinks, as well as nibbles.

Cellar Masters (Deck 5): This wine bar and tasting venue boasts a long table for wine education events and comfy chairs for killing time until your dinner table is ready. Taste wine on your own at any time or during a scheduled wine tasting led by a sommelier; unlike most other bars on the ship, this one carries nothing but wine (no soda, cocktails or beer).

Oceanview Bar (Deck 10): This outdoor bar abuts the buffet, but its premier location can make it a draw on its own.

Mast Bar (Deck 11): Tucked away above the pool area, the Mast Bar allows upper-deck sunbathers to gather and watch the scene below. About a dozen stools sit directly at the bar.

Constellation Lounge (Deck 11): The forward-facing lounge at the top of the ship is surrounded with floor-to-ceiling windows on three sides. It's used during the day as an observation station and for various activities. At night, it's turned into a dance club. Across the hall, an arcade is available to gamers young and old.

Celebrity Infinity Outside Recreation

Pools

Infinity's main pool area, located on Deck 10 midship, features cushioned loungers, daybeds and wooden accents. The saltwater pool itself is divided into a shallow end for dipping and a deeper end for swimming; a circular lounge area sits on a raised platform in the middle. Anyone who wants to swim laps can do so early in the morning before the pools get busy. There are four hot tubs, a bar and table tennis on the port side. Additional lounge seating can be found one deck up, circling the pool area.

Continuing forward, the Solarium is an adults-only venue with a thalassotherapy pool, two additional hot tubs, padded wood loungers and some table seating for AquaSpa Cafe diners. The area is open to children for an hour in the morning and an hour in the late afternoon, though we saw kids in the pool later in the evening, as well. The Solarium is enclosed with a glass roof so it can be used in inclement weather.

Recreation

Shuffleboard can be found on Deck 11 and a basketball court on Deck 12 at the top of the ship. Ping-Pong tables are on the pool deck.

Sun Decks

Sun worshippers crowd the loungers around the pool on Decks 10 and 11. If you want to avoid the crowds, head for the forward and aft areas on Deck 12. The latter is where you'll find the Rooftop Terrace, a secluded area that has the ship's movie screen, as well as cabana-style loungers.

Celebrity Infinity Services

The Grand Foyer, a three-deck atrium, lies at the center of Celebrity Infinity; its highlight is a dramatic staircase and ceiling-to-floor drapes. At the bottom of the atrium, on Deck 3, is the main "cruise business" area -- including the shore excursion boutique, an ATM, the Captain's Club office, Future Cruise Sails and passenger relations.

The photo gallery is located on Deck 4, across from Michael's Club.

Forward of Cafe al Bacio is Infinity's enormous shopping venue, the 14,000-square-foot Emporium. Along with the usual logo shops and duty-free items, there are several jewelry, clothing and watch shops, as well as Celebrity Innovations, an Apple product retailer. Instead of cluttering the aisles with specials as on most ships, there is a circular central kiosk area for the daily discount offerings.

The Celebrity iLounge is found on Deck 9. There, Mac computers are available for web browsing, or you can sign up for a Wi-Fi account, as wireless internet access is available shipwide. Prices start per minute or you can purchase a package. Computer and technology classes, mostly focusing on Apple products, are held in the Emporium and are complimentary.

The ship's library is just below on Deck 8 and features glass walls, deep armchairs and a selection of travel guides, fiction and nonfiction books, and board games. The main concierge keeps hours there, as well.

Meeting rooms are located on Deck 3, and a medical facility is on Deck 1.

There are no self-service launderettes.