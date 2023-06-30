Theater
Celebrity's nightly theatrical performances, ranging from Broadway compilations to piano concertos, take place in the lovely three-deck Celebrity Theater and are generally well-regarded. Shows include typical Vegas-style song-and-dance revues, alongside performances given by visiting comedians and musical groups.
Daily Fun
Celebrity Life is Celebrity's enrichment and activities program for day and evening fun onboard. Activities mostly follow cruise ship standards (art auctions, bad hair day seminars, cooking demos, wine tastings, bingo and ballroom dance lessons). Some of the more unique (and entertaining) options are interactive events with officers and passengers, including Ping-Pong or water volleyball tournaments, silly game shows and an uproarious Dancing with the Officers "dance" (or is that physical comedy?) contest.
At Night
Fortunes Casino has an odd Egyptian theme for an otherwise sophisticated ship. You can lose, or possibly win, money at slots, poker, blackjack, craps, Texas Hold'em and roulette.
Celebrity Infinity has a nice range of bars and lounges -- enough to keep you entertained, but not too many where you feel like you're missing out.
Rendezvous Lounge (Deck 4): Lined with windows opening onto the promenade, this smaller space features art auctions during the day, and dancing or musical acts such as dueling pianos at night.
Martini Bar/Crush (Deck 4): Located on the Grand Foyer, the ice-topped Martini Bar and smaller sibling Crush provide the best people-watching. The juggling bartenders also make this a great spot for pre-dinner cocktails.
Michael's Club (Deck 4): This lounge reserved just for suite passengers has complimentary drinks, as well as nibbles.
Cellar Masters (Deck 5): This wine bar and tasting venue boasts a long table for wine education events and comfy chairs for killing time until your dinner table is ready. Taste wine on your own at any time or during a scheduled wine tasting led by a sommelier; unlike most other bars on the ship, this one carries nothing but wine (no soda, cocktails or beer).
Oceanview Bar (Deck 10): This outdoor bar abuts the buffet, but its premier location can make it a draw on its own.
Mast Bar (Deck 11): Tucked away above the pool area, the Mast Bar allows upper-deck sunbathers to gather and watch the scene below. About a dozen stools sit directly at the bar.
Constellation Lounge (Deck 11): The forward-facing lounge at the top of the ship is surrounded with floor-to-ceiling windows on three sides. It's used during the day as an observation station and for various activities. At night, it's turned into a dance club. Across the hall, an arcade is available to gamers young and old.
Pools
Infinity's main pool area, located on Deck 10 midship, features cushioned loungers, daybeds and wooden accents. The saltwater pool itself is divided into a shallow end for dipping and a deeper end for swimming; a circular lounge area sits on a raised platform in the middle. Anyone who wants to swim laps can do so early in the morning before the pools get busy. There are four hot tubs, a bar and table tennis on the port side. Additional lounge seating can be found one deck up, circling the pool area.
Continuing forward, the Solarium is an adults-only venue with a thalassotherapy pool, two additional hot tubs, padded wood loungers and some table seating for AquaSpa Cafe diners. The area is open to children for an hour in the morning and an hour in the late afternoon, though we saw kids in the pool later in the evening, as well. The Solarium is enclosed with a glass roof so it can be used in inclement weather.
Recreation
Shuffleboard can be found on Deck 11 and a basketball court on Deck 12 at the top of the ship. Ping-Pong tables are on the pool deck.
Sun Decks
Sun worshippers crowd the loungers around the pool on Decks 10 and 11. If you want to avoid the crowds, head for the forward and aft areas on Deck 12. The latter is where you'll find the Rooftop Terrace, a secluded area that has the ship's movie screen, as well as cabana-style loungers.
The Grand Foyer, a three-deck atrium, lies at the center of Celebrity Infinity; its highlight is a dramatic staircase and ceiling-to-floor drapes. At the bottom of the atrium, on Deck 3, is the main "cruise business" area -- including the shore excursion boutique, an ATM, the Captain's Club office, Future Cruise Sails and passenger relations.
The photo gallery is located on Deck 4, across from Michael's Club.
Forward of Cafe al Bacio is Infinity's enormous shopping venue, the 14,000-square-foot Emporium. Along with the usual logo shops and duty-free items, there are several jewelry, clothing and watch shops, as well as Celebrity Innovations, an Apple product retailer. Instead of cluttering the aisles with specials as on most ships, there is a circular central kiosk area for the daily discount offerings.
The Celebrity iLounge is found on Deck 9. There, Mac computers are available for web browsing, or you can sign up for a Wi-Fi account, as wireless internet access is available shipwide. Prices start per minute or you can purchase a package. Computer and technology classes, mostly focusing on Apple products, are held in the Emporium and are complimentary.
The ship's library is just below on Deck 8 and features glass walls, deep armchairs and a selection of travel guides, fiction and nonfiction books, and board games. The main concierge keeps hours there, as well.
Meeting rooms are located on Deck 3, and a medical facility is on Deck 1.
There are no self-service launderettes.
Spa
OneSpaWorld runs all of the ship's spa and salon services. The Spa features a generous enough workout room with floor space for fitness classes. It also encompasses spa service and treatment areas, the Persian Garden thermal suite, an acupuncture studio and a beauty salon.
Spa and beauty services include facials, massages, wraps and scrubs, hairstyling, mani-pedis and barbering for men. A 50-minute spa treatment costs $150, but specials are offered on port days and for buying multiple services at once. In addition to a trained acupuncturist, Infinity also has licensed doctors onboard and offers Restylane and Perlane treatments, as well as Botox.
Passes to the Persian Garden thermal suite are free to AquaClass passengers, but other passengers must purchase a daily pass for $25 (there are discounts for longer-use passes). There's a limited number of passes for each cruise, so you'll want to buy it as soon as you board so you can get the most out of it. The Persian Garden has heated loungers, an aromatic steam room, several saunas and various showers. It's much smaller on Celebrity Infinity, however, than it is on the line's Solstice-class ships.
Fitness
The fitness area offers the usual cardio machines (treadmills, elliptical trainers and bikes), as well as weight machines and free weights. In the aerobics space, abs workouts and stretching sessions are free, but classes in Pilates, spinning and yoga carry an additional fee.
A jogging track is located on Deck 11, making it easy to remember that 11 laps equals 1 mile. It's an odd track, though, in that it runs right through some heavily congested sundeck areas. We never saw anyone using the track.
While Celebrity doesn't make family a focus, the line does have quite a bit of programming, particularly during the holiday and summer periods when more kids are onboard with their parents.
(Infants who sail must be at least 6 months old as of the first day of the cruise. However, for transatlantic, transpacific, select South America and other select cruises, infants must be at least 12 months old.)
Kids
Infinity's kids' club is located at the forward end of Deck 11, by the Constellation Lounge, and it has programs for kids ages 3 to 17.
Participation in the kids' program is complimentary (with some exceptions) and is broken nicely into compatible age groups. The Fun Factory is one complex split into three rooms, with sections for Shipmates (3 to 5 year olds), Cadets (6 to 8) and Ensigns (9 to 11), while the X Club is the two-story teen (12 to 17) hangout. Potty-trained children are welcomed from age 3; non-potty-trained toddlers can play in the Fun Factory with their parents at designated times.
Age-appropriate activities are available for each group, and trained counselors are in attendance. The Fun Factory is outfitted with Xbox Kinect gaming stations, TVs for movie watching and an array of props for games, crafts and fun-yet-educational activities. Activities might include hands-on cooking classes, games like Apples to Apples and UNO, making sand art and suncatchers, and treasure hunts, as well as whole-family activities like bingo, trivia and a family disco party. Complimentary activities run from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. with breaks from noon to 2 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m.
For parents who want someone else to watch their kids during meals, there's a "Lunch Party" for 3 to 11 year olds from noon to 2 p.m. and a "Dinner Party" from 5 to 7 p.m. On port days it costs $6 per hour, per child, but there's no fee on sea days. You must sign up your kids in advance.
After hours, the nighttime Slumber Party from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily also costs $6 per hour, per child. In-cabin babysitting is available for $19 per hour for up to three children (12 months minimum) within the same family, depending on staff availability, as two crew members are required. Book at least 24 hours in advance at the passenger relations desk.
Parents can also purchase VIP Passes for their kids. The VIP Pass offers discounts on Lunch, Dinner and Slumber Party costs; goodie bags for the kids to keep; and exclusive events, such as a bridge tour and backstage tour.
Teens
Complimentary teen activities run until 1 a.m. The X Club teen lounge offers a lounge area, foosball and Xbox.
* May require additional fees