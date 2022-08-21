This ship is near to perfect as any we have been on. Nearly as many crew as passengers. Great service. Great food. Ship is small and easy to get around. Common spaces are comfortable and not crowded feeling. Marina for getting on an off zodiac tenders is perfect. Very safety minded touches. Snorkeling is safe. And magnificent. Naturalists are great at finding wildlife and explaining things in an ...
The trip to Galapagos exceeded my expectations. We chose the 10 day vacation with pre and post cruise stays in Quito. Celebrity representatives met us at the airport and everything went smoothly. JW Marriott was beautiful although we didn't have much time to explore. We arrived late the first night and took a taxi (Celebrity called for us) to a restaurant for lunch to meet our group. Missed tour ...
I have cruised and traveled all over the world for 40 yrs. Crystal, Seabourn, Viking, etc.
My Rating:
The Flora Ship 6 out of 10.
The crew 9 out 10.
The food 5 out 10.
Regular cabin with balcony, 4 out 10.
The excursions and what we actually experienced 2 out 10.
Excursions were the MAJOR disappointment of the trip. Considering the time, energy and money expended on ...
We did the 2 day pre-cruise and 1 night post cruise stay at the JW Marriott in Quito. Our experience upon arrival at the Quito airport through being dropped off at the end of the trip was outstanding-taken care of every step of the way! We enjoyed a tour of Quito and visited the equator. Meals were included. There was a charter flight to take us to the Galapagos from Quito.
The ship, ...
We selected Celebrity Flora for this once in a lifetime cruise and we were glad we did. Simply amazing trip. Food, service, educational briefings, and wildlife viewing were spectacular.
One or two points for those heading to the Galapagos on Flora. We had a difficult time packing and knowing what to bring. We wore hiking boots and were happy we did. On some islands they were the right choice ...
Who We Are
American, Married (M/F), mid 50’s, experienced active/adventure travelers/global trekkers, fit
Why We Chose Flora
Flora was recommended by our travel advisor. While we do not prefer cruising, and our experience with mass market cruise lines is limited, we felt that this was the most efficient way for us to visit the Galápagos Islands as one element of our itinerary to Ecuador. ...
This was our third cruise with Celebrity in the Galapagos, the first time on the Flora. The ship was beautiful, with very functional rooms with plenty of storage. Food was excellent! That is something we rarely say about food on cruise ships. Our chef was Spanish. He served a variety of food each day at the lunch buffet. Each day had a different theme. The crew was very friendly and helpful. The ...
We are so happy we switched from the smaller Celebrity ship to the Flora for our Galapagos cruise. The ship is like a mini-Edge class and the infinite verandah stateroom with bed facing the window was perfect to relaxing after lunch while waiting for our next excursion.
The crew was simply incredible. On the first day, my wife had left her phone in the Discovery Lounge and didn’t even know she ...
My husband and I chose to go back to Galapagos for a special anniversary. It was our second experience cruising there with Celebrity - 5 years apart. The newer ship, Flora, is incredible. Still small and intimate with the crew outnumbering passengers offering above and beyond service.The staff and the naturalists are still the most knowledgable and incredible that we've experienced. We knew a ...
We wanted to see the Galapagos and initially chose the Xpedition until learning it had NO elevator. The Flora has an elevator, the ship is the newest in the Galapagos fleet, and the "tender/zodiac" design is excellent, especially for shore excursions for some of us seniors with minor mobility issues. An actual set of stairs allowed easy access to the tender, the rigid design allowed you to walk ...