Celebrity stands out for having several upper-level accommodations that allow access to exclusive restaurants and lounges. If you're traveling as a group, plan to book into the same category because only suite passengers are allowed to eat in Luminae, and Blu is reserved for AquaClass. While passengers in the more expensive cabins can choose to eat in the main dining room, their friends can't join them in the VIP venues.

Celebrity Equinox Cabins Are Cozy and Comfortable

All cabins have two twins that can be pushed together to form a queen bed. Some staterooms are also equipped with either a sofa bed and/or an upper pull-down bunk bed to accommodate a third or fourth passenger. Cabins also have a safe, a mini-fridge and an interactive TV. Wardrobe space is plentiful, but shelf space is limited. Cabins have hair dryers, and there are both European and American outlets.

Standard bathrooms are well laid out, with a glass shower door, tiled floors and plenty of shelving, as well as a couple of small drawers and cabinets for storage. The free bath amenities (shampoo, conditioner, soap bar and lotion) are Gilchrist and Soames.

Interior: Inside cabins are comfortably sized, at 183 to 200 square feet. Unlike on other ships, there are surprisingly few of these staterooms on Celebrity Equinox. Some are wheelchair accessible.

Ocean View: Standard ocean-view rooms are 177 square feet, essentially the same as the interiors, but with a window. These staterooms are all located on Deck 3, and some have single sofa beds for an additional guest.

Veranda: Balcony cabins on Celebrity Equinox are known as Veranda. They run 194 square feet with 54-square-foot balconies and can be found on decks 6 to 9. Balcony furniture consists of a round wooden table and two mesh lounge chairs. There are four Family Veranda cabins on Celebrity Equinox – two on Deck 7 forward and two on Deck 8 forward. They’re all corner cabins and have upper beds and sofa beds for a maximum of six guests.

Celebrity Equinox Concierge Class Offers Additional Perks

Celebrity Equinox Concierge Class cabins are identical to regular balcony cabins, but they're distinguished by their premier locations -- higher up, facing the back -- and include perks like priority check-in and debarkation, welcome bubbly, Frette bathrobes, a pillow menu, massaging showerhead in the bathroom and access to an expanded room service breakfast menu. There's also an exclusive pre-departure lounge onboard with free coffee and juices for passengers staying in Concierge Class or above cabins.

Celebrity Equinox AquaClass Has Its Own Sundeck and Restaurant

Celebrity Equinox AquaClass cabins (also the same size as standard balconies, with the same configuration) give passengers access to the AquaSpa relaxation room (with padded daybeds and ocean views), the Persian Garden thermal suite (pre- and post-treatment grottos with steam, dry heat and aromatherapy) and Blu restaurant.

Celebrity Equinox AquaClass amenities include fluffier bathrobes and towels, as well as AquaSpa "amenity kits" that include foot spray, lip balm and relaxation mist. Cruisers in AquaClass cabins also get fresh iced tea and canapes daily, as well as an upgraded (and healthier) room service menu. The bathroom has spa products, and the shower has a five-head Hansgrohe setup.

Celebrity Equinox Suites Offer The Retreat Perks

Suite passengers are treated to The Retreat on Celebrity Equinox. The Retreat is an exclusive experience that includes access to The Retreat Lounge, offering free food and drinks daily; Luminae, the stunning suite-only restaurant; a butler; in-room lunch and dinner service; evening hors d'oeuvres; complimentary espresso; and other perks that might include an exclusive sail-away party on the helipad.

Sky Suites: Celebrity Equinox Sky Suites are 300 square feet with a 79-square-foot balcony. While they are considered the entry-level suites, they are a big step above regular staterooms. They’re not only bigger but also more luxurious, and many are corner units overlooking the wake of the ship. All Sky Suites feature larger TVs, mini-fridges and shower-tub combos.

Celebrity Suites: These suites (394 square feet with 104-square-foot balconies) add yet more space, a distinct separation between bedroom and living room, plus two TVs and a sofa bed.

Royal Suites: At 590 square feet with 158-square-foot balconies, Royal Suites come with added amenities such as a wet bar, dining room table, walk-in closet in the bedroom, and a whirlpool on the balcony.

Penthouse Suites: Celebrity Equinox’s best cabins are, hands down, its 1,291-square-foot Penthouse Suites. Each has its own floor-to-ceiling sliding-glass doors leading onto a 389-square-foot balcony, a master bedroom with a king-sized bed, a marble master bath (including a TV), a separate living room, a full bar and a baby grand piano. The huge balconies feature plenty of lounge seating and a whirlpool each.