Spanning three decks, the Equinox Theater is the main entertainment venue on Celebrity Equinox. The theater is large and offers balcony seating. There are two shows nightly, which is convenient for those who have a late seating at the restaurants. Shows include musicians, dancers, acrobats and comedians.
Celebrity Equinox is a relaxed ship, with enough activities and shows to stave off boredom but not so much going on that it feels loud or frenetic. During the day, passengers take part in a range of activities -- games against the crew are common -- that often have a trendy spin, such as adult coloring sponsored by Lonely Planet. More often than not, people are happy to relax by the pool, covered adults-only Solarium area, or the gorgeous top-deck lawn.
For some of the best Celebrity Equinox entertainment, head to the Lawn Club for the Hot Glass Class, given by glass blowing artisans from Hollywood Hot Glass. It's particularly nice to sit out on a mild evening, as the kilns' interior temperatures average around 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, and the pavilion can get hot on a sunny day. You can learn to make glass creations such as a heart, star, bowl or ornament.
Bar culture is prevalent on Equinox, and many folks linger with a cocktail in a lounge before or after dinner, around a show or late into the night. Music is performed continually throughout the night at lounges and public spaces across the ship.
An LGBTQ social hour is held nightly at the always popular Martini Bar. Celebrity Rox, a dance party out on the pool deck featuring live performances from the cast of the Equinox Theater, is held once per cruise.
Also once per cruise, the Lawn Club hosts an evening concert; turnout is usually high (and surprisingly energetic). Blankets and pillows are strewn about the grass, but there is plenty of space to dance. Glow sticks, beads and a pop-up bar add to the festive atmosphere. On some nights, there is stargazing on the lawn. Movies are sometimes shown at the Celebrity Central, a smaller theater that also offers comedians.
The Celebrity Equinox casino is located on the Deck 4 promenade. It offers 16 gaming tables as well as multiple rows of machines, including Wheel of Fortune and some of the older ones such as Dragons and Buffalo.
Celebrity Equinox offers a nice mix of drinking destinations, from relaxed bars with spectacular views to energetic places to dance to excellent cocktail options.
There are multiple drinks packages to choose from, ranging from Premium Packages that include virtually all drinks, to a choice of five non-alcoholic packages. The cruise fare only includes water, tea, coffee and some juices at breakfast, so if you think you might want to enjoy a few drinks per day while on Celebrity Equinox, a drink package is a good idea.
Martini Bar & Crush (Deck 4): You'll find all the fun-loving people crowded around the iced counter at the Martini Bar in the evening. It earns its reputation as one of the most popular bars onboard for its elegant atmosphere and high energy. Order a martini flight; it's worth it for the show alone.
Quasar (Deck 4): The nightclub on Equinox has a '60s-meets-space vibe. Come here for karaoke competitions, late-night dancing and the popular silent disco.
World Class Bar (Deck 5): World Class Bar is where you go to test the ship's mixologists. Try a Ciroc Tropically Yours, made with vodka, rum, Coco Lopez, lemon juice and grilled pineapple juice. Occasionally, the bow-tied bartenders host a themed night, offering curious palates the chance to sip on a traditional absinthe or other liqueur.
Passport Bar (Deck 3): Despite its central location right off the Grand Foyer, Passport Bar has a mellow vibe. Classical music or jazz bands play in the background while passengers chat over cocktails on comfy seats.
The Retreat Lounge (Deck 5): The Retreat Lounge gives suite passengers access to a quiet sitting area and bar, used for special events as well as complimentary drinks, light appetizers in the evening and a small spread at breakfast.
Slush (Deck 12): Slush blends a variety of frozen cocktails from a Sweet Tart to a Mint Cookie (and all the daiquiris and mojitos in between). Any drink can be made nonalcoholic.
Sky Observation Lounge (Deck 14): Lights twinkle like the constellations at night above a large dance floor. Killer views, a stylish ballroom aura and plenty of nooks make this a favorite hideaway for some.
Sunset Bar (Deck 15): Drink in views of the wake from atop the ship at the Sunset Bar, near the Lawn Club. Semicircle seating areas with cheery red-orange cushions surround tables that resemble fire pits at night.
Two pools (one shallow and one plunge), along with four raised hot tubs, make up the outside pool deck, along with an interactive water feature consisting of numerous dancing fountains.
Forward from the main pool is Celebrity Equinox’s adult-only area. The 16-and-up Solarium houses within its blissfully quiet enclosure two hot tubs and a lovely pool bookended by a wall of ferns and flowers, as well as a soothing water and light display.
Deck 15 is home to a number of fun, family-friendly amenities, including the Lawn Club, which allows passengers to play games such as bocce or croquet, or just wiggle their toes in the grass. The Hot Glass Studio was one of our favorite activities onboard and a pretty unique experience to have on a cruise ship. Artisans teach you the art of glass blowing in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. Across the way, a large screen is used for movie nights.
The main pool deck (Deck 12) is spacious and offers a few dozen loungers. It’s usually quiet during port days, but it can get crowded on sea days and many passengers end up wandering off to other areas. The Lawn Club, on Deck 15, is particularly popular among passengers due to its relaxed atmosphere and half acre of real grass. Chairs, though, are in short supply. Loungers also line the jogging track on Deck 14, which is a convenient spot to relax if you also want to be close to the buffet and don’t necessarily want to take a dip in the pool.
Suite and AquaClass passengers have their own private sun decks. Suite passengers on Celebrity Equinox get exclusive access to The Retreat Sundeck, a spacious outdoor lounge area on Deck 16. The Relaxation Lounge on Deck 11, with cushioned daybeds, is available to AquaClass guests only.
Guest Relations and Shore Excursions are both on Deck 3, while the ship’s medical facilities can be found on Deck 2. The Future Cruise Vacation counter is on Deck 4.
Celebrity Equinox has a number of shops spread over decks 4 and 5, along the promenade. Guests can purchase a few essentials here, but most boutiques offer clothes and higher end items, such as jewelry, watches, purses and perfume.
The library on Celebrity Equinox is not your standard empty-but-for-a-few-books room found on many cruise ships. This is a beautiful library with two-story bookshelves, high-backed armchairs, and natural light. It’s not tucked away in a corner of the ship but open to the Celebrity Equinox atrium, which means it’s not always quiet. This is more of a place where passengers come to relax rather than to read in absolute solitude.
The card room is located directly below the library, on Deck 9, and has a similar open design overlooking the atrium and the glass elevators in the midship area.
The art and photo galleries are both on Deck 5.
Wi-Fi is available throughout the ship, though it’s not the fastest or most stable we’ve seen at sea. Celebrity Cruises has announced a fleetwide upgrade of its internet services for the spring of 2023. Guests can choose from two Wi-Fi packages. The Basic Package allows you to browse the web, send emails (with smaller attachments only), and use certain messaging apps. For streaming, posting photos or video on social media, and placing video calls, get the Premium Package.
The Spa is on Deck 12 forward and offers a wide variety of treatments at higher-than-land prices. Look for port-day deals. A salon is located within, with a wall of windows, lots of natural light and chairs for hairstyling, haircutting, manicures and pedicures.
The Persian Garden Thermal Suite is central to Celebrity Equinox’s spa. The area includes a coed sauna and steam room, tropical rain shower and ocean-view relaxation chairs. It's complimentary for AquaClass passengers; other passengers can buy full-cruise passes for a fee. Also available only to AquaClass guests is a Relaxation Lounge with cushioned daybeds, on Deck 11.
The AquaSpa Fitness Center has one of the best views on the ship, with wraparound floor-to-ceiling windows and a roomy layout. The equipment is modern, there's a spacious and tucked-away area for classes and there are plenty of free weights and benches, in addition to the host of ellipticals, treadmills, bikes and machines. Classes, including yoga, spinning, Zumba and boot camp, are offered, mostly for a fee.
There's an outdoor jogging track -- eight laps equals a mile -- but the location midship above the pools means that during the day it's typically crowded with sun worshippers and not easy to keep up a good pace. It also passes through the Mast Bar, oddly positioned right on the track.
There’s also a basketball court on Deck 15 forward, right off the kids’ club.
While Celebrity doesn't have the family-friendly reputation of other cruise lines, there are dedicated kids' areas onboard, which are particularly in use during the summer and holidays.
Equinox's kids’ club crew provide lunch, dinner and slumber parties for kids ages 3 to 12, so parents can lunch, sup and party at night without them. These "parties" (essentially group babysitting) have a per-child, per-hour cost. Individual in-cabin babysitting is also available for one or two children 12 months or older.
The well-staffed youth program includes organized activities for three age groups: Shipmates (ages 3 to 5), Cadets (ages 6 to 9) and Captains (10 to 12). In addition to a video arcade, kids also have access to video game consoles and foosball and air hockey tables. During weeklong itineraries with plenty of young ones onboard, Xbox Kinect tournaments take place on an almost daily basis, as well as frequent organized activities like basketball tournaments and table tennis championships.
Potty-trained kids aged between the ages of 3 and 5 are known as Shipmates on Celebrity Equinox. They have a dedicated space on Deck 15 forward, adjacent to the main kids’ club for children 6 to 12. Activities include arts and crafts, songs, and games.
Teens are split up into two groups. Those in the 12 to 14 sector participate in "tween" activities like pool Olympics, game shows and karaoke. Those in the 15 to 17 group, which has a less structured schedule, have a prom party and a "Dancing with the Stars" event. The teen area also features a soft drink "bar" with a popcorn machine.
* May require additional fees