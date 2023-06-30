Entertainment & Activities

Theater and Shows on Celebrity Equinox

Spanning three decks, the Equinox Theater is the main entertainment venue on Celebrity Equinox. The theater is large and offers balcony seating. There are two shows nightly, which is convenient for those who have a late seating at the restaurants. Shows include musicians, dancers, acrobats and comedians.

Daily Things to Do on Celebrity Equinox

Celebrity Equinox is a relaxed ship, with enough activities and shows to stave off boredom but not so much going on that it feels loud or frenetic. During the day, passengers take part in a range of activities -- games against the crew are common -- that often have a trendy spin, such as adult coloring sponsored by Lonely Planet. More often than not, people are happy to relax by the pool, covered adults-only Solarium area, or the gorgeous top-deck lawn.

For some of the best Celebrity Equinox entertainment, head to the Lawn Club for the Hot Glass Class, given by glass blowing artisans from Hollywood Hot Glass. It's particularly nice to sit out on a mild evening, as the kilns' interior temperatures average around 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, and the pavilion can get hot on a sunny day. You can learn to make glass creations such as a heart, star, bowl or ornament.

Nightlife on Celebrity Equinox

Bar culture is prevalent on Equinox, and many folks linger with a cocktail in a lounge before or after dinner, around a show or late into the night. Music is performed continually throughout the night at lounges and public spaces across the ship.

An LGBTQ social hour is held nightly at the always popular Martini Bar. Celebrity Rox, a dance party out on the pool deck featuring live performances from the cast of the Equinox Theater, is held once per cruise.

Also once per cruise, the Lawn Club hosts an evening concert; turnout is usually high (and surprisingly energetic). Blankets and pillows are strewn about the grass, but there is plenty of space to dance. Glow sticks, beads and a pop-up bar add to the festive atmosphere. On some nights, there is stargazing on the lawn. Movies are sometimes shown at the Celebrity Central, a smaller theater that also offers comedians.

The Celebrity Equinox casino is located on the Deck 4 promenade. It offers 16 gaming tables as well as multiple rows of machines, including Wheel of Fortune and some of the older ones such as Dragons and Buffalo.

Celebrity Equinox Bars and Lounges

Celebrity Equinox offers a nice mix of drinking destinations, from relaxed bars with spectacular views to energetic places to dance to excellent cocktail options.

There are multiple drinks packages to choose from, ranging from Premium Packages that include virtually all drinks, to a choice of five non-alcoholic packages. The cruise fare only includes water, tea, coffee and some juices at breakfast, so if you think you might want to enjoy a few drinks per day while on Celebrity Equinox, a drink package is a good idea.

Martini Bar & Crush (Deck 4): You'll find all the fun-loving people crowded around the iced counter at the Martini Bar in the evening. It earns its reputation as one of the most popular bars onboard for its elegant atmosphere and high energy. Order a martini flight; it's worth it for the show alone.

Quasar (Deck 4): The nightclub on Equinox has a '60s-meets-space vibe. Come here for karaoke competitions, late-night dancing and the popular silent disco.

World Class Bar (Deck 5): World Class Bar is where you go to test the ship's mixologists. Try a Ciroc Tropically Yours, made with vodka, rum, Coco Lopez, lemon juice and grilled pineapple juice. Occasionally, the bow-tied bartenders host a themed night, offering curious palates the chance to sip on a traditional absinthe or other liqueur.

Passport Bar (Deck 3): Despite its central location right off the Grand Foyer, Passport Bar has a mellow vibe. Classical music or jazz bands play in the background while passengers chat over cocktails on comfy seats.

The Retreat Lounge (Deck 5): The Retreat Lounge gives suite passengers access to a quiet sitting area and bar, used for special events as well as complimentary drinks, light appetizers in the evening and a small spread at breakfast.

Slush (Deck 12): Slush blends a variety of frozen cocktails from a Sweet Tart to a Mint Cookie (and all the daiquiris and mojitos in between). Any drink can be made nonalcoholic.

Sky Observation Lounge (Deck 14): Lights twinkle like the constellations at night above a large dance floor. Killer views, a stylish ballroom aura and plenty of nooks make this a favorite hideaway for some.

Sunset Bar (Deck 15): Drink in views of the wake from atop the ship at the Sunset Bar, near the Lawn Club. Semicircle seating areas with cheery red-orange cushions surround tables that resemble fire pits at night.