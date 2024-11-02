Rooftop Bar and walking track
Verandah cabin Port Side
Verandah cabin Port Side
Top Deck
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
780 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Basically fine but won't sail Edge class ship again
"The Rooftop Garden and the Eden bar were lovely and great places to relax.Negatives - The food in the main dining rooms was uneven and sometimes mediocre...."Read More
mskp avatar

mskp

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

1-10 of 780 Celebrity Edge Cruise Reviews

Menu needs to improve for diabetics!!

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Celebrity Edge

User Avatar
gingermeg
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The Edge is a really gorgeously designed and decorated ship and the staff were great. However diabetics were not well catered for with a lack of variety in the complimentary restaurants in the evenings. The only no added sugar dessert for 5 nights running was a scoop of vanilla ice cream and then 4 nights of chocolate ice cream. The food in the oceanview cafe had more variety but very ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Wonderful cruise.

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Celebrity Edge

User Avatar
rcauchi
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We recently did a 10 day cruise on Celebrity Edge to the Great Barrier Reef and thoroughly enjoyed it. Food - The food, both in the dining room and also in the buffet was very good, with plenty of choices. The buffet (called the Oceanview Cafe) had a different theme for the food for each lunch and dinner. We ended up eating in the buffet most days for dinner because of the choice and also the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Mixed Client Focus for a good cruise.

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Celebrity Edge

User Avatar
DDJCC
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Great Cruise with few underage clients, made it more pleasurable for our group. Amenities and choice of restaurants, cafe's, baristas and drinking lounges was excellent. WIFI package purchased, but was not all that great in rooms. Drinks package Premium was also purchased - covered our drinking patterns with coffees, soft drinks, wines, cocktails and the nightly wee dram. Of note ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Great expereince

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Celebrity Edge

User Avatar
Yumeko
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

Average 2-3 hours for dining in a restaurant, took too long to serve dishes and even longer if you made separate orders and I had to miss some activities due to this. The Wilies island day is a bit disappointing as the ship was too far away from it and we couldn't see any corals. Lost a pair of shoes on the cruise, the guest relations didn't do anything as they suspected we didn't pack it in ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Service with a smile on Celebrity Edge

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Celebrity Edge

User Avatar
demandpub
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Recently we spent a nine night cruise on the Celebrity Edge leaving Sydney and visiting Hobart, Kangaroo Island, Adelaide and Melbourne and back to Sydney. We selected a Sky Suite in the Retreat section of the ship, which we were very happy with in all aspects of size and position. This is our second cruise on the Celebrity Edge and, once again, we were very happy with the service from all staff ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Don't Pay Extra for Concierge Class

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Celebrity Edge

User Avatar
Smarty74
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Nice ship with good staterooms. Restaurants are all the same with average food. Paid extra for Concierge Class and was provided with none of the services that are supposed to be provided. Concierge team never made themselves known or provided any information as to how to contact them. Concierge Class customers were invited to a Concierge Class lunch on day 1, but I was not allowed to board until ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Captain Matt runs a great ship

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Celebrity Edge

User Avatar
Fafnar
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We went on back to back cruises - New Zealand for 13 days and Australia for 9. The entire 22 days were marvelous. We were in the Concierge class and ably looked after by Sarah. Captain Matt from the beautiful country of Greece runs a great ship. The friendliness of the staff was not matched in any of our prior 20+ cruises. We quickly felt right at home. The entertainment at the theater and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Wonderful Experience in a Sky Suite

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Celebrity Edge

User Avatar
Rose108
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We thoroughly enjoyed our experience of Celebrity Edge in a midships Sky Suite. For us, our holiday was about the ship as much as the destination, as this was our third cruise to NZ. The Suite with Retreat perks was worth the extra money in our view. I can't speak highly enough of the Retreat staff, who look after all matters Concierge. A special shout out to Mel, who looked after us like we ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Generally great- vegans take note

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Celebrity Edge

User Avatar
Scollers
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

The Good Things : Embarkation was really quick and easy. The ship was really beautiful, and our room was really lovely. The shared spaces in on the ship were really good to look at, and it never felt really crowded except for the buffet at breakfast. Drinks were good. Pool and Solarium spaces were lovely. We had upgraded to a Sunset verandah a couple of days before we left, and it was well worth ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Not for the budgeted

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Celebrity Edge

User Avatar
Dam6
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

First time to cruise on this ship. Mostly for old clientele (retirees for the most). Not much interesting shows and activities on ship - mostly just listening to music and moderately active a activities. If you are out of basic necessities, no shop to buy them from really. Try guest relations or ask housekeeping; may possibly cost you sime money. For the most part everything is high end shopping ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

