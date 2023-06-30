Celebrity Edge suites make up a whopping 12 percent of the cabins onboard, and all of them were designed by BBC-beloved interior decorator Kelly Hoppen. Celebrity Edge suite amenities include butlers, meals at the private restaurant Luminae and exclusive access to The Retreat. Suite passengers have access to a concierge, 24/7, who can make restaurant reservations, arrange shore excursions or book spa appointments, among other duties. All these perks are available to passengers staying in the ship's Sky Suites -- the entry-level suite -- and above.

Celebrity Edge Cabins to Avoid

In terms of which Celebrity Edge Cabins to avoid, cruisers may want to steer clear of those on the third deck, as these are under the casino, restaurants, and some shops. Additionally, be aware that the Celebrity Edge interior rooms, or inside cabins, range in size from 181 square feet (standard) to 202 square feet (deluxe). Both have the same basic layout, with a divan sofa that can be used as a third bed, but that would be tight for three people.

What is the Celebrity Edge Sky Suite Like?

There are 146 Sky Suites onboard Celebrity Edge, which measure anywhere from 298 square feet to 418 square feet. Balconies range from 79 to 163 square feet. The beds in many of these suites are positioned to face the balcony, and there's a funky sliding-glass divider between the bathroom and living space that can be closed for privacy or opened for those wanting ocean views from the loo.

Bathrooms include a shower–bathtub combination and separate toilet. A number of these suites can be combined seasonally with Sunset Veranda cabins to form a Sky Family Suite. The Sunset Veranda cabins add an additional 228 square feet of room space, along with 89 square feet of outdoor balcony space. Sky Suites sleep up to four, and Sunset Verandas can accommodate two. There are two accessible Sky Suites, which are 418 square feet and have 99-square-foot balconies.

What is the Celebrity Edge Infinite Veranda like?

The bulk of Celebrity Edge's 1,467 cabins are the controversial (people either love or hate them) 244-square-foot Infinite Verandas. There are 918 of these cabins, which function as a hybrid ocean-view/balcony cabin that you can configure either way. The unique design of these rooms adds about 23 percent more space than you'll find in any other ocean view or balcony room in the Celebrity fleet.

Here's how it works: Rather than a true balcony, this space (about 42 square feet) has been brought into the room and there's a floor-to-ceiling window, which can be opened half-way for fresh air. In this "balcony" space is a small table and two chairs, just as you'd find on any balcony, and behind this are two frosted bifold doors that you can close to create a quasi-balcony feel or keep open to make the overall cabin larger. Personally, we loved being able to relax in that space with the window closed and the A/C on but get the beautiful full view.

All standard Infinite Verandas can hold three people, with some also having sofa beds that increase the capacity to four.

One thing to note: If you open the window but leave the bifold doors open as well, the A/C in the room will shut off to conserve energy. (If it starts to rain outdoors, any open windows in Infinite Verandas will automatically close, which can be confusing if you're in the room and you didn't press the button.)

There are 16 304-square-foot accessible Infinite Verandas with 65-square-foot "verandas."

What are the Celebrity Edge Balcony staterooms like?

You'll find a limited number of true balcony staterooms on Edge, in two categories: Deluxe (202 square feet with a 40-square-foot balcony) and Sunset Veranda (228 square feet with an 89-square-foot balcony). Deluxe veranda rooms are located at either end of the ship and resemble all other standard cabins in terms of layout and amenities. The Sunset Verandas are aft-view rooms, but other than the bigger balcony, have the same layout and features as all other standard rooms.

What are the Celebrity Edge Solo Cabins like?

There are 16 single-accommodation Infinite Verandas on Celebrity Edge, the first cabins the line has ever created specifically for solo cruisers. The rooms, which are 131 square feet, are laid out the same as regular Infinite Verandas, except everything is just slightly smaller (including the bed, which is a single, but queen-size).

What amenities are in all Celebrity Edge staterooms?

We loved the bedside USB charging ports, as well as the digital nature of the room. There's a control panel by the bathroom, from which you can control the temperature of the room, lower or raise the automatic blinds, and turn your lights on and off (or set at half-lit). You can do all of that from your phone as well if you have the Celebrity app on your phone. At night, we almost always turned the lights off via the app so we didn't have to get up.

Speaking of the automatic blinds, they're nifty but we weren't thrilled with them because there's no way to peek out of them without opening them enough to let in a lot of light. It also means that you can't sit on your balcony or Infinite Veranda and look out a small section without leaving the entire thing open and possibly disturbing a sleeping cabin mate.

The bedding in almost all rooms is two twin beds, which can be pushed together to form a king-sized bed. The vast majority of rooms also have a couch of some kind -- either a sofa bed that holds two, or a single in the form of a sofa or chaise lounge. (Despite most rooms being capable of holding three people at minimum, the ship can only carry so many passengers so you might not always be able to book a room as a triple.)

In most rooms, you'll find a moderate amount of storage space with one or two closets, a set of drawers and bedside cubby holes that are piled on top of each other. You may also have hidden shelving space in the area that curves along the outside of the bathroom. There's also a desk/counter, which can be pushed into the next door cabinet, in which you'll find the mini-fridge, to open up more space or get a full view of the full-length mirror behind it.

Our favorite furniture/design element is the desktop white jewel box container in which you'll find the main outlets for charging your electronics (there are 110V, 220V and USB outlets). All closets have hanging space for long items; some also have a small section for shorter items to hang. Full-sized closets (found in most standard rooms) also have three small drawers; all have a small safe.

The bathrooms have the toilet tucked into a corner in between the wall and the shower stall (which have glass doors). It's a little tight. Bathrooms have plenty of storage space, plus you'll find a hair dryer, extra toilet paper and sanitary bags.

There are no plastics onboard Edge and that includes in the cabin bathrooms where wall-mounted containers of unbranded shampoo, conditioner and body wash are in all rooms (regardless of category), and hand soaps are wrapped in paper, not plastic. There's also no clothesline for hanging stuff to dry in the shower.

You'll find interactive flat-screen TVs in every room with live TV (14 channels), video on demand (free choices, plus $15 rentals), ship information, account info and a streaming option that allows you to link your Apple AirPlay or Google Chromecast devices to the TV.