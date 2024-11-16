Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Celebrity Eclipse

My wife and I went on a cruise to celebrate my 40th birthday, and it was everything we hoped for - and more! I have to specifically shout out our cabin steward Sibo, but all of the staff were so helpful, kind, and went above and beyond to make our trip one to remember. I am celiac, and all of the kitchen and wait staff were very knowledgeable and helpful - our server even got me a couple of ...