We had high hopes for our Celebrity Eclipse cruise, especially given the fantastic itinerary that included Bonaire, Curaçao, Aruba, and Grand Cayman. Unfortunately, while the destinations were stunning, the onboard experience left much to be desired.
The service on this cruise was shockingly poor. One incident that stood out was when I asked the dining room hostess if we could eat earlier than ...
I wouldn't sail on this ship again. It has several broken chairs in the auditoriums, it is old, tired and in desperate need of renovation. Aside from the ship, the food and entertainment were subpar. I would say that the room attendant and servers were very good, though. The clientele on the ship skewed too old for us. We are in our 50s. We prefer air hockey and ping pong to boce ball and ring ...
Eclipse has a great vibe, happy staff, and provides great value. This was our first time on S Class and with the past two on E Class, we worried we’d be bored or disappointed, but we’ve been won over. DH and I appreciated the relaxing vibe, impressive live entertainment, and the glass blowing was a highlight.
Cabin was conveniently located and had a nice sized balcony. The obstruction from the ...
Boarding was smooth and easy at the terminal. Quick bag drop in cabin and off to Welcome Lunch in Main Dining room, food was excellent!
Cabin and bathroom were in great shape and spotless. No drapes, just blackout shades but not a big deal at all. Attendant, Tahiana was great!
Reservations in MDR were a bit of a chore but with a little wait we were fine. Some meals were really good, some ...
Just came back from my 11 a vacation on the celebrity cruise eclipse that cost about 2500 per person for a state room. Number one Thursday I’m there I’m at lunch. I asked the pizza guy to make me a margarita pizza and he ends up making me a pizza with tomatoes on it as number one. Number two launch closes at 2:30 to 3 PM. Number three if you’re out late at night and it hits 1 AM and you didn’t eat ...
Food and service was phenomenal, however, the A/C in the stateroom wasn’t working properly. Furthermore, the jacuzzis are a bit small. In all, itinerary, food, and service was spectacular. Celebrity needs to offer more lengthy cruises on their beautiful ships. The Eclipse is an older ship, but it was in tip top shape. Some of the furniture could be replaced due to wear and tear, but it didn’t ...
My husband and I had an exceptionally great time on the Celebrity Eclipse on the Holidaycruise (from 22 of December 2024 to New Year Eve). The ship is in very good condition for its age. Everything seems to be very well maintained and attention has been paid to the smallest details. On the Celebrity we had the most delicious ship's food so far. We would particularly like to emphasize the ...
My wife and I went on a cruise to celebrate my 40th birthday, and it was everything we hoped for - and more!
I have to specifically shout out our cabin steward Sibo, but all of the staff were so helpful, kind, and went above and beyond to make our trip one to remember. I am celiac, and all of the kitchen and wait staff were very knowledgeable and helpful - our server even got me a couple of ...
We splurged on a cabin in The Retreat, ate in the private dining room - Luminae, and had cocktails in the private club - Michael's. The ship was very well run, perfect size, plenty of pools, hot tubs, public rooms and bars, fabulous entertainment. Best of all, plenty of deck chairs and seats in the theatre so there was no problem getting seats anywhere. The food in the private dining room was ...
Blu restaurant was very good with amazing staff and customer service. Dealing very well with some passengers who were very rude and couldn't be pleased regardless of everything staff did. The said passengers were the problem not the staff,. They should have been thrown off the ship the way they spoke to the staff.we stayed in cabin 1503 aqua, the bed at the window, the cabins view to the front is ...