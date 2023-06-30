Accessible versions of all categories are available.

All cabins, regardless of category, come with robes, safes, hair dryers and stocked mini-bars. (Tea and coffee makers are available only when the ship sails in the U.K.) A large interactive flat-screen TV in every cabin allows passengers to book reservations, services and excursions; examine their accounts; check menus; and watch on-demand entertainment for an extra fee. There is also plenty of storage space, with many nooks and crannies in addition to the closet and drawers. Most cabins also feature two twin beds, which can convert to a queen; a sofa bed, cabinet with shelving and desk with chair.

Bathrooms have also been well thought out, with curved acrylic shower doors and lots of shelves for your toiletries. Soap and small bottles of shampoo, conditioner and lotion are provided.

Suite privileges on Celebrity Eclipse are robust and include a private lounge and restaurant.

Cabin Categories

Interior: About 10 percent of the cabins onboard are inside cabins, each measuring from 174 to 200 square feet.

Oceanview: Outside cabins are 175 square feet and feature large picture windows.

Balcony: Making up the bulk of the rooms, standard balcony cabins are 192 square feet, with 53-square-foot balconies; the extra square footage goes mostly to bigger closets. Sunset balcony cabins are located at the back of the ship, but surprisingly, do not have bigger balconies.

Concierge Class: Also 192 square feet with 53-square-foot balconies, these staterooms come with concierge-type services (such as restaurant and private car reservations ashore), as well as a full breakfast room service menu, nightly canapes and complimentary welcome aboard Champagne. Other Concierge Class perks include Egyptian cotton oversized bath towels, a Hansgrohe massaging showerhead and upgraded robes. Shoeshine service is complimentary, as is the use of a golf umbrella and binoculars. Priority treatment takes the form of priority check-in, luggage delivery, embarkation and debarkation. Concierge Class passengers also get the use of an exclusive pre-departure lounge with free coffee and juices.

AquaClass: Also the same size as a standard balcony, these staterooms are located on Deck 11 near the AquaSpa and include an expanded assemblage of spa-oriented cosmetics, gels and bath amenities; upgraded linens, including a pillow menu; upgraded robes and slippers; a daily carafe of flavor-infused iced tea; canapes; and access to an exclusive room service menu of salads, whole grains and healthy dining choices. The bathroom features a five-head Hansgrohe shower tower.

AquaClass passengers have their own specialty restaurant, Blu, as well as complimentary use of the AquaSpa Relaxation Room and Persian Garden thermal suite, a value of about $100 per passenger based on a seven-night cruise. Lastly, a "spa concierge" is available to help with booking treatments.

Family Offerings: Families can take advantage of 121 connecting staterooms and four Family Ocean View Staterooms with two bedrooms each. These rooms measure a massive 575 square feet with one master bedroom, plus a second bedroom (with a single twin bed) and sitting area with a sofa (convertible to trundle bed). They can sleep five.

Accessible: Eclipse has 30 state-of-the-art wheelchair-accessible staterooms, covering a wide range of categories from inside to Sky Suite. Eighty percent (24) have outside views, and 20 of the 30 accessible cabins have balconies. All accessible staterooms have additional square footage over their nonaccessible counterparts and have 32-inch-wide automatic doors with sitting-level keycard slots. Most accessible staterooms feature a 5-foot turning radius. Bathrooms have roll-in showers, ramped thresholds and lowered fixtures. A service animal relief box is available on request.

Suites

Celebrity has four types of suites, each bigger than the next. All suite passengers get butler service and a range of other perks, which include exclusive use of the suite passenger-only, Luminae Restaurant. Celebrity's suite passengers also enjoy a free mini-bar and exclusive use of the Michael's Club lounge. Bathroom amenities are by Bulgari.

Sky Suite: Sky Suites measure 300 square feet with a 77-square-foot veranda accessed through floor-to-ceiling sliding-glass doors. Bathrooms come with a shower/tub combination.

Celebrity Suites: Each measures 394 square feet with a 105-square-foot balcony. They come with an entrance hall and two separate rooms. The bedroom is almost entirely filled by a large double bed. The living room area is expansive, with an L-shaped sofa, coffee table and chair, sideboard, flat-screen TV and double doors leading out to the balcony. Bathrooms have a combo shower/tub.

Royal Suite: Spanning 590 square feet with a 153-square-foot balcony, each Royal Suite has a master bedroom with a large bathroom that has a separate shower and tub, a second half bathroom and a large living room with an L-shaped sofa, coffee table, a wet bar and a dining area that can seat six.

Penthouse Suites: The two Penthouse Suites, measuring 1,291 square feet with 389-square-foot balconies, are breathtaking. These cabins offer floor-to-ceiling sliding-glass doors leading out to the balconies, separate living and dining rooms, baby grand pianos, full bars, sofa queen sleepers, two 52-inch LCD TVs (with surround sound in each living room), two bedrooms with full baths and master baths with whirlpool tubs, shower stalls with dual shower heads, double washbasins and even 26-inch LCD TVs. Each balcony has a second whirlpool and lounge seating.