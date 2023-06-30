Entertainment & Activities

Theater

The Eclipse Theater hosts cooking demonstrations and talks from guest lecturers during the day and then each night (at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.) sees a different production, from a Cirque du Soleil-inspired circus show to performances by aerialists, dancers, guest singers, comics and magicians.

Daily Fun

From early morning, Celebrity Eclipse has nonstop activities, such as gym and dance classes, trivia, bingo, game shows, lectures and workshops including tips for using iPhones and iPads, arts and crafts, and learning foreign languages through the line's Rosetta Stone partnership.

Team Earth (Deck 7) is an environmental awareness experience and photography exhibition. Celebrity Tastings, an annex to the art auction's main gallery, hosts samplings of wine and other libations, such as Irish whiskies. There is also a dedicated wine-tasting venue on Deck 4 called Cellar Masters. A fee is charged for both of these tasting activities.

At the Hot Glass Show on the top deck, passengers can watch a master practicing his or her art, with a second artist providing commentary. The adjacent Lawn Club itself is used for various games, such as croquet and golf putting (weather permitting).

At Night

Celebrity Eclipse features lots of live music in the evening -- on deck, in lounges and in the main foyer -- including a classical string quartet, a jazz orchestra, solo pianists and singer/guitarists. You'll also find evening entertainment up at The Lawn Club when weather permits. A jazz concert one night under a starry sky with wine and cheese (you pay for the wine, though not the cheese) was an absolute delight.

Other entertainment at night includes blackjack at the casino, karaoke in Quasar nightclub and a DJ in Sky Lounge, with a silent disco proving the most popular event for all ages.

Celebrity Eclipse Bars and Lounges

Eclipse offers a diverse mix of drinking destinations, from relaxed bars with spectacular views to excellent cocktail options to energetic places to dance.

Highlights include:

Passport Bar (Deck 3): The Passport Bar is meant to be a gastrobar, but it is really just two fridges full of international craft beers from all over the U.S., Canada and Europe. Located off the atrium, near the main dining room and on the way to the theater, it's in a great spot for passing traffic and watching dance classes.

Martini Bar & Crush (Deck 4): The most popular spot on any Celebrity ship, the Martini Bar attracts fun-loving people from late afternoon until late at night. The ice-topped bar features more than 100 different varieties of vodka and a long list of flavored martinis. Order a martini flight; it comes with a free show of the fabulous bartenders' creative talents.

Cellar Masters (Deck 4): During the day, there are extra-fee wine tasting sessions, but at night the crowds seem to dry up -- perhaps because the lack of bartenders gives it a soulless feel. Instead of interacting with friendly crew, passengers access and pay for drinks via automatic wine dispensers.

Quasar (Deck 4): The ship's late-night disco is a small space with a bar, dance floor, DJ booth and limited seating. It's either dead or buzzing, with no in-between.

World Class Bar (Deck 5): Manned by bow-tied mixologists, World Class Bar is named after a bartender competition sponsored by one of the world's biggest drinks company, Diageo. Craft cocktails include Bulleit Infusion, a blend of tropical fruits infused with Bulleit Bourbon, and Ketel One Strawberry Fields, composed of vodka, Cocchi Americano (dessert wine) and grapefruit juice. Look out for the extra-fee cocktail-making masterclasses.

Ensemble Lounge (Deck 5): This busy space, on the way to the eateries, has plenty of seating around the bar so it's good for socializing before or after dinner. Live music is played here throughout the evening.

Michael's Club (Deck 5): This civilized haven away from the bustling ship is only open to suite passengers and high-ranking (Elite and above) members of Celebrity's loyalty club, the Captain's Club. The personal greeting as you arrive, the hushed tones, the dark red and brown decor -- it's all redolent of a gentlemen's club. A buffet-style breakfast is served in Michael's Club in the morning, and there is a cocktail hour most evenings.

Slush (Deck 12): Nestled in a small stand on the Pool Deck, it's more of a serving station, which only sells frozen cocktails.

Sky Observation Lounge (Deck 14): This is one of the most stunning public bars at sea, with huge windows all around, ample seating and a dance floor. It's a gorgeous space during the day for just gazing out to sea or at night for watching the stars, while a DJ plays different themes of music.

Sunset Bar (Deck 15): Just above the Oceanview Bar and exposed to the elements, the Sunset Bar is a great spot to watch the sun set. There are chairs and tables just beside it, as well as rows of chairs and small tables on both sides of the grass lawn, so you can grab a drink and park yourself there for the jazz concerts.

Celebrity Eclipse Outside Recreation

Pools

The main pool area on Deck 14 includes a family pool (shallow for youngsters), separated narrowly from the Sports Pool (for pool volleyball) on one side and the Wet Zone on the other. The Wet Zone is a flat area with vertical fountain jets that fire at random; it's great fun for kids to play in or for anyone wishing for a quick cool down. The main pool area also features four hot tubs.

Keep walking forward, and you'll pass into the stunning adults-only (16+) Solarium, a gorgeous spot that is flooded in light. Facilities include a small pool (complete with waterfall) and two whirlpools on each side.

Recreation

The nicest recreational area is the Lawn Club, and though Celebrity is careful to avoid excess wear and tear on the living grass, the ship's own backyard does feature a bocce court and a three-hole putting course. It's also perfect for picnics or just napping on the grass.

At the forward end of the ship, on Deck 15, is a basketball court and Ping-Pong tables.

Sun Decks

The main pool deck is surrounded by cushioned loungers, as well as the two-person poolside beds that are a signature of all Solstice-class ships. For additional sunbathing space, the sun deck at the front of Deck 16 rarely gets crowded. You can also grab a towel and relax on the Lawn Club's lawn at the other end of the ship.

Celebrity Eclipse Services