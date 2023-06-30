Tip: Deck 6 is the penthouse and primary suite deck and considered the best real estate on the ship for less expensive staterooms as well, because it is where many of the best cabin attendants are assigned.

Decor features hotel-style white bedding with light brown accents, rust carpeting and deep red love seats for a splash of color. All staterooms now sport premium Reverie Dream Sleep System mattresses that were very comfortable. (Cruisers who like their onboard mattress can purchase the identical sleep system from Celebrity to be delivered to their home.) And -- perk alert! -- Celebrity has reinstated chocolates on the pillow at night as a sweet bonus in all cabin categories.

Inside, oceanview and balcony rooms feature two twin beds that convert into one queen, a small couch, a safe, small desk, a flat-screen TV and bathrobes. Minifridges offer pricy "emergency rations" that include hard liquor, beer, wine, snacks and water.

Small (except for suites) but efficient bathrooms provide shampoo, conditioner, bar soap and body lotion. Hair dryers are stored in one of the desk cubbies. It can be challenging finding room to store everything, but there are drawers integrated in most of the pieces of built-in furniture including the secondary closet, which also houses the safe. There's another drawer above the flat screen TV, which also houses extra bedding. Empty luggage, even large pieces, easily fit under the beds.

For those looking for a little more space and a few more amenities, the Concierge Class cabins offer 191 square feet of living space with 42­-square-­foot ­balconies. Added amenities for concierge passengers include welcome bubbly, a pillow menu, daily canapes, a 32­-inch TV and nicer balcony furniture. In addition, passengers can access an exclusive lounge with free coffee, pastries and juices.

Sky Suites are very similar in layout to the oceanview cabins but not as cramped. They come in at 251 square feet not including the larger 57-square-foot balconies.

Continuing up in size, Family Veranda cabins are great for families of four. They are 271 square feet with enormous 242­-square­-foot verandahs that feature pairs of loungers and tables with two chairs each. Inside, there's a partition separating the "master bedroom" from the lounge and sleeping area for the kids. They are in short supply and sell out early.

Among the most popular choices on all Celebrity ships are the spa-inspired cabins, called AquaClass Staterooms. These accommodations boast a personal spa concierge to arrange spa treatments, an upgraded room service menu, a pillow menu, a spiffy Hansgrohe shower panel and fog-free mirror. Plus, passengers in this category have exclusive access to the chic restaurant Blu, which features health-conscious cuisine.

The 467­-square-­foot Celebrity Suites feature a bedroom separated from the living area, which in turn contains a sitting area with stuffed chair, couch and dining table with four chairs. Most of these suites spoil passengers with spacious 85-square-foot balconies, but Celebrity Suites 6104 and 6106 do not have verandahs, offering floor-to-ceiling windows instead.

The 538­ square­-foot Royal Suites (with 195 ­square-­foot balconies) add more space and feature whirlpool tubs on the verandahs. At the top of the list is a pair of 1,432-­square-­foot Penthouse Suites with massive, 1,098­-square-­foot balconies. These suites also feature a baby grand piano, should you wish for a private concert or to tinkle the ivories on your own.

All suite passengers enjoy the service of a butler, who can help pack and unpack, set up in­cabin meals and help make other onboard arrangements. Other suite extras include complimentary dinners at specialty restaurants, priority check-in, in-suite meals, complimentary espresso and evening hors d'oeuvres.

There are 26 wheelchair accessible cabins, including inside, oceanview, balcony, Concierge Class and Sky Suites.