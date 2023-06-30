Food on Celebrity Beyond is modern yet accessible at the same time; there are 18 restaurants. You won't be shocked by any of the dishes in the main restaurants, but you also won't be disappointed either, as you'll have plenty of choice. While you can easily have a lovely week on Celebrity Beyond by just eating at the included restaurants, the eight specialty restaurants are diverse and provide an extra level of date-night oomph to your trip.

Free Restaurants on Celebrity Beyond

Main Dining Rooms The four main restaurants onboard Celebrity Beyond are Tuscan, Cyprus, Cosmopolitan and Normandie. Each restaurant has a few exclusive dishes but otherwise they serve roughly the same menu every night. You can eat when you want or pick a set dining time. Every restaurant serves dinner, but breakfast and lunch can rotate, depending on the day.

Oceanview Cafe Buffet The buffet on Celebrity Beyond, Oceanview Cafe, is much lighter and brighter than what you might expect. On this ship, it has more stations than its Edge-class counterparts, as well as an extra bakery. A bar has been added at the back near the pizza station and convenient to outdoor seating.

You can really get almost anything here. Of note are the Indian selections, which are worth seeking out, but a wide variety of other offerings are also on tap. The crew is still serving passengers (as opposed to a self-serve option) and will continue to do so.

Blu The AquaClass-dedicated restaurant has healthier ingredients and a more intimate atmosphere than what you find in the other dining rooms.

Luminae The suite passenger restaurant has become even better on Celebrity Beyond, compared with the sister vessels. It's larger, for one thing, with windows that stretch across the front of the ship. It's also more strategically located within The Retreat, so it feels more like a private "ship within a ship" experience.

Mast Grill You have to look a bit to find the ship's grill on the Retreat Deck, as it's wedged a level down from the poolside bar and lounging area. This is the place for midday burgers, dogs and other casual eats.

Cafe al Bacio Perhaps our favorite coffee shop on a cruise ship, Cafe al Bacio not only has the specialty coffee drinks that you can purchase, but it also features a rotating selection of pastries and small bites all day long. The almond croissants are delicious.

Spa Cafe and Juice Bar Another venue that can be difficult to find, the Spa Cafe is tucked away inside the Solarium Pool area. Light bites at breakfast and lunch are complimentary -- the yogurt parfaits are worth seeking out -- and you can pay to have goop-branded smoothies.

Eden Cafe Eden is a gorgeous venue on the ship, and one of the best ways to experience it during the day is by having a nosh here. It's open for breakfast and lunch, and there's also outdoor seating.

What Restaurants Cost Extra on Celebrity Beyond

Dinner on the Edge

$$$$ You'll have to seek out this meal, which is offered only once per cruise. But it's worth it to dine on the Magic Carpet poised above the water on Deck 14. The meal doesn't come with a set menu; instead, it's a chef's choice of items. These dinners sell out so if you're interested, ask when you board.

Le Voyage

$$$$ Now this restaurant, the first from Daniel Boulud, will require you to book before you even board the ship. The intimate 50-seat venue has staggered seating and restricted covers, so the soft space always feels as close to Michelin-starred dining as you can get (well, as close as you can get considering that you can hear the loud Martini Bar when the doors open). You can splurge on the six-course tasting menu with or without paired wines (for an extra fee), but the regular experience is special, too. A lovely date night at sea.

**Eden Restaurant ** $$$ Not quite as exclusive as Le Voyage, Eden is no slouch when it comes to serving up an upscale date-night dinner. The menu has been redesigned by Celebrity's Cornelius Gallagher, who earned a Michelin star of his own at the New York restaurant Oceana. The result is an innovative menu that offers excellent ingredients such as Nova Scotia lobster and free-range lamb. The cocktails are also carefully made with an eye toward presentation, and if the pretty drinks and food aren't enough for your Instagram, there are awesome wake views.

Fine Cut Steakhouse

$$$ The popular steakhouse has been expanded on Celebrity Beyond to have more seats, and while you can't sit outside anymore, the window-side views now make up for it (or if you want to watch the action in the Grand Plaza, there are new wine barrel booths that overlook it all). You'll find steakhouse staples here -- lots of beef cuts, as well as pork, fish and chicken. Indulge in some sides, but be warned that portions are large.

Le Petit Chef at Le Bistro

$$$ Now for something that we wouldn't describe as date night. Le Petit Chef combines dining with animation, where a small show takes place on your plate before you receive each course. We've found that this something that you'll either love or think is absolutely ridiculous; kids for sure will love it. Whether you think the small chef is the bomb, the food is plentiful and decent, with a meat course, a pasta course and dessert.

Rooftop Garden Grill

$ (lunch), $$ (dinner)

If you haven't spent a lot of time on the Rooftop Garden, do yourself a favor and book yourself into lunch or dinner to give yourself time to enjoy. On Celebrity Beyond, the space is slightly larger than it is on the sister ships, and there is better protection from wind, sun, rain and the elements. (It's also chicer, with a Hoppen design.) Lunch has tasty handhelds and salads, whereas dinner is more substantial: think crispy cauliflower apps, hickory smoked grilled Branzino, seafood kebobs and other grilled items. Absolutely save room for the mason jar s'mores.

Raw on 5

$ Come hungry with your friends to this Japanese restaurant that specializes in sushi, sashimi, noodle bowls and seafood towers. Pricing is a la carte, or you can choose Raw on 5 in a specialty dining package that gives you a certain credit.

Le Bistro

$ People sometimes forget about this French bistro, which is only open for lunch; the space is used by Le Petit Chef at night. That would be a mistake. The French onion soup is to die for here, as are the mussels and frites; fresh sandwiches on baguette or the array of buttery pastries.

Sunset Bar

$ The revamped Sunset Bar not only looks amazing, but it comes with a menu of reasonably priced Mediterranean noshes.

Room Service

$ Room service is available 24/7. Continental breakfast is free and can be ordered via a door-hung card put out the night before. All other orders have a hefty $9.95 per order charge, plus an 18% gratuity.

Cruise Critic Restaurant Picks on Celebrity Beyond

We loved the new Le Voyage restaurant on Celebrity Beyond; we'd pick that as our splurge date-night meal, as it seemed special from the first pour of Veuve to the last chocolate truffle. But don't miss the complimentary pastries at Cafe Bacio or the Indian food station in the Oceanview Cafe. Other for fee options not to miss include the raw bar and sushi at Raw on Five and the delicious French specialties at Le Grand Bistro.

Dietary Restrictions on Celebrity Beyond

Dietary restrictions are taken seriously on Celebrity, and the line has a program called DineAware that focuses specifically on crew awareness for food allergies and intolerances. You should tell your server at any restaurant if you have a food allergy so they can accommodate.

Menus in the main dining rooms are marked with gluten-free, vegetarian, sugar-free and lactose-free symbols. The buffet has areas where vegan as well as gluten-free dishes are marked; there are also a wide array of gluten-free pastries and breads available. Separate galleys are used to prevent cross-contamination.