Celebrity Beyond does carry 350 more passengers than its Edge-class siblings, and to accommodate them, the ship has an additional 179 rooms, including 22 more suites. There are 32 infinite veranda cabins for solo travelers, 178 connecting rooms, and also 25 accessible staterooms.

What to Expect in Rooms on Celebrity Beyond

The smallest cabins on Celebrity Beyond start at 181 square feet, which -- while smaller than a standard hotel room -- is a nice starting size for a large cruise ship. While not everyone likes infinite veranda staterooms, primarily because some people just prefer to be able to actually step outside, we prefer them because they do provide a bump in indoor space.

All cabins come with two twin beds that can be combined to form a queen- or king-sized bed (Celebrity bills its beds as having cashmere mattresses, and they are super comfy), nightstands, an interactive TV, closet, safe, refrigerator, desk and chair, sofa and dresser. There's a large power outlet station on the desk with outlets for both U.S. and European chargers, as well as USBs. There is also a USB plug on one side of the bed, which is unfortunate for one person in the room.

The infinite verandas have two chairs and a small table; you control the balcony window from the door. The app also has lighting and climate control buttons so you can adjust everything from your phone when you're in bed.

All in all, the rooms are airy and well designed, with a neutral color palette interspersed with pops of color. You'll feel at home.

Cabin Bathrooms on Celebrity Beyond

The bathrooms on Celebrity Beyond feel and look modern, although you'd still be hard-pressed to have more than one person using them at a time, at least in the non-suite cabins. The showers have glass doors and a foot bar for shaving. Hair dryers are provided. Included toiletries are shampoo, conditioner, body wash and body lotion.

Aqua Class Suites on Celebrity Beyond

AquaClass is what Celebrity has traditionally called its spa class, and on Celebrity Beyond, a bit more attention has been paid to the category, thanks to the line's partnership with Gwyneth Paltrow's wellness company, goop.

All AquaClass rooms on Celebrity Beyond include access to the ship's Sea Thermal spa area, the dedicated restaurant Blu for breakfast and dinner, upgraded shower amenities, yoga mats for use while you're onboard, and water refreshed daily. The rooms also have an enhanced shower, although we heard mixed reviews of this feature while we were onboard.

New to Celebrity Beyond are 20 AquaClass Sky Suites, which combine the amenities of AquaClass with the perks of the suites, including access to The Retreat. These cabins are 319 square feet and feature large spa tub/showers in their very large bathrooms.

Sky Suites and Other Suites on Celebrity Beyond

Sky Suites are the entry-level suite on Celebrity Beyond. Moving up to this level of room gets you not only more space -- the cabins start at 298 square feet and go to 319 square feet -- but more amenities such as Retreat access and dining at Luminae. Bathrooms in Sky Suites also have large spa tubs.

Sky Suite passengers and above also get premium drinks, premium Wi-Fi, onboard and shore excursion credit, as well as access to a personal concierge (e.g. butler). One note: If you want a Sky Suite that faces the ocean as opposed to the wall, make sure it's not underneath the Magic Carpet space, which moves up and down the side of the ship.

Sky Suites are only the beginning; Celebrity Beyond features a number of different suite offerings, all designed by Hoppen. You can go all the way up to the two-bedroom Iconic Suite, which has a whopping 1,892 square-feet of interior space and a 698 square-foot outdoor area that extends over the bridge and has its own hot tub and double daybed.

Cabins to Avoid on Celebrity Beyond

A few things to check when picking your room or suite: If you like having sun on your balcony, you are going to want to make sure that you're either on a lower deck to avoid shade from the top deck overhang or that you're on the opposite side of the ship from the Magic Carpet, which often hangs out at Deck 16 and casts a shadow below.

Some infinite veranda rooms also have the beds in the area closer to the balcony, as opposed to being up against the closet. We prefer the former, as the area between the beds and the closet can get cramped with two people.

Beware of cabins aft on decks 7 and 8 -- essentially, any of the staterooms above Eden. You will hear noise from Eden if you are staying in these cabins, and events in Eden can creep into the wee hours of the morning. If you go to bed early, this will be a problem for you.

Cruise Critic's Cabin Picks

Budget. Celebrity Beyond has double the number of solo infinite balcony cabins than the other Edge-class ships, so why not grab 182 square feet all to yourself?

Splash. We think the Sky Suites are some of the best introductory suites in the industry, thanks to all the attendant perks such as The Retreat and Luminae.

Splurge. The new Edge-class two-story suites have a lot of design flair, plus their own plunge pool.

Family. For the well-heeled family that wants a lot of amenities and no hassle (plus free laundry), the Penthouse Suite has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and lots of room to spread out.