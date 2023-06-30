Entertainment & Activities

Theater and Shows on Celebrity Beyond

The Theatre. The main theater on Celebrity Beyond has experienced a major glow-up from its Edge-class siblings. It now has technologically advanced full screens behind it that are used to enhance and supplement shows, making them next level.

Celebrity Beyond boasts three new shows. Elements uses what has become a Celebrity standard -- acrobatics, dancing and music. The other two, Arte and Stage Door, are lovely surprises. Arte features paintings that come to life on screen, often to dramatic effect. Stage Door goes beyond the typical Broadway/West End show, with filmed commentary on the musicals before numbers and engrossing clips of the London Philharmonic Orchestra in the background as the music is performed. There's even a duet where a live performer sings with a recorded performance of a Broadway star.

Eden. Eden has come a long way from when it first debuted on Celebrity Edge. The garden-inspired space has always inspired oohs and ahhs, as it contains multi-leveled seating, aft views and two restaurants. But the original Edenist performers drew cringes for their overly interactive style.

The current crop of Eden performers on Celebrity Beyond are a bit saucy -- think Berlin cabaret -- rather than intrusive. They are talented and funny, with singing, dancing and gymnastics as part of the show. The House of Decadence show does have some audience participation, but it's campy and fun, as opposed to creepy.

The Club. The nightclub on Celebrity Beyond has actually been lightened up, thanks to the addition of a row of windows on the top level. This has turned it more into a multi-purpose space, rather than just a club. The same performers in Eden do a jazz-inspired show here, so if you like their style, seek it out.

Daily Things to Do on Celebrity Beyond

Celebrity Beyond has a wide range of activities, from trivia to spa and shopping seminars. There are also plenty of places to relax, from the Rooftop Garden to the indoor Solarium to the newly cantilevered Sunset Bar. This is a ship where you can stay as active as you want during the day, or not.

The Celebrity app does a good job of outlining what's going on. While Celebrity Beyond is not a ship that hosts hairy chest contests, there are occasionally events and parties at the Resort pool deck, including a Sailaway party from every port. Movies are often played during sea day afternoons at the Rooftop Garden.

All in all, expect the overall vibe to be more chill rather than thrill.

Nightlife on Celebrity Beyond

Entertainment after dinner is central to Celebrity Beyond, with most people settling into a show at the theater or in Eden or hanging at one of the many bars onboard. Live music or movies can be found at the Rooftop Garden, and you'll always find a crowd, sipping martinis, in the Grand Plaza, waiting for the next show from the expert shaker-tossing bartenders.

The Club has live music as well, and also turns into a nightclub after midnight. Eden hosts a Silent Disco, usually held once per cruise.

Celebrity Beyond has a casino, and it's blissfully smokefree. It's also off on its own, away from the Grand Plaza, so you can choose whether you want to listen to all the bells and whistles. You'll find slots as well as gaming tables for poker (three card and Texas Hold'em), blackjack, craps and roulette. Tournaments are held regularly; check the app for details.

Celebrity Beyond Bars and Lounges

Due to guest feedback, Celebrity Beyond has more bars and lounges than its siblings do -- and several of the ones that are familiar to Celebrity guests already have been given lovely makeovers. Here are a few of our favorites.

For the best views: The Sunset Bar has been revamped completely on Celebrity Beyond, and wow, is it a stunner. Designed by Berkus, the back of the ship bar has a Moroccan and Mediterranean feel, with cantilevered seating that spans two decks. You'll find seats in the sun and shade here, as well as specialty cocktails and a small bites menu. At sunset, it's downright magical.

For a Sailaway alternative: The Magic Carpet concept that debuted on Celebrity Edge is also on Celebrity Beyond -- and it remains an attractive bar with excellent sea views, particularly during sailaways.

For poolside drinks: Hoppen has put her stylish spin on the Pool Bar at the revamped Resort Deck, with new sunken seating areas that are not only stylish, but comfy and coveted.

For a dash of showmanship: The Martini Bar in the Grand Plaza is a Celebrity must-do. A flashing chandelier that has "shows" set to music are a rollicking accompaniment to the flair shown by the agile bartenders.

For the cocktail lover: The World Class craft cocktail bar is a new addition to an Edge-class ship. This small bar serves up innovative drinks in a corner that allows you to either watch all of the Grand Plaza action from above, or sneak away into a quiet corner.

For an anytime pop in: The lovely Eden bar can change its vibe by the hour, depending on what's going on. Quiet during the day, buzzy during trivia or absolutely hopping before a show or the Silent Disco, Eden has excellent cocktails and seating that either allows you to be part of it all or watch the action above.

Pools and Hot Tubs on Celebrity Beyond

The Resort Deck. Celebrity Beyond's main pool area has been expanded, with more seating and a swimming area that is one of the longest at sea. Like its Edge-class siblings, Celebrity Beyond has a signature sculpture that appears heavily in Instagram pics and TikTok videos -- an elephant being held up by a human.

The for-fee cabanas that line the Resort Deck are as visually stunning as ever -- and now they make more sense. Each one now faces the pool and all the action there, as opposed to a corridor. We can see people being more apt to plunk down the $499-per day rental fee, which gets you water, beer, sodas, fresh fruit skewers, limited food selection, cold towels and facial spray. You also get a choice of a bottle of wine, vodka or Champagne.

Tip: There are only a handful of in-pool loungers that sit on the lip of the pool, so show up early if you want to snag one.

Two large martini glass-shaped hot tubs anchor the upper Resort Deck. These can fill up during sea days. What's fun is to go out to the Resort Deck at night, when colored LED lights add a festive atmosphere. This is also where Celebrity holds a Pride party once per cruise.

The Solarium. The adults-only solarium is covered by a glass dome and provides a nice escape if the elements are not cooperating. A giant hot tub surrounds a large pool and there are plenty of lounge chairs looking out. You get quite a bit of foot traffic between the Oceanview Cafe and the Resort Deck, but the Solarium is still an excellent place to relax and read.

The Rooftop Garden. Two new plunge pools have been added to one side ship near the Rooftop Garden. Two things you need to know about these pools. For one, they are pools and not hot tubs. And two, the pools distort the bodies within, almost like a fun house, which everyone can see as you're walking by.

The Retreat on Celebrity Beyond

Open exclusively to suite guests, the Retreat area was also fairly luxe on the other Edge-class ships. On Celebrity Beyond, more space has been added, both to the indoor lounge and within the outdoor areas, which has an entire extra deck added. A large pool is the centerpiece of the outdoor space, which is all attractively designed by Hoppen. Snag a swinging chair at the back of the pool if you can.

The Retreat is designed as a space where you can spend the entire sea day, if you wish. There's a bar and cafe where you can have breakfast, lunch or an afternoon snack, and there are other options inside. A wide variety of seating options, ranging from clustered sofa areas to large daybeds and lounge chairs, are sprinkled throughout. Two hot tubs are also within the complex.

For our money, The Retreat is one of the best suite guest areas at sea, save perhaps for the Yacht Club on MSC. Between The Retreat and Lumiane, it's worth upgrading to a Sky Suite so you can take advantage.

Sundecks on Celebrity Beyond

The two decks surrounding the main pool have plenty of loungers, many facing outward so you can enjoy the sea views. We like that there are options both in the sun and shade.

The Rooftop Garden isn't a sundeck, per se, but it's a lovely place to relax during a sea day. New on Celebrity Beyond are enhanced coverings to ward off sun and wind. We saw plenty of people taking afternoon naps on the tranquil sofas.

Services and Wi-Fi on Celebrity Beyond

Celebrity Beyond has a guest services and shore excursion desk on Deck 3, in a space just off the Grand Plaza. There's a medical center on Deck 2. Celebrity Beyond doesn't offer self-serve laundry, but you can send your laundry out for a fee.

Celebrity Beyond has several onboard boutiques, some with some higher end items. The first Stella McCartney boutique at sea is on the ship, and which also has a partnership with Marni and the New York jeweler Effy. Other designer names you'll find include Cartier, Bulgari and Montblanc. New for Celebrity Beyond is a La Maison du Chocolat pop up, located, ironically, across from the healthier restaurant onboard, Blu.

Celebrity has joined other cruise ships in the What Goes Around Comes Around program that offers preowned luxury goods, such as Gucci, Chanel and Louis Vuitton bags, for sale. Goop products (but not the infamous female-centric candle) are now featured front and center in the spa boutique, as are Beekman 1802 products made from goat's milk.

Basic Wi-Fi is included in all Celebrity Beyond fares. You can pay to upgrade to a premium package; suite guests get premium included in their fare. We found the Wi-Fi effortless onboard. We were able to log into our company's VPN and also stream Peloton classes on our phone.

The Celebrity app is one of the best at sea and is intuitive. We didn't miss a paper program at all onboard.