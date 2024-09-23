"Pros: Best Entertainment Ever; Infinity Verandah worked - it was my first voyage on an Edge class ship; Tech theater is fantastic - visual effects are over the top; usual friendly staff; top quality meals; new Eden is beautiful and the mirrored entrance is interesting; the Captain was the funniest Captain we've ever had - a real treat;
Cons: Didn't like the 4 restaurant scenario - prefer the main dining room concept - we were a group of 6 and often waited for a table - would have been nice to have been able to take first available in the 4; missed the Skylounge area for both viewing and evening dancing (front top three decks are reserved for Retreat guests); Martini bar was very crowded and often impossible to find seating
For me, for the difference in price, I still prefer the Eclipse class although my wife liked the Ascent.It's a very technology oriented ship...."Read More
Was very excited to spend new years on board with my family.
Started with our room only being set up 2 people. I have a family of 4. Beds were 2 singles and a chase lounge. Was supposed to have a king size and pull out couch. Their solution was to push beds together and have one kid sleep with his feet hanging off the bed while 3 of us shared the bed and it would be a fight to not fall in the ...
I don't believe the ship was full, very few children so great week to travel.We used Park n Go instead of the Port Parking; Less cost, excellent service
Embarkation/ Debarkation: easy with the Xpress pass on the app.
Concierge Class Lunch was a nice feature while waiting for cabin
#1 Dining. There was no early/late seating. Received a card the first night to show up at Tuscan 8:15pm. ...
This 7 day Caribbean cruise was our 21st cruise overall on many different lines (Carnival, Cunard, Holland America, NCL, Princess and Royal Caribbean) and our 3rd on Celebrity.
Embarkation –The embarkation was quick and easy. We were on the ship in about 20 minutes.
Disembarkation – was equally as fast and easy.
Food – the food was excellent everywhere. The main dining room has been ...
1. Food was mediocre. Served at less than optimum times. Early risers have to wait until 7 am. Burgers supposedly cooked to order are not but cooked ahead of time … the same overcooked way. Pizza crust is soggy and undercooked.
2. The main theatre has limited seating that cannot accommodate all who wish to attend. Seating is further reduced by large blocks of seats that are reserved for ...
This is just our opinion...,.I know many people on the ship enjoyed and had a good time, but......Celebrity is not what it once was. It is more like Carnival now without the water slides, etc. We just did the trans Atlantic crossing and the ship was terribly overcrowded...lines everywhere, no seats.....not a great feeling or experience.
We will not sail Celebrity again after many years with ...
What a great cruise on Celebrity's flagship. The service, food and entertainment exceeded expectations. This was my first time in a solo traveller infinite veranda stateroom. It was a good size but did have limited storage - no drawer space for example - but it was more than sufficient for me. Being a transatlantic cruise, I didn't open the window often, but when the weather improved, and in ...
About to end this cruise. For the most part it has been top notch. The ship is beautiful. The staff is extremely well trained an exceptionally pleasant to be around. We had no negative crew issues.
The entertainment is the best we have seen during our previous 7 cruises. The cruise director, Kate, was visible and very involved in daily program. No complaints other than we could not see ...
We spent 25 days on the Ascent in Fall 2024. We did back-to-back, including the Greek islands and then crossing to Fort Lauderdale. My wife and I both agreed this was a weak 4-star experience, maybe more like 3.7. So I guess we rounded up.
The ship itself is amazing. We loved the high-tech theater. Some of the in-house shows seem to be designed around the theater's multi-media ...
This cruise was selected for 2 reasons: 1. The itinerary and 2. The ship. Specifically on the ship, my husband had a friend who sailed this ship and posted the most amazing pictures and my husband was immediately hooked. After booking, I asked to look at the photos and realized every one was from a space only available to folks who booked Aqua class and above. The amount of off-limit locations ...
We had a Magic Carpet Sky Suite on Deck 11. We loved it. We were pleased with the perks of the Retreat, especially the lounge and pool/sundeck. Never had to fight a deck lounge squatter for a lounger. Our cabin steward, concierge staff and butler were amazing, so attentive and helpful. Restaurants were very good. Didn't have a bad meal in any of them, and we tried to rotate dinner restaurants ...