" Pros: Best Entertainment Ever; Infinity Verandah worked - it was my first voyage on an Edge class ship; Tech theater is fantastic - visual effects are over the top; usual friendly staff; top quality meals; new Eden is beautiful and the mirrored entrance is interesting; the Captain was the funniest Captain we've ever had - a real treat; Cons: Didn't like the 4 restaurant scenario - prefer the main dining room concept - we were a group of 6 and often waited for a table - would have been nice to have been able to take first available in the 4; missed the Skylounge area for both viewing and evening dancing (front top three decks are reserved for Retreat guests); Martini bar was very crowded and often impossible to find seating For me, for the difference in price, I still prefer the Eclipse class although my wife liked the Ascent.It's a very technology oriented ship. ..." Read More