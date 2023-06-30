Infinite Verandas Provide a Unique Balcony Approach

Worth noting is the ship's "infinite veranda" approach, which strays significantly from the traditional balcony you might be expecting. Most of the ship's balconies are infinite verandas, which essentially operate as large windows, where the top drops down at the push of a button to provide unobstructed ocean views. Folding doors can be shut behind the veranda space, providing the feel of a typical veranda. We're fans of these balconies, but some traditionalists miss the true veranda experience, which offers more of the outdoors.

Celebrity Apex Cabins are Beautifully Modern, With Some Quirky Design Choices

Cabins run smaller than you might find in a standard hotel room, but they're on the upper end of industry standards for big cruise ships, in part because the infinite veranda provides a little bump in indoor space. Most standard cabins run about 200 square feet, while suites start at 298 square feet for the entry-level Sky Suite, and range all the way to 1,892 square feet for the top-end Iconic Suites. Find out more about picking cabins by reading our article How to Choose a Cruise Ship Cabin.

All cabins come with two twin beds that can be combined to form a queen-sized bed, nightstands, interactive TV, closet, safe, refrigerator, desk and chair, sofa, dresser, and power and USB outlets -- U.S. and European. Bathrooms have amenities in large bottles -- lotion, shampoo and conditioner -- as well as bars of soap. They also have decent-sized showers. One thing we found lacking overall was sufficient space for hanging wet clothing and towels; we could have used more hooks.

Cabins are beautifully designed and feel modern and fresh. We're gaga about the desk found in most cabins, which can be slid into the adjoining dresser to give you more space.

Our biggest nit to pick -- and it's a pretty minor one for these otherwise breathtaking staterooms -- is some design choices favor form over function. For example, rocking chairs in some suites have a large footprint that can cause tripping among even the most sure-footed guests, and oddly placed bathroom telephones that hang the cord over the toilet paper roll.

You'll find 25 accessible cabins onboard, across multiple cabin categories.

Celebrity Apex Inside Cabins are Good Budget Options

The Apex's inside cabins offer a nice bang for your buck. You’ll miss out on the ocean views from your stateroom, but these interior rooms feel spacious and thoughtfully designed.

Sky Suites and Edge Villas are Splurge-Worthy on Celebrity Apex

Celebrity Apex's 146 Sky Suites are perfect for those who want to dip a toe into suite life. While these don't have living spaces separated from the bedroom (you'll have to upgrade to the Celebrity Suite to get that), they are plenty spacious, have beds that face the water, ample balconies and big bathtubs.

For something really special, the ship's six Edge Villas are two-level suites that accommodate four and feature beautiful balconies with jetted pools. Our favorite part: You have direct access to The Retreat Sun Deck.

Exclusive Perks for Retreat-Level Cabins

The Retreat is an exclusive area for suite passengers only. It takes up a solid chunk of prime real estate at the front of the ship, on decks 15 and 16. The most gasp-worthy area is the gorgeous sundeck, replete with sunbeds, cabanas, loungers and rocking chairs. Sun-lovers and shade-seekers will find their spot no matter the time of day, thanks to the myriad nooks and crannies throughout. It's serene yet humming with energy.

The Retreat also includes a small pool (and three adorable swing chairs if you just want to dip your feet in) as well as a hot tub. A small bar and dining area are available for passengers looking for a tipple or a bite (you won't find a better burger onboard). Servers cater to your every whim, delivering drinks and icy-cold towels as needed.

The Retreat Lounge, on Deck 15, is busier from tea time on, offering grab-and-go drinks (like sparkling water or soft drinks) in small coolers, or a full bar with anything you could want. At happy hour, you will find snacks, including a delicious charcuterie board. Hosts are available full time to help with dinner reservations or shore excursion needs for example.

In addition to The Retreat spaces, suite passengers also get exclusive access to the restaurant Luminae, open for breakfast and dinner every day.

Passengers staying in Sky Suites and above get access to The Retreat and its various perks. It's not cheap -- you'll pay about double what you'd pay for a veranda cabin -- but the inclusions and amenities are exceptional. In addition to the access mentioned above, all

Retreat passengers have personal Retreat Hosts (butlers) who will take care of anything and everything -- escorting you to the Destination Gateway for shore excursions, handling laundry and pressing needs, escorting you off the ship and just generally making your experience onboard hassle-free.

Guests also get upgraded to the premium drink package, get faster Wi-Fi, onboard credit and a shore excursion credit, along with premium reserved seating for shows.

Our Favorite Cabins on Celebrity Apex

For Solo Travelers Single travelers can take advantage of the ship's solo accommodations. All solo cabins feature infinite verandas and run about 130 square feet. It feels a lot like a regular infinite veranda cabin, just a little more compact.

For Travelers On a Budget Celebrity Apex's inside cabins offer a nice bang for your buck. If you don't mind missing out on the ocean views from your stateroom, book an inside cabin, which feels spacious and thoughtfully designed.

For Travelers Looking To Splash Pick the ship's AquaClass cabins. They're the same size as the standard balcony cabins but come with a host of pretty great perks, including access to the ship's indulgent Sea Thermal spa area, exclusive access to the restaurant Blu for breakfast and dinner, upgraded shower amenities, yoga mats for use while you're onboard, and water refreshed daily.

For Travelers Looking To Splurge Go for the Sky Suites. You'll get beds that face the water, ample balconies and big bathtubs. Plus, you get all the Retreat guest access, including butlers.

For Families Celebrity Apex offers 178 adjoining cabins throughout the ship. We love the variety: You can connect a Sky Suite to a Sunset Veranda, for example, to accommodate up to six passengers. If you're on a budget, your best bet is probably two interconnected Ocean View Staterooms, which can fit up to four passengers.