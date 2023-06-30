Entertainment & Activities

Daytime Fun

Celebrity Apex has a lovely, long main pool with a number of padded lounge chairs surrounding it. We like that there's a wade-in area -- with lounge chairs in the water -- so you can cool off without taking the plunge. Two martini-glass hot tubs flank the pool. A large swath of the pool deck, on the starboard side, is committed to the ship's cabanas. Cabanas are available for rental, and can accommodate up to six guests. Be forewarned: While they're beautiful, they aren't private.

If you're looking for something a little quieter, the solarium is your spot. This indoor space offers a thalassotherapy pool and hot tub, and it's open only to adults. You won't get the sunshine, as the space is indoors, but windows open to offer fresh air, and it's a nice respite from the constant action at the main pool.

At Night

Celebrity Apex was built for nightlife, with several lounges that combine a bar with entertainment. You'll have plenty of options beyond the main theater, though you won't be disappointed in the shows there, either. We love that you'll find live music pretty much where ever you go, and if it's not live, a DJ performs an admirable job keeping the joint jumping, often till late.

The Theatre Simply called The Theatre, this state-of-the-art theater serves as the most traditional spot for nightly entertainment. That doesn't mean the entertainment is traditional, though. The large stage -- nearly in-the-round-- is backed by a 180-foot-wide LED screen that becomes an integral part of the show. Pieces of the stage and screen move up and down, back and forth to put the entertainment even closer to the audience.

The Theatre offers several stage shows every cruise, including the ambitious "Tree of Life", which features singers, dancers and acrobats, along with a giant tree featuring LED leaves.

When a production show isn't on offer, you'll catch solo musicians, magicians and comedians at The Theatre.

Tip: While there isn't really a bad seat in The Theatre, it's worth showing up early if you want to sit close. The upper level is reserved for Retreat guests.

The Club One of the really cool spots on Apex, The Club pretty much has activities going on all day long, from trivia to escape room fun. But it really shines at night. That's when the live music is jamming and the dance floor hops. Don't be surprised if an acrobat or two shows up. And if you see "Caravan" on your daily planner, make sure you catch it at least once. The cabaret show has a circus theme that will have you mesmerized throughout. This show runs several times over the length of your cruise, so don't worry if you miss it the first time around.

Eden Entertainment at Eden begins around 6 each night and continues till midnight or beyond. Each night features a different theme: Night of Dreams or Night of Enchantment, for example. Some nights are more subtle, while others scream the theme, with shows designed to match. If you're only going to one, make it Night of Dreams, which features performers in elaborate Alice in Wonderland inspired costumes. It's a joy!

Tip: Each theme night features a specific themed cocktail, which are consistently innovative and tasty.

Casino The casino sits midship on Deck 4, tucked onto the port side. It offers the usual slot machines, as well as a surprisingly large variety of table games.

Bars & Nightlife

Activities on Celebrity Apex go well into the night, and you'll find everything from quiet corners to heart-pounding dance floors.

Our Picks

Heart of the Action: Without a doubt, the Grand Plaza is the place where it all happens. This immense space takes up the midship of decks 3, 4 and 5. A huge grand chandelier, replete with LED lights, is the centerpiece, hanging over the ship's bustling martini bar. Here, you can catch live music, watch the flair bartenders put on a show and enjoy great martinis (or whatever your choice) until the wee hours of the morning.

For Live Music: Head to The Club, a two-level bar with a big dance floor and lots of seating -- so you can join the action or simply spectate.

For Beer and a Game: Craft Social is your spot if you fancy a pint and whatever sport is on TV. The bar offers a decent selection of beer, with a couple of craft options (and some megapriced rare bottles as well).

For Something Different: Head to Eden, for smoky cocktails and libations served in beakers. Plus, there's a different theme every night, and acrobats, aerialists and other performers might make an appearance.