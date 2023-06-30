Celebrity Apex has a lovely, long main pool with a number of padded lounge chairs surrounding it. We like that there's a wade-in area -- with lounge chairs in the water -- so you can cool off without taking the plunge. Two martini-glass hot tubs flank the pool. A large swath of the pool deck, on the starboard side, is committed to the ship's cabanas. Cabanas are available for rental, and can accommodate up to six guests. Be forewarned: While they're beautiful, they aren't private.
If you're looking for something a little quieter, the solarium is your spot. This indoor space offers a thalassotherapy pool and hot tub, and it's open only to adults. You won't get the sunshine, as the space is indoors, but windows open to offer fresh air, and it's a nice respite from the constant action at the main pool.
Celebrity Apex was built for nightlife, with several lounges that combine a bar with entertainment. You'll have plenty of options beyond the main theater, though you won't be disappointed in the shows there, either. We love that you'll find live music pretty much where ever you go, and if it's not live, a DJ performs an admirable job keeping the joint jumping, often till late.
The Theatre Simply called The Theatre, this state-of-the-art theater serves as the most traditional spot for nightly entertainment. That doesn't mean the entertainment is traditional, though. The large stage -- nearly in-the-round-- is backed by a 180-foot-wide LED screen that becomes an integral part of the show. Pieces of the stage and screen move up and down, back and forth to put the entertainment even closer to the audience.
The Theatre offers several stage shows every cruise, including the ambitious "Tree of Life", which features singers, dancers and acrobats, along with a giant tree featuring LED leaves.
When a production show isn't on offer, you'll catch solo musicians, magicians and comedians at The Theatre.
Tip: While there isn't really a bad seat in The Theatre, it's worth showing up early if you want to sit close. The upper level is reserved for Retreat guests.
The Club One of the really cool spots on Apex, The Club pretty much has activities going on all day long, from trivia to escape room fun. But it really shines at night. That's when the live music is jamming and the dance floor hops. Don't be surprised if an acrobat or two shows up. And if you see "Caravan" on your daily planner, make sure you catch it at least once. The cabaret show has a circus theme that will have you mesmerized throughout. This show runs several times over the length of your cruise, so don't worry if you miss it the first time around.
Eden Entertainment at Eden begins around 6 each night and continues till midnight or beyond. Each night features a different theme: Night of Dreams or Night of Enchantment, for example. Some nights are more subtle, while others scream the theme, with shows designed to match. If you're only going to one, make it Night of Dreams, which features performers in elaborate Alice in Wonderland inspired costumes. It's a joy!
Tip: Each theme night features a specific themed cocktail, which are consistently innovative and tasty.
Casino The casino sits midship on Deck 4, tucked onto the port side. It offers the usual slot machines, as well as a surprisingly large variety of table games.
Activities on Celebrity Apex go well into the night, and you'll find everything from quiet corners to heart-pounding dance floors.
Heart of the Action: Without a doubt, the Grand Plaza is the place where it all happens. This immense space takes up the midship of decks 3, 4 and 5. A huge grand chandelier, replete with LED lights, is the centerpiece, hanging over the ship's bustling martini bar. Here, you can catch live music, watch the flair bartenders put on a show and enjoy great martinis (or whatever your choice) until the wee hours of the morning.
For Live Music: Head to The Club, a two-level bar with a big dance floor and lots of seating -- so you can join the action or simply spectate.
For Beer and a Game: Craft Social is your spot if you fancy a pint and whatever sport is on TV. The bar offers a decent selection of beer, with a couple of craft options (and some megapriced rare bottles as well).
For Something Different: Head to Eden, for smoky cocktails and libations served in beakers. Plus, there's a different theme every night, and acrobats, aerialists and other performers might make an appearance.
The spa on Celebrity Apex is nothing short of impressive. It is large enough to accommodate plenty of passengers at a time with a wide variety of treatment options. Massage, of course is the biggie, and Apex offers everything from a standard Swedish treatment to an uber-relaxing zero-gravity massage, using a special table that takes pressure off the body.
Facials are also offered, along with medi-spa treatments. The spa complex also hosts a sizeable salon for hair and nails, and a separate barber shop for men.
The best part of the spa, though, is the Sea Thermal, the ship's thermal suite. Available only to AquaClass passengers and those who purchase weeklong passes, this area is as beautiful as it is serene, with lots of windows, modern, sleek decor and soothing colors. Guests can relax in the heated ceramic loungers, visit the crystal therapy room or spend time in the infrared sauna, among other options. This is a spot you'll want to spend hours enjoying.
Tip: Look for spa deals when the ship is in port.
You'll find the fitness center all the way forward, on Deck 15. The gym has everything you'd need to keep fit while on vacation, offering an impressive array of Technogym machines as well as free weights and even a Smith weight machine. You'll also find a solid number of cardio machines, including treadmills, bikes and ellipticals. Apex even offers four coveted Peloton bikes.
There are also two large fitness rooms for group classes (fees apply for many of these) including Ryde, boxing and HIIT sessions. You can also do a self-led class: You'll find workouts of the day on TV screens in the gym.
Celebrity Apex (and sister Celebrity Edge) have our favorite running tracks on the waves. Both ships offer two-level running tracks that wrap the resort deck, taking you up and down mild hills, through the lovely Rooftop Terrace and around the martini-glass hot tubs. You'll hit a mile at 4.5 laps.
Tip: If you want to get your workout done in your own stateroom, you can follow along to the interactive options on your TV. There are many to choose from, and they will get you sweating.
Families are certainly welcome onboard Celebrity Apex, but those looking for things like water slides and kiddie pools will be disappointed. Instead, your kids will get a variety of fun, age-specific programming, thanks in part to partnerships with companies such as Lonely Planet, Xbox and Fat Brain Toys.
Most programming and activities are included in the cost of your cruise fare. You'll pay extra for activities including babysitting, slumber parties and escorted lunches.
Celebrity Apex has dedicated two spaces to kids: One for teens, the other for children 12 and younger. The older set hangs out in The Basement on Deck 2, while the younger group will be in Camp at Sea on Deck. 3
It's worth noting that Celebrity has invested in autism-friendly initiatives, which offers sensory-friendly toys and films, special menus and a range of flexibility in rules and policies, including priority check-in, boarding and departure, flexible grouping for kids based on abilities, pagers or phones for parents while their kids are signed into the programs and exceptions from the toilet-training policies. Child care staff are trained in autism awareness.
Infants must be at least 6 months to travel on Celebrity Apex, or 12 months on transatlantic sailings or sailings with three or more consecutive sea days.
Apex doesn't offer family cabins, though a variety of cabin types offer adjoining room options. The main dining room offers a kids menu, and the in-cabin dining menu has kids choices, for those nights when dining out is just too much.
Kids under 3 years old will be entertained in the Stay and Play area of Camp at Sea. Parents aren't permitted to drop off their children and go elsewhere, but they can hang out and play together or watch movies in a family-friendly space.
Shipmates (3 to 5) and Cadets (6 to 9) each have their own space at Camp at Sea. The younger group will might participate in games like a treasure hunt or obstacle course, or dress up, painting and crafts. The older group can play foosball or board games, or they might enjoy the giant LiteBrite or take part in an Xbox challenge.
Captains (10 to 12) have plenty of video game options, with gaming systems hanging from nearly every conceivable space. They can watch TV and movies or learn about GoPros or the ship's navigation.
Teens tend to come and go from the club, dropping in for some gaming or chilling in front of the giant TV. Programming and activities abound, but the schedule is looser for this group.