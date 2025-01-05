My wife and I along with two other couples went on the Venezia in Jan 2025. We are all seasoned cruisers with close to 40 cruises per family. Below is my review of the Venezia.
First I would like to say that the crew including our Room Steward, Waiter, Asst Waiters, etc were all exceptional. The food at the buffet and Main dinning room was very very good. The buffet was basically the same ...
This was my second cruise.. first one on Princess. Great time. Only thing I think people need to be aware of is thaf there is a 15-18% service charge applied to all purchases when using your sign and sail card. Those charges add up quick! The embarkation process is relafively easy. The staff was great and there is something to do for everyone on the Carnival ship. If you want fun choose Carnival. ...
Worst holidaysTerrible experience at the carnival splendor , never to cruise with them again .
1-Very boring for families with kids, not much activities for kids , 1 medium sized pool on the whole ship we couldn't even swim it was very busy at all times , kids are not allowed to play on the pool only they can stand still in the cold water , 2 small spas lucky to find a spot to fit in . Water ...
It was my first and last experience on a Splendor cruise. The service was extremely bad, and the staff was completely unhelpful. They never smiled, and you couldn't ask anyone from the staff anything without them being unable to provide an answer. The designated area for kids was the worst place ever. I took my daughter there for about an hour, and she came out crying from boredom, saying it was ...
The ship itself has an awkward layout and there is a lot of wasted space, multiple rooms aren’t being utilized. There are maybe 1-2 activities during the day that multiple hours apart, the more interesting activities start after 10. If the port stops were a little longer then it would make up for the activities starting so late. The ship has a lot of potential. The food was alright and the menu ...
Our cabin Steward Ahmed was absolutely amazing. He took extra care and called each of us by name each time seeing us. He cleaned up after our kiddo after she got sick in the bathroom. Kuddos. Plus, we absolutely loved our towel animals.
Gabby doing the Veterans show was the highlight of our cruise, as my husband and I, are both Veterans.
She had me in tears and proud to be a ...
No concern for passengers getting exposed to sick people. All they need to do is give general advise and do not let them sit close to other people.
Other thing, cruise ships should stop visiting The Port of Belize. What piece of junk and disrespect to travelers. All the ports receive the same number of ships and income. If they do not use it wisely, do not stop on them.
The debarkation was ...
This was our first time on Carnival. We found the check-in process to be extremely efficient out of Tampa and once boarded, no pushing liquor packages or anything. We were directed immediately to our muster station, so got that over withright away, cabin was spotless. Everything was clean neat and even though the cruise was full, it never seemed crowded. We weren’t crazy about the dining room. ...
Embarking on our journey was a bit chilly as a Northeastern Snowstorm was approaching Baltimore. For the first two days at sea we froze and needed extra blankets. This is no reflection on the crew or the cabin. The capitan did what he could to keep the ship steady but the heat is controlled on the bridge, we froze in our cabin. Even with all his efforts quite a few people were sick.
My ...
Carnival Liberty is as close as you can get to a classic cruise experience in 2025. The ship has some issues, particularly the rusty windows, but the style of the ship still holds up. The theater is especially well done, with great theming all over. The MDR was hit or miss, but it had more hits than misses. Guys Burgers and Pizza Pirate are as good as ever, although Pizza Pirate closing at ...