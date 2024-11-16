Great staff, awesome ports, and clean ship. We visited Amber Cove, San Juan, St. Maarten, and St. Tho.as Loved all the ports, but we will not be seeking out San Juan in the future. Our room steward Andres was the best! Attentive and responsive. This crew is working hard! Only let down is we felt we never really seen the cruise director, MarcQ. In past cruises, the directors have always been ...
Carnival Vista
First the positives- The easiest embarkation ever! Speedy, organized and easy. They have a beautiful drug sniffing dog that checks your carry on bags and luggage. The MDR food and ship staff were both very good. I'd rate the food 8.5 out of 10. Guys burgers, Guy's smokehouse and Blue Iguana were all very good. Shout out to our fine waiter Oscar in the MDR! Our room was very ...
The embarking and disembarking format need to be changed. It was total chaos and s fight even broke out at over point from the long wait times and poor handling of getting people on and off the ship. Food was so so. The menu at the buffet was the same every other day so after 8 days it was really old. Not enough selection. The app for reserving a table in the main dining area rarely worked so ...
From start to finish this cruise was a hit. Plenty of activities planned for the guest. My wife and I spent a lot of time trying to coordinate what activities we wanted to do. There were plenty of places to eat and drink. The food was always good. We made sure to include several shore excursions. The shore excursions made to trip for me.
The ship was tightly run. No problems with ...
Currently on the cruise, glad tomorrow is the last day. The food is disgusting. Tonight was the formal night with lobster and prime rib. The lobster was so overcooked it was inedible and 2 people in our group had cold (like it had just come out of the fridge) prime rib. The pizza place rarely has anything made. Service at every bar and the MDR is SO SLOW. We went to tea today and were skipped for ...
1st deck cabin spacious slept 3 individually no bunkbed required 2 full showers one toilet. Love the accommodation, crew, delicious food all day on various decks. I enjoyed the exterior upper level speed walking as well as the outdoor family games, zipline, paddle ride et. The dinner special glamor dining in evening attire was something to see but it work with the weddings, menu, restaurants, ...
We had a great time due to the Service Team of Sarinu, Jhon and Ankit. Due to their diligence in the dining room, they made the cruise worth every penny. Because of Crew Members like them, Carnival is Second to none. We plan on going on many more future Cruises with Carnival. The Eastern Caribbean is an extremely beautiful place to visit and the effort put forth by the Vista crew made ...
Cabin 2411 was very noisy during most of the night but especially in the early morning hours. Trolleys were rolling, pans were banging, metal bowls were clattering to the floor?? It almost sounded like they have an open deck door one floor above us with deck chairs moving about. Generally the ship’s crew and food were very good. One evening they brought me a baked potato to the Lido marketplace ...
From the start every person we met was so very pleasant, helpful and gracious. It was our first time on the ocean and we were a little apprehensive to say the least but that diminished with each person who crossed our path starting with the two nice ladies on the hotel shuttle who noted this was their 20 something cruise. They walked along with my wife and I and stayed with us up to our time for ...
We got off the Vista this morning after an 8-day Eastern cruise. This was in celebration of our 50th wedding anniversary. We live 15 miles from the port and parked at the port garage. $163 total. Checking in was very easy and only waited 45-minutes before boarding. We had a balcony cabin on the Lido deck. When we entered our cabin, disappointment immediately set it. I had ordered Anniversary room ...