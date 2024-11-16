Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Carnival Vista

From the start every person we met was so very pleasant, helpful and gracious. It was our first time on the ocean and we were a little apprehensive to say the least but that diminished with each person who crossed our path starting with the two nice ladies on the hotel shuttle who noted this was their 20 something cruise. They walked along with my wife and I and stayed with us up to our time for ...