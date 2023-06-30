The ship’s layout, which mixes public spaces and cabins on most decks – means there are a few cabins to avoid on Carnival Vista if you’re planning on going to bed early or sleep in. Staterooms on deck 9, which is below Carnival Vista’s Lido deck, and those directly above or adjacent to the IMAX (decks 6, 7 and 8) are particularly subject to noise.

Carnival Vista Rooms Have Welcome Touches Such as USB Ports

All Carnival Vista cabin types (except for a handful of inside rooms) have two twin beds that convert to a king, desk with chair, a flat-screen TV, mini-fridge (already empty so you can fill it up with what you want), hair dryer and a safety deposit box in the closet.

The interactive flat-screen TV comes with several channels and can be used to make dinner reservations or check your balance. Several on-demand movies are also available, including about half a dozen for free.

In all rooms you'll find both 110 and 230 power outlets, as well as USB outlets. All are by the desk; in other words, there are no outlets by the bed, a real shortcoming in our opinion. In standard rooms (inside, ocean view and balcony), the power outlets are located directly beneath the mirror, making it impossible to plug-in any oversized chargers. Bring a power cord if you have oversized chargers (like for a camera battery).

Bathrooms have plenty of storage space with glass shelving on both sides of the sink. All cabins except Cloud 9 Spa and Havana rooms come with shampoo and body wash dispensers in the shower and bars of soap.

Interior: The 723 Interior cabins are 185 square feet each. Most inside staterooms on Carnival Vista have space for two people, though a few fit three people and even fewer can fit four. Closets offer limited storage space, particularly hanging space.

There are also six Interior cabins with walkway views on Deck 7. Mostly identical to other interior cabins on Carnival Vista, these rooms feature a picture window facing the public observation deck (as opposed to an ocean view, which could be why Carnival chooses to call them interior rooms, even though technically they're not).

Ocean View: Carnival Vista ocean-view cabins are either 185 square feet or 220 square feet. In all, you'll find a sofa, coffee table, closets with plenty of hanging space and a picture window.

Carnival Vista Deluxe Ocean View cabins are 230 square feet and have two bathrooms, one with toilet and shower and one with toilet and junior tub.

Balcony: Carnival Vista has several balcony cabin configurations including standard, cove, aft, premium and vista balcony cabins. All have a sofa or sofa bed, coffee table and plenty of storage space. Balconies have a small table and patio chairs. All balcony cabins are 185 square feet inside, but the balcony size varies: 35 square feet for standard balcony; 45 square feet for Carnival Vista Cove Balcony (all of which are found on Deck 2); 60 square feet for aft balcony and 75 square feet for premium and vista balcony. Carnival Premium Balcony staterooms and Carnival Vista Balcony cabins differ only by location on the ship, with the latter located on the corner and the former located just inside the corner.

Havana: The Havana cabin category, open only to passengers 12 years or older, includes exclusive use of Carnival Vista’s aft Havana pool area all cruise long. Most of Carnival Vista’s Havana rooms (called cabanas) are located on Deck 5 and include floor-to-ceiling windows and a private outdoor patio, which can be accessed by keycard from outside as well as through the cabin; a few are located on Decks 6 and 7 and have balconies rather than patios, but still receive all Havana perks. Patios for both standard Havana Cabanas and cabana suites on Carnival Vista are 100 square feet. They are enclosed by a low white gate and feature a table, patio chair, loungers and hammock-style swinging chair. We loved the swing chair and being able to lie outside on our loungers whenever we wanted, but found the lack of privacy to be distracting at times. Not only can you clearly see and hear your neighbors on their patio (and they can see and hear you), but passengers who have managed to get onto the Havana deck and promenade occasionally stroll by and stop to ask questions.

Havana interior cabins are 185 square feet inside; Carnival Vista Havana suites are 260 square feet. Suites have a large inside seating area and a lovely bathroom with marble counters, his and her sinks and a rainfall showerhead. Suites also have generous walk-in closets.

All Havana rooms come with Havana-branded Elemis shampoo, conditioner, lotion and soap.

Carnival Vista’s Havana Balcony units are: aft-view extended with 60-square-foot balconies, or premium or vista category with 75-square-foot balconies. There are also a limited number of inside cabins designated as Havana category.

Family Harbor: Carnival Vista’s Family Harbor cabin category is one of the best family-specific grouping of rooms we've ever come across at sea. Located in a keycard-accessible section of Deck 2, providing an extra level of security, the cabins come with several perks including access to the Family Harbor Lounge with its daily buffet breakfast, daytime snacks and 24/7 soft ice cream; a free night of Night Owls babysitting; and free specialty dining for kids under 12 in most of Vista's specialty restaurants.

There are inside, ocean-view, cove balcony and suite cabins in Family Harbor. All cabins except insides have two bathrooms, one with a toilet and shower, the other with a toilet and bathtub. Many are connecting.

Carnival Vista’s Family Harbor suites are 275 square feet and have 65-square-foot cove balconies (meaning they're closer to the water than other balconies) and are the only rooms on the ship that have space for five people. They include a curtain to divide the main sleeping area from the rest of the cabin, and have two flat-screen TVs and roomy walk-in closets.

Cloud 9 Spa: Carnival Vista Cloud 9 Spa cabins are available in several categories including inside, ocean view, balcony and suite. Room layouts are the same as other cabins of the same category. Carnival Vista Cloud 9 Spa room amenities include Elemis toiletries in the bathroom, free access to Vista's thermal suite, two free fitness classes per passenger and upgraded Cloud 9 Spa bathrobes and slippers.

Carnival Vista Suites Add Space and Perks

Carnival Vista suites come in three different categories: Junior Suites, Ocean Suite and Grand Suites. Passengers in all suites receive priority check-in and boarding, main dining room time assignment, bathrobes, pillow-top mattresses and two bottles of water.

Junior Suite: The two Junior Suites are 275 square feet, have a 35-square-foot obstructed-view balcony (meaning you don't get a completely full view of the outside world from your balcony) and feature a bathroom with shower and whirlpool tub combo, as well as double sinks. Junior suites also have a cozy sitting area and a walk-in dressing area with vanity table and chair.

Ocean Suite: Carnival Vista Ocean Suites are 275 square feet and have 65-square-foot balconies. They come with roomy walk-in closets, a sitting area, full bathroom with shower and whirlpool tub combo and double sinks.

Grand Suite: The largest room category on Carnival Vista, Grand Suites are 345 square feet and have 85-square-foot balconies. On top of all the same features as Ocean Suites, Grand Suites have a bidet and the walk-in closet has a vanity table with chair. Grand Suite passengers get free access to the Havana pool area.