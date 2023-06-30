Entertainment & Activities

Theaters and Shows on Carnival Vista

The Liquid Lounge theater offers up four 40-minute, high-energy Playlist Productions shows every sailing; examples include Studio VIP, which pays homage to the disco-loving '70s and America Rocks, a faux-concert featuring some of the USA's greatest rock songs -- get there early for the best views as seats toward the back do not have great views of the stage.

If you'd rather watch movies, the ship also has an outdoor screen on the Lido Deck. There is also the extra-fee IMAX at Sea and 4D Thrill theaters.

Things to Do During the Day on Carnival Vista

Daytime activities might include, but are not limited to: trivia and trivia-like games, bingo, pub games, dance classes, outdoor sports competitions, art auctions, cooking demos and spa and shop seminars. (Be aware, seminars led by the spa or retail staff are always more about selling you something than educating you and often come with a hard sell.)

Other options during the day include the Clubhouse at SportSquare, where you'll find mini-bowling, Ping-Pong and arcade basketball. Outdoors at SportSquare are billiards tables, nine-hole mini-golf and even a Twister board painted onto the deck.

Nightlife on Carnival Vista

At night, the bar scene comes alive, especially at the Havana Club and RedFrog Pub, while the 18+ shows at the Punchliner Comedy Club are usually standing-room only. (Do* not *go to the comedy club if you are easily offended.)

The ship has a busy casino with a variety of table games, slot machines and a variety of tournaments.

Dancers will want to head to Havana Club for Latin-style dancing, while a DJ spins dance hits in Liquid Lounge until late.

Carnival Vista Bars and Lounges

With more than a dozen bars and lounges on Vista, there's a spot for just about everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer wine, cocktails, beer or a frozen drink.Highlights include:

Limelight Lounge (Deck 4): Limelight is where you'll find the Punchliner Comedy Club as well as drinks with "funny" names like the witty margarita and zany zombie. You'll have a choice of four comedy shows most nights; one or two will be family-friendly.

SkyBox Sports Bar (Deck 4): The only place on the ship to catch sporting events, SkyBox Sports Bar is dominated by rows of oversized TVs showing various sports.

Alchemy Bar (Deck 5): You'll find lab coat-clad mixologists putting together inventive cocktails with names like the Deal Closer, French Kiss and Perfect Storm at this pharmacy-themed cocktail bar. Or, tell the Alchemy bartenders your favorite base drink and what kind of mood you're in and they'll whip up something special just for you.

RedFrog Pub & Brewery (Deck 5): One of the most hopping joints on Vista, the RedFrog Pub & Brewery is the place to be for cold brews (including three brewed-onboard craft beers) and pub trivia. Brewery tours are offered every sea day, last about an hour and cost extra. In the evening, Caribbean-inspired pub grub is served, and you'll find live guitar music after 8 p.m.

Piano Bar 88 (Deck 5): The ship's traditional piano sing-along bar.

Havana Bar (Deck 5): Havana is Vista's large Cuban-themed lounge. Morning, noon or night it's the place for strong Cuban coffee, while the daytime drinks menu is dominated by Latin American favorites including mojitos, Cuba Libre and daiquiris (frozen or on the rocks). Every night a live band plays Latin dance songs (salsa, cha-cha and the like) to a packed audience.

RedFrog Rum Bar (Deck 10): During the day, you'll be hard pressed to find a seat at this Lido Deck staple. Rum lovers flock to RedFrog Rum Bar in droves for its coladas, daiquiris and mojitos. Sun deck loungers can also get buckets of beer or pitchers of hard lemonade.

BlueIguana Tequila Bar (Deck 10): Also on the Lido Deck, BlueIguana is where tequila lovers go to get their drink on. The bar pours several different types of tequila, along with frozen margaritas and a handful of tequila-based cocktails. Beer buckets and hard lemonade pitchers are also available.

Carnival Vista Outside Recreation

Pools on Carnival Vista

For a ship this size, Carnival Vista surprisingly only has two pools to service entire ship. There's one additional pool for guests staying in Havana cabins, which might help in your decision making process when choosing a room.

Water Slides, Sky Ride and Ropes Course on Carnival Vista

Testing your mettle on the ship's ropes course, which offers two pathways -- one easy, the other slightly more scary.

One of the most unusual distractions at sea is the SkyRide, an elevated recumbent bike ride you can pedal while suspended 150 feet up in the air. It takes about a minute and a half to pedal your way around the course, which includes dips and zigzags.

Most popular with the kids is the WaterWorks water park, which features two water slides, a splash zone for kids and the PowerDrencher soaking bucket. (Children must be potty trained to use any of the pools or the water park.)

Sundecks on Carnival Vista

For those who want to spend more time lazing about than playing, there is lots of sun deck space for simply lounging about, including on the adults-only Serenity deck, a quiet respite from the hustle and bustle of the rest of the ship.

Carnival Vista Services and Wi-Fi

Carnival Vista has a variety of services, including guest and shore excursion desks; future cruise sales; a library; a photo gallery and camera shop; several stores -- including designer accessories and clothing; fine jewelry; Carnival-branded items; toiletries; snacks; duty-free alcohol and cigarettes.

There's also a DIY launderettes (quarters needed), with iron and ironing board for use free of charge; an ATM and a medical center.

Wi-Fi on Carnival Vista can be accessed through packages, which you set up onboard.