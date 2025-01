Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Carnival Venezia

I had such a fun time on this cruise ship as it was beautifully laid out and it was easy to navigate the ship during busy sea days. It was easy to find all the different entertainment activities, found hidden food areas on level 5, was always able to get a good drink from the bar, and all the crew was very attentive if you had questions or you were needing something. Will state once on the ship ...