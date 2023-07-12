Food onboard Carnival Venezia in both specialty and for-free dining is generally of a high quality, with some exceptional specialty restaurants.

There are a total of 13 restaurants, including two main dining rooms and a buffet, Lido Marketplace. Other places for free food are Tomodoro, Guys Burger Joint, La Strada, Carnival Deli and Pizzeria del Capitano and there are limited free snacks at Java Blue, though you'll pay for the specialty coffee.

For fee restaurants include a new upmarket Il Viaggio; Fahrenheit 555 steakhouse; Bonsai Sushi and Bonsai Teppanyaki and Seafood Shack.

Free Restaurants on Carnival Venezia

You likely won't be disappointed if you choose just to eat at the free restaurants, as the menu changes every night at the main dining rooms, and there are a number of different cuisines to choose from (though the emphasis everywhere is Italian).

Carnival Venezia operates Your Time Dining in the Canal Grande main dining room and fixed time (early or late) dining in the smaller MDR, Marco Polo.

Canal Grande (B, D)

This is the main MDR, as in it's the largest and most traditional, with a classic cruise ship-style sweeping staircase. But it's not just any old MDR -- Carnival has gone all out with this, with a real (not a replica) gondola in the center, underneath a replica Rialto Bridge. The name means the Grand Canal, and as with everything else on this ship, the dining room is an homage to Venice.

It's a magnificent setting (the only thing missing is a gondolier singing "O Sole Mio") and we recommend trying to bag a table either on the bridge overlooking the "canal" or right beside the gondola. If not, there are some gorgeous aft views at the rear of the restaurant.

The food is a mixture of familiar favorites such as always available (salmon, chicken, steak) and -- you guessed it -- "Taste of Italy" choices, such as artichoke fritters, braised short ribs and pasta with calamari, some of which are Cucina del Capitano favorites; as well as more familiar dishes such as shrimp cocktail, country-fed chicken and enchiladas.

Marco Polo (D)

This dining room is way less grand, but is more intimate, designed a bit like an Italian village square, with lots of little spaces tucked away and fountains dotted about. The only drawback is it's also either side of a busy main corridor leading off the main atrium, so try to avoid those corridor-adjacent tables and opt for a window seat instead. The food is the same as Canal Grande.

Lido Marketplace Buffet (B, L, D)

This is open from early morning through to late evening, with short breaks between breakfast lunch and dinner to change the food on offer. Rather than palm trees, Carnival Venezia has cedar trees in keeping with the Mediterranean vibe. There is plenty of seating both inside and out, which spills out onto the main Lido Deck and all the way to the aft of the ship, to the other pool area, the Burano Sundeck. The Marketplace has stations for omelets at breakfast (though expect to wait some time at peak times); and hamburgers and salad. There is also a dedicated section for families at dinner.

Carnival Deli (B, L, D)

This is part of Lido Marketplace Buffet and is a stand-alone sandwich counter where you can build your own towards the aft of the buffet.

Tomodoro (B, L)

This new Mexico-meets-Italy taco bar on Lido Marketplace serves up a mix of favorites such as huevos rancheros, as well as paninis, pulled pork, chipotle chicken and Italian meatballs either in tacos or burritos and is a good spot for a quick grab and go.

Guy's Burger Joint (L)

A Carnival fixture, also on Lido Marketplace. The only slight tweaks are design and a new menu item -- the pepperoni pizza burger (we did not try it).

Pizzeria del Capitano (B, L)

At the aft end of the ship on the Burano Sundeck, you'll find this spin off from Cucina del Capitano serving slices of your favorite pie.

La Strada (L)

You'll have to hunt for this new restaurant one as it's tucked away on the promenade of Deck 5 and only open on sea days (though this might change). It serves a selection of sandwiches such as roast beef, Italian meatballs and smoked pulled pork; as well as salads and sides.

What Restaurants Cost Extra on Carnival Venezia?

Il Viaggio, $$$: This is a new restaurant for Carnival and one where Emeril Lagasse has played a part, though he doesn't have his name attached. Il Viaggio, or The Journey, takes you on a gastronomic tour of Italy from the Piedmont region to Sicily and everywhere inbetween. Split into four courses -- antipasti, zuppe, secondi and dolce -- the menu gives you a choice of seven starters, three soups, eight mains and three dessert. And although some menu items might look different at first -- steak pizzaiola -- it's basically a steak with tomato sauce. Put it this way, there's nothing too out there or challenging on the menu. The only head scratcher was a pizza with a chicken crust (yeah, me neither).

We weren't overwhelmed, if truth be told, though we did eat there on the very first night it opened. Like all new restaurants, this one could take time to settle in.

Fahrenheit 555, $$$: This Carnival favorite is the largest on the fleet and is designed to reflect a New York-style steakhouse. We had our best meal here: Oysters on the half shell, French onion soup, NY striploin and the lightest tarte tatin we have ever tasted. The steak was the best we have had at sea. Outstanding value and service.

Bonsai Sushi, $$: Another Carnival favorite, this is a good spot for some Asian comfort food even if you don't like sushi. It's very reasonably priced (noodle bowls are just $8) and even the teriyaki steak (which was delicious) is just $10. For starters try the teriyaki chicken skewers or miso soup. Just watch out for the MSG if you are susceptible.

Bonsai Teppanyaki, $$$: We swear the guys who perform in these faux-Japanese grill experiences all go to the same Teppanyaki schools -- al the jokes are the same, all the songs and even the egg catching and throwing -- but we don't care. A Teppanyaki grill is always our favorite restaurant onboard and is sure to spark joy in even the grumpiest cruiser!

Seafood Shack, $: Get your lobster roll fix at this cheap and cheerful venue.

Cruise Critic Restaurant Picks on Carnival Venezia

For a very reasonable $42 per head, you can have a four-course meal at Fahrenheit 555 with some of the best steaks at sea, for what would cost you at least double on land

Tip: Opt for the $22 wine pairing option for the full experience -- it’s half a glass with every course

Bonsai Teppanyaki is cheesy but it's fun and if you've never experienced a Teppanyaki grill before, now's your opportunity.

Dietary Restrictions on Carnival Venezia

Everywhere we ate the first question we would be asked is if we had any dietary restrictions. We also found a good selection of vegetarian options in all the different venues, and not just a dish that is meat free, but one that clearly is a stand-alone vegetarian dish in its own right.