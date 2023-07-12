All cabins been given a US makeover, with USB ports, US plug sockets and mini-fridges.

Carnival doesn't go in for suite complexes, but does offer 20 suites and a new cabin category – Terrazza – which are a little bigger and have an outdoor space on the promenade complete with a hammock, plus exclusive access to the Terrazza Deck.

There are family cabins with a half tub, accessible cabins across all categories, but no solo cabins.

What to Expect in Rooms/Cabins on Carnival Venezia

There are three main types of cabin on ships: Inside, outside with a view and balcony rooms (though there are variations within categories). Suites are a type of balcony cabin, and on Carnival Venezia are not much different in terms of what to expect inside, though they do differ in terms of perks (see below).

It's worth noting that if you are used to a hotel room, ship cabins come in considerably smaller, with insides starting at 150 square feet (a typical hotel room in America is double that, and nine times out of 10 you'll get a view).

All cabins on Carnival Venezia regardless of category have the following: Two beds that can convert into one, a built-in desk with USB ports and plug sockets above, a stool, bedside tables with bedside USB ports, a mini bar and a wardrobe with a safe inside and an interactive flat screen TV.

Ocean view and above have sofas and a coffee table; suites have L-shaped sofas and another table.

Suites and Balcony Rooms/Cabins on Carnival Venezia

Balcony rooms are 185 square feet with a 35 square foot balcony and can be found on Deck 2 to 14 (the only deck they are not on is 4). The ones on Deck 2 are known as Cove Balconies as they do not jut out of the ship, but are part of the super-structure due to their proximity to the water. If you like to be this close to the water, opt for these; if not, opt for the higher balcony cabins.

All balcony cabins also include a single sofa, which can be converted into a bed; some also include an upper Pullman to allow for four people in the room. The rooms also have a coffee table inside and two deck chairs on the balcony.

The new Terrazza cabins (similar to Havana cabins on other Carnival ships) also fall into this category, and you'll find 77 of them dotted around the ship, the majority on Deck 5. They are the same size inside as a regular balcony, but the key difference is the ones on Deck 5 live up to their name, with an actual terrace that goes out onto the Promenade, plus a hammock.

This set up could be a little public for some -- people can pass by your room. But the fact the glass is mirrored and you can only access this part of the promenade through a private area (you need to wear a wristband) keeps the gawking down to a minimum. There are also some inside Terrazzas, which seems a bit contradictory, but they are huddled inside the main exclusive Terrazza area and also get the perks and special access to the sundeck.

The others are ranged on higher floors and although classified "Terrazza" with access to the private terrace below, they have balconies and are larger than a regular balcony cabin. You will find the rest at the aft or the forward of the ship, all of which come with significantly bigger balconies, some wrap around.

There are just 20 Ocean Suites on Carnival Venezia, all on Deck 7, which come in at 365 square feet. None can be described as suites in the sense of having a separate room, but they do have a 100-square foot of additional space and a longer balcony. They also have a bigger bathroom with a tub (see Cabin Bathrooms, below). Perks include: Priority check-in, embarkation & debarkation, priority dinner reservations & main dining room time assignment; two complimentary large bottles of water; pillow-top mattresses and bathrobes.

Cabin Bathrooms on Carnival Venezia

Cabin bathrooms all have a shower. (Suites have tubs, as do a select number of four-berth family cabins, which have a separate room with a half tub for small kids). All showers have glass doors and generic soap and shampoo/conditioner dispenser.

All include a washbasin (twin in suites) with an elaborate gold-framed mirror (in keeping with the Italian theme), with a trash can underneath.

Suite bathrooms are no different except for the twin basins and a little more storage space. The generic dispensers are the same as in all other cabin categories.

Cabins to Avoid on Carnival Venezia

We're not huge fans of the obstructed-view outside cabins on Deck 1, mainly because of that obstructed view, but also because they are so deep inside the ship.

We're also a little wary of the so-called Cove Balconies on Deck 2, which are a little bit too close to the water's edge for our liking. People who love waves may prefer these cabins.

Alternatively, check out our favorite cabins below.

Cruise Critic Cabin/Room Picks

We love the new Terrazza Cabins on Deck 5. Though not that much bigger than your average balcony room, it's the outside space we love -- plus access to that exclusive Terrazza area with its own bar and hot tub.