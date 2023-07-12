Teatro Rosso is the main theater on Carnival Venezia and is at the front of the ship on Decks 4 & 5. Expect two shows a night, a mixture of revue-type shows, Bingo and a new how for Carnival, Color My World (which we did not see).
Make sure you either have the Carnival hub app downloaded, or grab a copy of Fun Times (left outside your room every night, or available at Guest Relations); or check your interactive TV for all the fun things going on.
Starting early morning, there are (free) stretch classes on Lido, for-fee Yoga classes, Trivia in the Gondola Lounge throughout the morning, movies at the Lido, Bridge tournaments, various ball games, family activities, jewelry seminars and posture seminars, handbag sales, art exhibitions and auctions and free massage tasters in the spa and even early karaoke.
On the deck above the Lido, you'll find Bocce, ping pong, mini-golf and a ropes course, part of which goes over the side of the ship. All of these are free. There is also an arcade called The Warehouse where you (or more likely your child) will spend a lot of time and money trying to win tokens.
An Italian Street Festival takes place in the Lido , with food, games and activities once a cruise.
Carnival Venezia really comes alive at night, with comedy shows starting in the early evening in the Limelight Lounge and going on till late, live music in the atrium, Happy Hour in the Fun Shops and a late-night party on the Lido Deck.
There are a myriad of different bars to choose from (detailed below), which you can hop to and from as the evening progresses, most of them on Decks 4 & 5.
Carnival Venezia has a large casino leading off the middle floor of the main atrium and which takes up a large amount of real estate on Deck 4. There is an annex area that is a dedicated non-smoking area.
You'll be hard pressed to know where to start in terms of drinking onboard, there are so many bars to choose from. We've chosen our favorites below.
You might also like to invest in a Beverage Package, which allows for 15 drinks a day plus discounts on bottles of wine. Carnival's alcohol drink package costs $59.95 per person, per day, if you buy it before your cruise or $64.95 per person per day if you buy it onboard the ship. What's impressive is that the package covers most drinks onboard, including cocktails; the only exceptions being premium spirits.
Our Picks
For a Daytime Refresher: Rococo Bar on the Lido deck is the ultimate Carnival-meets-Italy mash up, with gilt ceilings and gold framed paintings on the walls, covered in irreverent graffiti. As with many areas on this ship, it's hard to know where to look, but we love the spiked slushies that come in a variety of different flavors.
For a Cocktail with a Twist: Amari is the Carnival Venezia version of Alchemy and has all the favorites from that bar, plus a few new-to-the-line cocktails all with an Italian twist. Our reco is to go for a sampler, which gives you three cocktails of your choice.
For Bubbles: Frizzante. New to Carnival, this bar outside Il Viaggio is the perfect spot for a pre-dinner prosecco or Aperol.
For a Beer: Heroes Tribute Bar. This all-American sports bar that also pays homage to veterans sits rather incongruously amongst the marble floors and Italianate columns on the rest of the ship, but it's a perfect spot to grab a beer and watch a game.
For a Post-Dinner Cocktail: Carnevale Bar at the aft of the ship is another beautifully designed space, a nod to Venice's annual Carnival, with plenty of pictures and masks and comfortable lounge-type seating, plus an outdoor area. The cocktails here are classics: Bellinis, Espresso Martinis, Negronis and the like.
The one area which we are not too sure about is the pool situation -- there are just two onboard, both of them not very big for a 4,090-passenger ship that carries a lot of kids during holiday time.
The reason for this is because this ship was originally built for China, where there is less interest in swimming and sunbathing and more focus on shops and restaurants. Hence the Lido Deck resembles more of an Italian square, surrounded by cafes and bars, rather than a typical cruise ship pool deck with acres of space for loungers. The pool is almost an afterthought, tucked into one end so loungers can only go round three sides (one side is shaded).
It's small, unheated and salt water. We did not see many people using it. The pool area does have a "magrodome" -- a retractable glass roof, though, that opens and closes so it can be used in chillier weather (which is quite common in New York).
You'll find the second pool at the aft of the ship on the Burano Pool Deck, which also has two hot tubs. This is also small, but has a lot more space for sunbathing.
Carnival Venezia has an excellent water park where we found our kid spending most of his time with the other children onboard. There are three water slides: Gondola Slide, Aquatunnel and Twister.
Where you might expect to get a sun lounger -- the Lido Deck -- is somewhat limited, though there are balconies and alcoves on the deck above which looks down onto this space. These areas do not get sun, however; they look more like nice spaces to read a book in the shade.
Alternatively, head for the aft of the ship to the Burano Sun Deck where there is a lot more space for loungers, including surrounding the pool on the upper levels.
If you want to get away from it all head to the adults-only Serenity Deck high up on Deck 15, which looks and feels like a for-fee exclusive area. It's not though -- the space is open to all over 21, with two hot tubs and a bar.
You'll find Guest Services and Shore Excursions (aka Carnival Adventures) on Deck 3. A deck above are the shops including Cherry on Top for a sugar fix, a jewelry store, watch shop, Duty Free and in a first for Carnival, a salon. Normally this would be in the spa, but the "beards" decided to move it up here. It's very public, so expect a lot of gawping, especially on formal night.
There are no self-service laundrettes, all laundry has to be sent out for cleaning/washing.
The Wi-Fi was strong and could sustain a Zoom meeting. Packages cost $15/$20/$22 per day respectively by plan, but cheaper if you book online before you cruise.
The Carnival Hub app gets our vote for being one of the better ones ats ea. Here you can check out what's on, take a look at your account and book restaurants and spa treatments. It also send push notifications, for example when to be at the meeting place ahead of a shore excursion, which we like.
According to the designers, the Cloud 9 Spa on Deck 12 of Carnival Venezia is meant to evoke a "Roman Baths vibe", hence all the tiles, frescoes and paintings of people reclining suggestively on stone loungers. There are 12 treatment rooms, including one couples therapy room complete with a Hamman attached.
What there is not, rather disappointingly, is a thermal suite; you'll have to make do with a sauna in the men's and women's changing rooms and a small hot tub (for one).
The Fitness Center is through the spa and takes up all the front of the ship on Deck 12, so there are lovely views. It's a good size with multiple treadmills, weights and bikes. On the same deck, right at the other end of the ship, is an outdoor fitness space. Circling the ship on Deck 12 is a jogging track.
The quality of kids' facilities and entertainment onboard is second to none, and Carnival nails its color firmly to the mast when it comes to kids, who are embraced onboard.
As parent traveling on this ship, expect to see very little of your little one (though note there are also family activities you can choose to participate in) as there is so much for them to do.
Outdoor activities include the aforementioned waterslides, pools, ping pong, mini-golf, ropes course and sports court. While indoor, the Warehouse amusement arcade will keep them entertained for hours (for a fee).
There is supervised late night fun from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. for kids up to age 11 (Nightowls) with activities fun including board games, movies and video games for a $7.50 hourly fee. Owls Jams take place on select evenings of the cruise, and are $17.00 per party.
The minimum sail age is six months on embarkation day, which rises to 12 months for transatlantic crossings or any sailing with two consecutive sea days.
Children who are not toilet trained (and those in diapers or swim diapers) are not allowed in any of the pools or hot tubs. Kids do not need to be potty trained to attend drop-off kids programming but parents must bring diapers.
Camp Ocean is situated on Deck 11 and includes a Dr Seuss library area as Carnival has a tie-up with the children's author's estate.
Programming is divided into the following age groups: Turtles (Under 2s); Penguins (2-5); Stingrays (6-8); Sharks (9-11), with different age-appropriate activities for each age group.
Kids attending Camp Ocean must be registered ideally at the start of the cruise and are issued with a colored wrist band. Kids under-9 cannot sign themselves out of Camp Ocean.
There is programming all day (Check the CarnivalHub app for specific times), though times vary depending on Port Days and Sea Days.
Parents are encouraged to pick up for meal times. Dedicated times for kids attending Camp Ocean are posted in the hub app. Lunch and Dinner are served in the Lido Buffet.
Turtles (Under 2s): Activities include: Playdates, band practice, a baby turtle trek, arts and crafts, dancing, educational games, sensory activities, zumbini and storytime featuring Dr Seuss.
As noted above, kids do not need to be potty trained, but parents must supply diapers.
Penguins (2-5): Activities include: Active (Fun with Balloons, Parachute Fun, Ball Games), Arts & Crafts (DIY Creations, Handprint Crafts, Messy Mania, Play Dough), Books, Toys, Board Games, Games (Bingo, Let’s Make Music, Group Games), Movies, Science & Discovery (DYI Projects), Themed Activities/Face Painting and video gaming.
Note, too, that there is also family programming available should you wish to stay with your kids, including: Build-a-Bear Workshop at Sea, Family Arts & Crafts, Family Bingo, Family Scavenger Hunt, Family Trivia, Family Zumbini, Family Dance Party, Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast with The Cat in the Hat and Friends, Photo Time! with Dr. Seuss and Seuss-a-palooza Parade & Story Time.
Stingrays (6-8): This age group enjoys similar age-appropriate programming to the Penguins, as well as similar family activities.
Sharks (9-11): There is an option for you to allow your child to sign themselves out (although after 10 p.m. no child can sign themselves out). Sharks enjoy similar age-appropriate activities as the other age groups.
Tweens and Teens get their own separate hang out space with much less programming and very light touch supervision in Club 02 (15-17) and Circle C (12-14), both separate rooms on Deck 4. There is no sign out policy for kids aged 12 and above; they can come and go as they please. The two separate but connected rooms have gaming consoles, screens, big screens for movies and plenty of hang out spaces.
For both age groups, supervised complimentary programming runs from 12 pm-5 pm and 8:30 pm-1 am on Sea days; on Port Days it's from 4 pm-6 pm and 8:30 pm-1 am.
Circle C: Activities include: Bean Bag Toss, Capture the Flag, Dodgeball, Manhunt; Arts & Crafts, Books and Board Games, You vs Staff, Carnival Challenge, Digital Scavenger Hunts, movies, karaoke and gaming.
Club O2: Activities are similar to those in Circle C and might also include outdoor fun such as basketball.
Note too, there is an organized meet and greet on certain nights of the cruise for 18-20s. Check Fun Times or the app for times.
* May require additional fees