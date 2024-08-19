Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Valor

This ship is 20 years old and it shows. It needs an overhaul or a retirement. The embarkation process was confusing. This was our fourth cruise and as soon as we got on the boat we were confused about what we were suppose to do and where we could go. As soon as we got on the ship I wanted to get a beer. We boarded about 12:30 and the ship set sail at 3:30. It was 4:30 before I was able to ...