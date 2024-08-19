Well decorated
Photo Credit: Cruiser coleman
These girls played everyday. Amazing strings.
Photo Credit: 1New2Cruising
Washington dining ..staff performed at dinner every night!
Photo Credit: 1New2Cruising
Photo Credit: Dean MCCLUNG
Featured Review
Bedbugs
"The room service came and cleaned the room daily but the did not change my sheets.I had a balcony room and the scenery was beautiful , especially at night...."Read More
VStarr avatar

VStarr

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Bottom of the Line

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Valor

User Avatar
MaxiPad
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

The ship itself has an awkward layout and there is a lot of wasted space, multiple rooms aren’t being utilized. There are maybe 1-2 activities during the day that multiple hours apart, the more interesting activities start after 10. If the port stops were a little longer then it would make up for the activities starting so late. The ship has a lot of potential. The food was alright and the menu ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

Read before booking the Carnival Valor! Pros/Cons

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Valor

User Avatar
Avid Cruiser 2025
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I was pretty nervous about this Carnival Cruise. I booked it because it was my husbands dream to go see Chichen Itza. The cruise was fairly inexpensive for a Christmas Cruise, so despite my fears of Carnival's reputation of being a bit of a party cruise, we went for it. Here are my take aways. There were pros and cons. First, I only encountered 1 drunk, unruly person*(story below if you are ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Carnival Valor, you get what you pay for

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Valor

User Avatar
Sally Murphy
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The activity planning was pathetic. At any given time there was only one or none activity. "Live" music had background tracks. While I did not attend the comedy, other guests reported it was awful. Theie planning was a very poor utilization of space for activities. The activity personnel were fairly unprofessional, especially the KJ. Why are kids allowed in bars? Why would a KJ give special ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Not the Best Cruise, Haven’t Given Up on Carnival.

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Valor

User Avatar
Joe B Cruise
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This ship is heading to Europe for dry dock in April, returning in June. So most of the ship related issues I had, I assume will be resolved (broken machines, rust, unkept areas etc.). This was my 18th Carnival cruise and ranks among the lower end. As a Platinum member, I was disappointed with the Embarkation process. We bypassed the lines to security just fine. But once in the holding ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Ok yet disappointed

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Valor

User Avatar
Jennmayz
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

I just got back yesterday from cruise to cozumel and Progresso. The issues I had unfortunately took away from the experience my 2 adult kids and I had on our first cruise. As much as I had thought I'd studied up on everything needed as well as needed to know (especially as a first timer) did not prepare us for how clueless we really were for the cruise. I did pack an extreme amount of "must haves" ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Not for me

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Valor

User Avatar
Cruiser coleman
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

1st and last cruise. I was so excited to go on this vacation and everything about the ship with the exception of Camp ocean and the room steward was a giant let down. The ship is old and showing wear and the overall experience lacks. So much weed being smoked on balcony’s and overall the vibe is just meh. My family did not enjoy it as much as many other vacations. One member of our party tripped ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

The dining room is only good thing on that ship.

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Valor

User Avatar
Raydee wilson
2-5 Cruises • Age Under 20

I can count the number of good things about this ship on one hand. Mainly, the dining room seeing as it was the most organize place on the ship and compared to the other foods, it was the best tasting. I have a lot of food allergies and the dining room catered to them so well it was amazing to be able to be full every night. Other than that the ship sucked the pool water was filthy. The lines were ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Carnival Valor short and sweet first cruise

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Valor

User Avatar
1New2Cruising
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I will start with the wait staff. Jaya, Anjaya, Elise, Rachelle, Budi, and Marlon are all in the Washington dining room. They were all attentive and friendly. They called us by name and remembered us after one evening. The staff in the dining sang, danced, and dressed up for a little.show one night. Those performances were the best and just about the only ones we had. Next, Avert, our cabin ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

This ship need a retrofit/overhaul

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Valor

User Avatar
Telling it like it is
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This ship is 20 years old and it shows. It needs an overhaul or a retirement. The embarkation process was confusing. This was our fourth cruise and as soon as we got on the boat we were confused about what we were suppose to do and where we could go. As soon as we got on the ship I wanted to get a beer. We boarded about 12:30 and the ship set sail at 3:30. It was 4:30 before I was able to ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

No I Do Not, Without a Doubt!

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Valor

User Avatar
slh2412
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

I love cruising, but the last two Carnival ships I have cruised on have been less than desirable. My cabin was under an area that had sounds coming from above like a roaring train. We did report this to Guest Services and Tin, offered to move us to another cabin. However, we had unpacked was on our way to an activity and frankly thought it would get better. It didn't it got worse. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

