Cabins are spacious, in good condition despite their age and share similar decor: a burnt-orange color scheme with cherry-wood end tables, drawers and closet doors. A number of suites also feature pops of red and gold, giving them a slightly more regal appearance.

Each cabin comes with adequate storage (closets with hangers, a desk and shelving); two terry cloth robes; a hair dryer; safe; telephone; two twin beds that can convert to a queen (suites have king-sized beds); and a flat-screen TV streaming networks like CNN and TNT as well as cable movies and one channel dedicated to providing information about ship-wide activities, events and procedures; and a mini-fridge.

Bathrooms also offer lots of storage space above the sink. There's no shelving in the shower, so consider bringing a hanging bath caddy if you use a lot of products. Additional features include a makeup mirror, 115-volt outlet and 230-volt European outlet (hidden in the upper corner) and basic toiletries (bars of hand soap and shampoo and body wash via shower dispensers).

One downside was the lack of outlets. Interior and balcony cabins are equipped with only one 110-volt and one 220-volt European outlet (not including the ones in the bathroom), and there are no outlets next to the beds.

Here's a breakdown of cabin categories. Note: Cabins that sleep four or more are equipped with either pullout sofa beds or bunk-style pulldown beds.

Interior: Carnival Valor's interior cabins start at 185 square feet, which is spacious when compared to the industry standard. There are 589 interior cabins, including 11 upper/lower (meaning there's one twin bed and a pulldown bunk bed) options that offer a little extra room. A select number of cabins are connected by doors, which are ideal for multigenerational families. On the flip side, they tend to let in more sound, so noise can be an issue if you have loud neighbors. Most interior cabins sleep four.

Oceanview: Ocean-view cabins come in at 220 square feet. There are 337 total, including a handful of scenic ocean-view cabins (floor-to-ceiling windows) and obstructed ocean-view cabins. Like the majority of interior cabins, all ocean-view cabins sleep four except the obstructed-view (for two). All ocean-view cabins feature connecting doors for easy access among large groups.

Balcony: More than 60 percent of the outside staterooms have balconies, although the majority is too narrow to fit lounge chairs that recline and all are equipped with the same plastic furniture (two chairs) and small cocktail tables. Still, the balconies provide an oasis where you can read a book, enjoy room service and catch sea breezes in private.

Carnival Valor's 521 balcony cabins are the same size as interior cabins (185 square feet), but configurations and sizes vary based on subcategories: standard balcony, Premium, Premium Vista, and Aft-View Extended. Premium and Premium Vista cabins feature whopping 75-square-foot balconies and sleep only two as opposed to four, which allows for more use of the space. The Aft-View Extended cabins feature 60-square-foot balconies, while the remaining balconies measure at 35 square feet. Only standard balconies include connecting doors.

Suite: Suites are broken up into four sub-categories: Junior Suite, Ocean Suite, Grand Suite and Captain's Suite. Features above and beyond what you'll find in lower-category rooms include a shower/whirlpool tub combo, double sinks, walk-in closet, king-sized bed, granite countertops in the cabin and bathroom (except in the Junior Suite), larger sitting area with a couch (double sleeper sofa in some cabins for third and fourth passengers) and VIP check-in.

Junior Suites, of which there are only two, are equal in size to Premium and Premium Vista cabins, at 275 square feet with 50-square-foot balconies. They sleep up to two.

Ocean Suites are also 275 square feet, but have room for four and larger balconies (65 square feet).

The 345-square-foot Grand Suites also sleep four but feature an 85-square-foot balcony and larger tub.

The largest suite is the Captain's Suite, which offers 548 square feet with a 258-square-foot balcony and sleeps up to five. Its standout features are a separate bedroom, two bathrooms (one master bath in the bedroom, one smaller in the living room) and a wall of windows that fills the room with light.

There are 27 wheelchair-accessible cabins onboard: 23 interior, one ocean view, two balcony and one suite.