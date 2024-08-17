I am deeply disappointed with our recent cruise experience. Having been on seven cruises before, I can confidently say this was the worst one yet. I planned this Christmas cruise as a special gift for my parents, who hadn’t cruised since their honeymoon over 50 years ago. Sadly, the experience left a negative impression on them as well. Maneuvering my mother, who uses a wheelchair, was extremely ...
Totally disappointed. Took my sister who was in a wheelchair but could use a walker part of the time. It was horrible for her . It was supposed to be a special time for us to be together. From the parking lot to the check in area was a joke. Big ruts and we had to cross railroad tracks. Those workers were efficient and moved us on kind of like herding cattle. Once on the ship we were directed ...
I took 11 things is on my carnival Sunshine never ever disappointed loved her very much hate to see her go staff as always nice professional buffet in dining room is always good food good stuff was always clean prompt friendly Port of calls for always fun beautiful look for Charlotte loved loved walking down to Janoola Beach listening to the live music laying on the white sand finding seashells ...
Carnival has decided to cheapen their system unfortunately they have become pennywise and pound foolish
they reneged on their casino offer
they didn't honor their stock benefit
they didn't honor their gold card perk for my wife
it's a shame nice ship great crew but upper management the worst
avoid the upcharge Italian restaurant mediocre at best
they should fire the casino ...
Start with the good things.
Rooms are nice.
Main bed is great.
Staff has been great.
Multi cultural.
Good food lots of variety.
Cheap cigarettes 37 for a carton
Now the bad.
Secondary beds are bricks
3 Wi-Fi packages all 3 are terrible. I have the highest package and only have service sometimes. Pricing for the Wi-Fi is terrible the fact we have to pay for Wi-Fi ...
This was meant to be a honeymoon. It was really the Good Ship Goodwill. Selling used Rolex’s and Louis Vuitton bags. No shows available. We did not stop at our destination which was Nassau, the only port of call we had. The food was barely eatable in the main restaurant. People walking around barefoot everywhere. Clothing coverups were non existent. Children sitting on the stairs making them ...
So my only other point of reference is a royal Caribbean cruise, but Carnival seemed to botch almost every aspect. Most of the people working were fabulous, helpful and friendly. That being said, that's about the only thing they had going for them. The trip was plagued with technical issues, the WiFi never really worked, the chat plan never worked properly when it did work, I was charged and ...
8 of us went on a 50th birthday girl's trip from Charleston. I would not take this ship again due to overcrowding and the small pools. The food was perfectly acceptable, but several restaurants were not included in the price which was disappointing. We were in party mode, but the crowds were even too much for us.
PROS- The service everywhere was super friendly and really made the cruise! The ...
Entertainment was outstanding as was the Cruise Director and the rest of the crew. Super friendly people that were great to talk to. Food in the Sunset Dining room was always great. The buffet on the Lido deckt was hit and miss. Food was not always hot and meat was overcooked. Coffee was too bitter, strong. We preferred to get fresh breakfast omelets in the Italian restaurant. This is a ...
This review has 2 parts. the first: the cruise itself. we were excited to drive to charleston to board a ship, and not have to fly. it does take a while to go through the embarkation process, but we were prepared, and finally we were on board after about an hour. we were prepared for an older ship, but not for the layout- it really is a problem that decks 3 and 4 have no thoroughfare in or ...