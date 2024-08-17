Photo Credit: Sharyn Rawls
Photo Credit: Sharyn Rawls
Atrium Bar, great drinks
Photo Credit: Wilmington Cruiser
Adult Pool, Shoulder to Shoulder
Photo Credit: Wilmington Cruiser
Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
1,443 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Old and Dirty Ship
"Luckily, I have been on other carnival ships so this won't deter me from going on others.It just won't be on the Sunshine The food was to be as expected on Carnival...."
hturkoz1 avatar

hturkoz1

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Sadly the worst cruise ever!

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Carnival Sunshine

User Avatar
Worst Christmas Cruise
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I am deeply disappointed with our recent cruise experience. Having been on seven cruises before, I can confidently say this was the worst one yet. I planned this Christmas cruise as a special gift for my parents, who hadn't cruised since their honeymoon over 50 years ago. Sadly, the experience left a negative impression on them as well. Maneuvering my mother, who uses a wheelchair, was extremely ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Worst cruise ever

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Carnival Sunshine

User Avatar
Crazyqueen44
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Totally disappointed. Took my sister who was in a wheelchair but could use a walker part of the time. It was horrible for her . It was supposed to be a special time for us to be together. From the parking lot to the check in area was a joke. Big ruts and we had to cross railroad tracks. Those workers were efficient and moved us on kind of like herding cattle. Once on the ship we were directed ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Love my horrible sunshine

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Carnival Sunshine

User Avatar
Sharyn Rawls
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I took 11 things is on my carnival Sunshine never ever disappointed loved her very much hate to see her go staff as always nice professional buffet in dining room is always good food good stuff was always clean prompt friendly Port of calls for always fun beautiful look for Charlotte loved loved walking down to Janoola Beach listening to the live music laying on the white sand finding seashells ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

very disappointed

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Carnival Sunshine

User Avatar
Budman10000
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Carnival has decided to cheapen their system unfortunately they have become pennywise and pound foolish they reneged on their casino offer they didn't honor their stock benefit they didn't honor their gold card perk for my wife it's a shame nice ship great crew but upper management the worst avoid the upcharge Italian restaurant mediocre at best they should fire the casino ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Our not so great vacation

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Carnival Sunshine

User Avatar
Simeon Ring
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

Start with the good things. Rooms are nice. Main bed is great. Staff has been great. Multi cultural. Good food lots of variety. Cheap cigarettes 37 for a carton Now the bad. Secondary beds are bricks 3 Wi-Fi packages all 3 are terrible. I have the highest package and only have service sometimes. Pricing for the Wi-Fi is terrible the fact we have to pay for Wi-Fi ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with children

Good Ship Goodwill

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Carnival Sunshine

User Avatar
Lizz Carter
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

This was meant to be a honeymoon. It was really the Good Ship Goodwill. Selling used Rolex's and Louis Vuitton bags. No shows available. We did not stop at our destination which was Nassau, the only port of call we had. The food was barely eatable in the main restaurant. People walking around barefoot everywhere. Clothing coverups were non existent. Children sitting on the stairs making them ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Technical problems plus more issues

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Carnival Sunshine

User Avatar
JoeD77
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

So my only other point of reference is a royal Caribbean cruise, but Carnival seemed to botch almost every aspect. Most of the people working were fabulous, helpful and friendly. That being said, that's about the only thing they had going for them. The trip was plagued with technical issues, the WiFi never really worked, the chat plan never worked properly when it did work, I was charged and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

Excellent Service, but Overcrowded with Tiny Pools

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Carnival Sunshine

User Avatar
Wilmington Cruiser
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

8 of us went on a 50th birthday girl's trip from Charleston. I would not take this ship again due to overcrowding and the small pools. The food was perfectly acceptable, but several restaurants were not included in the price which was disappointing. We were in party mode, but the crowds were even too much for us. PROS- The service everywhere was super friendly and really made the cruise! The ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Friendly ship.

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Carnival Sunshine

User Avatar
MamaMerc
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Entertainment was outstanding as was the Cruise Director and the rest of the crew. Super friendly people that were great to talk to. Food in the Sunset Dining room was always great. The buffet on the Lido deckt was hit and miss. Food was not always hot and meat was overcooked. Coffee was too bitter, strong. We preferred to get fresh breakfast omelets in the Italian restaurant. This is a ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Just not the same

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Carnival Sunshine

User Avatar
Gigi C
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This review has 2 parts. the first: the cruise itself. we were excited to drive to charleston to board a ship, and not have to fly. it does take a while to go through the embarkation process, but we were prepared, and finally we were on board after about an hour. we were prepared for an older ship, but not for the layout- it really is a problem that decks 3 and 4 have no thoroughfare in or ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

