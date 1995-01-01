  • Newsletter
Carnival Sunshine Photos

Cabins

Captain's Suite

106 photos

Grand Suite

75 photos

Interior Cabin

53 photos

Premium Vista Balcony Cabin

75 photos

Cabins - Member

166 photos

Restaurants And Bars

Havana Bar

35 photos

Ocean Plaza

31 photos

BlueIguana Cantina

29 photos

Lido Marketplace

132 photos

Sunset Restaurant

26 photos

Pool Bars

11 photos

Piano Bar 88

27 photos

Sports Bar

25 photos

The Taste Bar

14 photos

RedFrog Pub

38 photos

Casino Bar

15 photos

Cucina del Capitano

35 photos

Alchemy Bar

12 photos

Guy's Burger Joint

24 photos

Shake Spot

13 photos

Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse

19 photos

Sunrise Dining Room

70 photos

Library Bar

16 photos

Bonsai Sushi

15 photos

Jiji Asian Kitchen

32 photos

BlueIguana Tequila Bar

21 photos

RedFrog Rum Bar

15 photos

Restaurants And Bars - Member

121 photos

Activities And Events

Art Gallery

14 photos

SportSquare

132 photos

Casino

40 photos

Theaters

106 photos

Shops

101 photos

Dreams Studio

46 photos

Sailaway

43 photos

Liquid Lounge

31 photos

Outdoor Movie Screen

15 photos

The Warehouse

30 photos

Activities And Events - Member

73 photos

Pools And Sun Decks

Lido Deck

103 photos

Sun Deck

50 photos

Pool

174 photos

Serenity

18 photos

Pools And Sun Decks - Member

9 photos

Family

Club 02

11 photos

Camp Carnival

62 photos

Circle C

17 photos

Spa And Fitness

Fitness Center

35 photos

Jogging Track

13 photos

Cloud 9 Spa

90 photos

The Ship

Medical Center

6 photos

Fun Hub

14 photos

Ship Services

19 photos

Hallways, Stairways and More

101 photos

Atrium

66 photos

Embarkation Area

17 photos

The Ship - Member

184 photos

Other

Miscellaneous - Member

159 photos

Shore Excursion - Member

136 photos

