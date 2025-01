Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Carnival Sunrise

We had the Captain's suite, which has now spoiled us and we may never get anything smaller. The suite was super nice and well worth the cost in my opinion. The service was slow, only called for room service twice and took way too long. Dining was good, no need for specialty restaurants as the one included was really good. There was really a lot of children running around so now I looking into a ...