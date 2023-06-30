Cabins are outfitted with queen beds that can be separated into twins, small bedside tables and reading lights, a desk area with a mirror and some shelves, and closets with hanging and shelf areas (but no drawers for socks and underwear). Excluding inside cabins, most have sitting areas with small couches and coffee tables.

Amenities include a mini-fridge, safe, phone, hair dryer and TV with movies on demand and interactive elements (like checking your onboard account). There are U.S. and European outlets by the desk; USB ports are either by the bed or the desk, depending on the cabin configuration.

Bathrooms have more adequate storage with glass shelves for toiletries and showers with dispensers of shampoo and body wash. Suites and spa cabins get travel-sized bottles of Elemis toiletries.

Be aware, when the ship was rebuilt in 2019, the cabins were created using a non-metal material so if you're the kind to bring your own magnetic hooks you'll only be able to use them on the cabin door and the bathroom door.

There are 46 accessible staterooms across all basic category types (inside, outside, balcony and suites).

Cabin Categories

Interior: At 185 square feet, inside cabins feel reasonably spacious, probably because they do not have a sitting area. Storage space is limited, especially if you're looking for drawers. The lower categories only have bunk beds or a twin plus sofa bed; look out for a few cabins categorized as inside but that actually have windows that look out on a public walkway area.

Ocean View: Outside cabins are slightly larger at 211 to 220 square feet and include a sitting area. Scenic Ocean View cabins all the way forward feature floor-to-ceiling slanted windows and range from 260 to 320 square feet.

Balcony: Balcony cabins measure 220 to 245 square feet, including the balcony, and feature a private veranda with two chairs and a drinks table. Balcony cabins all the way aft or on aft corners may have extra space inside or out.

Cloud 9 Spa: Cloud 9 Spa cabins are available in inside and balcony categories and are located on Decks 10 and 11. Spa cabins receive Elemis-brand, rather than generic, toiletries, free access to the spa's thermal suite, two free fitness classes and upgraded bathrobe and slippers.

Suites: Carnival Sunrise offers four suite categories. The rooms are the largest onboard but are neither over-the-top luxurious or perks-laden as you might find on other ships. All come with priority check-in, but no other perks.

Ocean Suite: There are 41 Ocean Suites, which measure 275 square feet plus a 65-square-foot balcony. These are essentially larger versions of balcony cabins with more interior space and extra storage.

Grand Suites: Eight Grand Suites measure 345 square feet plus an 85-square-foot balcony. There's no divider between the sleeping and living areas, and bathrooms offer shower–tub combos and double sinks.

Grand Suites with Extended Balconies: There are just two of these suites onboard, which measure 394 square feet and come with a 201-square-foot balcony. They're identical to Grand Suites with the exception of the oversized veranda.

Captain's Suite: Two Captain's Suites take over the forward corners of Deck 9 and measure 587 square feet with a large 263-square-foot balcony. The interior of the cabin is divided into a master bedroom with a king-size bed, a living room that sleeps three with a double L-shaped sofa bed and a bed that pulls out of the wall, and two full bathrooms -- one with Jacuzzi tub, the other with shower. The living room has floor-to-ceiling windows letting in lots of light and a balcony with dining table and lounge chairs. Families will love it.