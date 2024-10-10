"Even had transfers to and from the cruise port via SUV compliments of Carnival!The cruise would suit families (lots of kids on board even though it was not school holidays) and groups of people, but we found it lacked the camaraderie of other cruise lines if you were just a couple...."Read More
Highly recommend Splendor. We had a great time. The food is great, lots of variety in both the dining room and the buffet. Allergies are respected. The toom attendants are brilliant with towel animals a fun touch. Shows were lots of fun and a great way to spend the evening. The dancers were amazing considering the rocking of the ship. Get the faster to the fun, it is well worth the price for the ...
Worst holidaysTerrible experience at the carnival splendor , never to cruise with them again .
1-Very boring for families with kids, not much activities for kids , 1 medium sized pool on the whole ship we couldn't even swim it was very busy at all times , kids are not allowed to play on the pool only they can stand still in the cold water , 2 small spas lucky to find a spot to fit in . Water ...
It was my first and last experience on a Splendor cruise. The service was extremely bad, and the staff was completely unhelpful. They never smiled, and you couldn't ask anyone from the staff anything without them being unable to provide an answer. The designated area for kids was the worst place ever. I took my daughter there for about an hour, and she came out crying from boredom, saying it was ...
Our cruise was from 5/12 -9/12/24 to Moreton Island. We dropped our bags off and wandered around Circular Quay, our boarding time was between 11 and 11.30am.
I had purchased Faster to the Fun(FTTF) $79.95 per cabin, this allowed us to have priority checkin. We could see movement and headed to the terminal, we showed our booking documentation and were directed to the priority queue and we went ...
Genuine friendliness from all the crew. Not many sightings of officers.
Ship is clean. Brightly decorated, this time in Halloween theme.
Food options are plentiful, varied and delicious.
Daily activities fun. Although this is a family fun ship, I didnt feel overrun by youth. Theatre entertainment at night could be improved onboarding upon by adding production shows. Comedians in bars ...
we had a great experience travelling with carnival splendor in October 2024 for 10 days to vanuatu. I will definitely book this ship again.
The ship was very clean, my daughter is 1.5 years old and never wear shoes and her feet was always clean walking bare foot everywhere. Our room and sheet always tidy and clean the ship was refitted and looked great. I was always scared to travel with any ...
For a first time cruise and a much-needed break, it was great. Yes. as other reviewers state, it is a very Aussie bogan cruise, which i don't mind. You get what you pay for!!! I'm only 25 and single, and its demographic is clearly seniors and families. Regardless of that, you will make friends and everything is simple and easy. I am disabled, so travel can be a daunting thing. Everything was great ...
We're experienced cruisers having cruised with RCL (5) Carnival (3) P & O (1) and Celebrity (1) We've thoroughly enjoyed our previous two cruises on Carnival, but this was mediocre at best!
We were disappointed to find some time before boarding that our cruise to the South Pacific was now to North Queensland (We live in Brisbane) due to the unrest in New Caledonia, but the email advising of the ...
This cruise was planned over 12 months ago for 20 people in group. Itenary was originally to New Caledonia, changed to Gt Barrier Reef about 6 weeks ago, Carnival offered 100% refund but only gave about 24 hours to do so, many in party had submitted annual leave, so too late to change.
All but 2 were 1st time cruisers so they really enjoyed the cruise, 8 kids under 15 years, they had a ...
Stay away from this ship, worst cruise ship experience
Been on 8 cruises, 2 previously on Carnival,
Got stuck with a sewage smell in the room that the crew did nothing go fix, made cabin unbearable
And the ship is just not good, weird design and small amount of public space, so everywhere is to crowded all the time
Crew uninterested
Food was worst on a cruise ship I’ve ever ...