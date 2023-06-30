To that end, every stateroom has a telephone, individual climate control, hair dryer, small safe, mini-bar (which is empty), bathrobes and an interactive flat-screen television that lets you do everything from checking your account to ordering a bottle of wine or shore excursion tickets. There is a multisection wardrobe with hangers, shelves and drawers for storage, as well as some additional drawers/shelving within the desk/vanity table and nightstands. Every stateroom, excluding interiors, also comes with a table and sitting area and has been fitted with Australian three-point plugs.

Truthfully, the rooms feel a bit dated and could use a refresh. The ship hasn't had any major refurbishments since its 2008 launch and, in the staterooms especially, it shows. With the sole exception of the spa cabins, no stateroom has much in the way of toiletries -- except for shampoo and bath gel dispensers in the showers and soap bars. Apart from the suites, bathrooms are shower-only, and only bathrobes are provided.

There are 1,441 passenger staterooms overall. Standard cabin categories comprise 556 inside cabins, 331 oceanview cabins, 503 balcony cabins, and 51 suites and grand penthouse suites. There are also 65 Cloud 9 passenger staterooms comprising three grand suites, 34 balcony cabins, four ocean-view cabins, and 24 interior cabins. Of the 1,441 cabins, 220 can be inter-connecting for families and groups of friends. There are 29 wheelchair-accessible cabins available across the available cabin categories.

Interior: Splendor offers a generous number of interior cabin options. All measure 17 square metres (185 square feet), and some tout unique configurations -- one unit has an upper/lower format that offers more floor space than the standard double twin beds, with a single twin bed and an upper Pullman. Nineteen others actually have windows overlooking walkways on outdoor decks (which allow natural light, but are not so ideal for privacy); they're situated near the front of the ship, on Decks 6, 7, 9 and 10. There are even 14 cabins designated as "insides" that offer two porthole windows; they're scattered around Decks 1 and 2 forward.

Ocean-view: There are nearly 350 ocean-view staterooms onboard, at 17 square metres (185 square feet apiece). The majority are standards with two twin beds that can be pushed together as a king. Some units only afford obstructed views (though at better rates).

Balcony: Balcony cabins are no roomier than inside or ocean-view staterooms, at 17 square metres (185 square feet), but offer a variety of balcony sizes, ranging from the standard three square metres (35 square feet) to nearly six square metres (60 square feet) with extended balconies or even seven square metres (75 square feet) with wraparound balconies. All balconies come with two seats and a table. The aft-view extended balcony units are especially popular for their vantage point overlooking the ship's wake.

Mini-suite: Splendor has two junior suites on Deck 9 (units 9205 and 9206), measuring 25 sq. metres (275 square feet), with standard three-metre (35 sq. foot) balconies. The spacious mini-suites offer sitting areas, combination shower/whirlpool tubs and double sinks, and two large closets, along with a walk-in dressing area.

Suite: The suites, which grant passengers VIP check-in for priority embarkation, all come with private balconies and are clustered largely on Decks 7 and 10. They include 25 square metre (275 square foot) Ocean Suites (42 units, on Decks 7, 9 and 10) and 32 square metre (345 square foot) Grand Suites (10 units, on Deck 7); those measurements don't count balconies that add up to an additional eight metres (85 square feet) of space. There's also one spacious, wheelchair-equipped 41 square metre (450 square foot) modified Ocean Suite (cabin 7226), trimmed with a massive 10-metre (110 square foot) balcony. The size doesn't really buy much in the way of extra elbow room, in terms of moving about the cabin. The "extra" instead, is found in larger bathrooms and walk-in closets and, in a few cases, slightly larger balconies. Unlike the other cabins, which are shower-only, the suites feature bathrooms with combination showers/whirlpools/bathtubs, bidets and double sinks. Suites also have a second sink outside of the bathroom itself.

Spa: Splendor's 68 Cloud 9 Spa cabins (spanning interior, ocean-view, balcony and suite configurations) were a first for the line, and have since been introduced on other ships. Located on the Panorama and Spa Decks -- 10 and 11, respectively -- the spa cabins offer the same sizes and layouts as other non-spa-designated units on the ship; the four spa suites measure 25 square metres (275 square feet), with six square metre (65-square-foot) balconies. Unlike the rest of Splendor's cabins, the design theme is Asian to reflect the serenity of the Cloud 9 Spa. That includes drapes, bed linens -- even the carpet in the hallways. Passengers in the spa cabins are also treated to upgraded terrycloth robes, slippers and Elemis toiletries. Most of the cabins are located on Deck 10, directly below the spa, and are accessed by a private spiral staircase or glass elevator. Other amenities include unlimited use of the thermal suites and thalassotherapy pool, two yoga or pilates classes and special spa packages and discounts. Spa suite passengers get priority embarkation.