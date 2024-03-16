This was our 5th Carnival cruise but the first on a Spirit Class ship. This is the smallest of the ships we have been on and we thoroughly enjoyed it. The over-the-top décor is the best we have seen on any of the ships. The 9-story atrium with the stain glass at the top was beautiful. All the guest areas were clean and in good shape. The staff was very friendly.
Embarkation went smoothly. ...
We had the most wonderful time! The food was as usual amazing on the lIdo deck.
The Empire dining was top notch! From the food to the service, the new menu was wonderful!
Wanya and I Nyoman were so kind, called us by name and extremely professional as well as personable. Our room Attendants Mark and Rey were absolutely amazing. I cant rave over this crew and ship enough! The ...
Very old and outdated ship. All windows are very dirty, rust everywhere, broken and missing parts in rooms etc, a SINGLE plug which is nowhere near the bed in the expensive balcony rooms, every door is extremely hard to open (at least double ADA guidelines) and slams shut to the point that it shakes your room when another room's door closes including the balcony doors. Not a single person speaks ...
We took an Alaskan cruise Aug 13-20th, 2024. We were in Vista Suite. There were a lot of pluses to this cruise. Alaska is beautiful. We saw some amazing scenery and wildlife. The Tracey Arm Fjord and Mendenhall Glacier/Wildlife Quest excursions were really great. We enjoyed our times in port and will always remember the experience. Our room attendant Dhesha was wonderful. Also our servers at ...
This was the smallest carnival ship we have been on but for us that was ok. It had great restaurants and shops and was easy to navigate. The staff were great. We loved the coffee shop on deck 2. Andri was a doll. From day 1 she remembered our names and orders. She was amazing.
Boarding was easy and luggage was delivered by 4. Rooms ready by 1:30. First thing we noticed was there was one ...
First cruise through the Inside Passage and the crew members on Carnival Spirit were exceptional. They were all kind and accommodating. Particularly our evening dining staff, Joel, Christopher and Sunwapta. Simply wonderful and made our twins 27th birthday extra special. The entertainment on the ship was top notch. Violins from Italy, guitarists from Argentina and stage performers so very ...
I was nervous coming on this cruise because I'd read really negative reviews of good, e.g. wrong temperature or otherwise unsafe food. Overall food wasn't a highlight of this cruise, as the buffet options felt limited and dining room food was uneven in quality. We got things like dry chicken, frozen vegetables, and desserts that seemed to have too much gelatin - not inedible food. There were some ...
Day one at sea was rough. Many seasick people including myself. After that it was great. The food and shows as well as other activities were very good. I really enjoyed the evening movies. The staff on the ship were extremely helpful. The cruise director did a great job! My grandson enjoyed the pool and hot tub. He also did miniature golf, ping pong, and loved the basket ball court. He did a ...
My wife, daughter (her 1st cruise) and we had the worst Cruise experience yet. 4 visits to guest services the 1st day. 18 people on our trip, 4 families.
1) they made us book 2 rooms for 3 people.
2) rooms keys didn't work
3) confiscated my bottle of wine
4) I had a drink pkg, so I got 1 beer and then proceeded to Lido Deck where we bought 3 lanyards, and sign for them.
5) Gust ...
First the positives, Embarkation was fast and efficient, our ocean view cabin was clean and in good repair. Excellent cabin steward (Budi). The crew was very friendly and ship was clean. Best food was at Chopstix or Guy's Burger.
Negatives - Guest services was more worried about playing on their phone than helping. On several occasions they gave incorrect information. No priority tendering ...