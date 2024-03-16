Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Spirit

This was our 5th Carnival cruise but the first on a Spirit Class ship. This is the smallest of the ships we have been on and we thoroughly enjoyed it. The over-the-top décor is the best we have seen on any of the ships. The 9-story atrium with the stain glass at the top was beautiful. All the guest areas were clean and in good shape. The staff was very friendly. Embarkation went smoothly. ...