Seventeen cabins have been modified for wheelchair access; there are 42 sets of connecting staterooms.

All cabins feature attractive decor in pleasant, if a bit bland, earth tones. They are air-conditioned, have twin beds that convert to a king, new flat-screen colour TVs showing Carnival programming, regular TV and both free and pay-per-view movies, a vanity area with drawers, a safe, a hair dryer (in a desk drawer), mini-bar and a phone. Bedside lamps provide enough light to read by. Cabins are fitted with Australian power points. Closets provide ample storage space, but the hangers are the kind that can't be removed from the rod. You can ask your steward for more, or bring your own hangers if it's important to you.

Bathrooms come with shower gel and shampoo dispensers in the shower, as well as bars of soap, but if you like particular shampoo brands and other toiletries, it's best to bring your own. Tissues are provided. The shower has a curtain on a curved rod to avoid clingy curtain syndrome. The showerhead is adjustable, and a retractable clothesline is perfect for hanging up wet bathing suits. There's plenty of shelf space in the bathroom for storing toiletries and plenty of towels.

Interior: The 213 inside or interior cabins measure 17.2 square metres and are pretty spacious for standard cabins.

Ocean view: Ocean view cabins measure 20.4 square metres. The family-sized Ocean View Quad option has a sofa that converts into a third bed while a fourth bed drops down over the sofa.

Balcony: Balcony cabins are also 17.2 square metres with balconies measuring another 3.25 square metres, 5.57 square metres or 6.96 square metres, depending on cabin category. Balcony cabins have sofas that convert to third beds and there's a fourth bed that drops down. Standard balcony furniture includes two metal chairs with plastic mesh seating and a small metal table. Obstructed-view cabins located behind the lifeboats on Deck 4 (category 4K) have French doors that open to allow light and air, but have no balconies.

Suite: Carnival has five types of suites: Junior, Ocean, Ocean Quad, Vista and Grand. All suites include separate dressing and sitting areas, double sinks and a bathtub. Many suites have whirlpool or hot tub baths. They have larger balconies with lounge chairs in addition to the regular table and two chairs.

Suite sizes range from 33.45 square metres to 43.2 square metres.

Vista suites are the ones to get if you have the money; they have wraparound balconies and are located at the stern of the ship (aft) on five decks, offering fantastic views of the wake. Grand suites are also at the aft of the ship, on the top two accommodation decks only -- decks 7 and 8. Balconies face directly over the wake, but don't wrap around.

Special: Interconnecting cabins: The ship has 43 sets of interconnecting staterooms: balcony to suite, balcony to interior cabin, double to quad and everything in between to cater for families and large groups. Cabins with connecting doors tend to be noisier, regardless of whether you have the connecting door open or not.