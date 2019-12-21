Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Carnival Sensation

We are are family of four and we cruise every Christmas and then some. This has to be our 6th Carnival cruise and we are rating it as one of our worst. We chose this particular 6 night cruise because we had time constraints. Embarking was almost foolproof, very organized and it took us less than 45 minutes to get onto the ship. The Sensation is a smaller ship than we are used to but that wasn’t ...