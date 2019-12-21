My husband & I had low expectations after reading the negative reviews. We have been on 20 prior cruises between multiple cruise lines. We decided a few weeks out to go on a short winter getaway and this cruise fit perfectly in our time frame. We were both pleasantly surprised with the ship and our cruise experience. The ship had been refurbished in lot of areas a couple of months prior which ...
We had a group of 31 and the intent was for a party atmosphere and fun at sea, this was achieved. You will find this is a very very casual ship. If your your looking for opulence and serenity you may want to consider another ship or cruise line. I’m not a big complainer especially at this price point however these are a few experiences that I found disappointing. The main dining room food was poor ...
After reading all the negative reviews of this boat I was terrified of what was to come but was pleasantly surprised. The boat is smaller but there was loads to do and the service and food were all great. I've cruised before and the food was some of the best I've had!
A word of warning... the boat did get a bit tippy at points which I heard was due to the lack of stabilizers. I would reccomend ...
We chose this cruise based on price and sail dates. It was Thursday-Monday which made getting off work much easier. I was concerned about the boat after some of the reviews but soon realized it was much better. I think many of those poor reviews come from unrealistic expectations. This cruise was cheap and most people I spoke to booked it for value and in the end, it was a great value.
This ...
I like going on a new year's cruise and I had experienced carnival cruises at least 6 times; this cruise was renovated in early 2017 according to their website. It's not acceptable to me how there were people smoking marijuana in the smoking area and cruise members let it happen. Tables were dirty for a long period of time and no one visible to ask to clear table: so other than my dinner table ...
First of all , let me start by saying that I have taken multiple new years cruise with carnival and other cruise line. My first impression was a worn down destroyed ship that needed a lot of work, but never thought that I would experience a horrible sewage smell throughout the floor where my cabin was at all times!! (7th floor). My cabin was kept clean by my stateroom steward , WIRAT, VERY ...
This was our first Carnival experience. I did the research on this boat far ahead of time and knew exactly what I was getting myself and my family into. Having done several DCL and RCL cruises prior we had low expectations, but even this cruise was lower than I expected. Our embarkation experience was awesome as we did the Faster to the fun upgrade. We were checked in and on board Quickly. We were ...
This cruise has been a horrible experience from day one. EVERY bit of this cruise, with the exception of the cleaning and wait staff, has been awful. I am severely lactose intolerant, and NEVER before have I had the flat refusal to make me something I could eat like I have on this cruise. I have starved for five days. I reiterate, I have paid an obscene amount of money to starve for five days. ...
We chose this cruise because we wanted to visit different islands for Christmas and we had not been to Turks & Caicos or to Half Moon Cay. This was the only option. I have done more than ten cruises in my life, but it was my first Carnival. NEVER AGAIN. The ship is old, the decoration is very tacky, the whole ship smells of mold, sweat and grease. The curtains had poke holes throughout the ship. ...
We are are family of four and we cruise every Christmas and then some. This has to be our 6th Carnival cruise and we are rating it as one of our worst. We chose this particular 6 night cruise because we had time constraints.
Embarking was almost foolproof, very organized and it took us less than 45 minutes to get onto the ship. The Sensation is a smaller ship than we are used to but that wasn’t ...