Carnival Sensation Photos

Cabins

Grand Suite

53 photos

Balcony Cabin

46 photos

Inside Cabin

37 photos

Oceanview Cabin

47 photos

Cabins - Member

67 photos

Restaurants And Bars

Joe's Cafe

7 photos

Mongolian Wok

9 photos

Polo Lounge

22 photos

Off the Grill

8 photos

Mirage Bar

6 photos

Pool Bar

6 photos

Comfort Kitchen

5 photos

Fantasy Dining Room

21 photos

Taste Bar

2 photos

Piano Bar

5 photos

Seaview Bar & Grill

62 photos

Ecstasy Dining Room

23 photos

Restaurants And Bars - Member

24 photos

Activities And Events

Michelangelo Lounge

25 photos

Club Vegas Casino

27 photos

Mini-Golf

14 photos

Plaza Lounge

34 photos

Kaleidoscope

21 photos

Hasbro, the Game Show

8 photos

Fantasia Lounge

83 photos

Captain's Celebration

7 photos

Atrium

90 photos

Sensation Boulevard

30 photos

Activities And Events - Member

27 photos

Pools And Sun Decks

Lido Deck

42 photos

Carnival WaterWorks

26 photos

Sun Decks

12 photos

Serenity

23 photos

Pool

124 photos

Pools And Sun Decks - Member

6 photos

Family

Camp Carnival

14 photos

Video Arcade

11 photos

Circle C

19 photos

Club O2

12 photos

Spa And Fitness

Fitness Center

24 photos

Jogging Track

20 photos

Spa

53 photos

Beauty Salon

12 photos

The Ship

Ship Exterior

13 photos

Library

8 photos

Medical Center

13 photos

Ship Services

7 photos

Hallways, Stairways and More

85 photos

Exterior Decks

32 photos

Art Gallery

15 photos

Photo and Video Gallery

27 photos

Shops

65 photos

Internet Cafe

11 photos

The Ship - Member

90 photos

Other

Miscellaneous - Member

48 photos

Shore Excursion - Member

61 photos

