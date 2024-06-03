Review for a Mexican Riviera Cruise on Carnival Radiance

Just a few thoughts on our holiday sailing. Main point I wanted to post is the noise. We were in room and there was constant banging. Not sure how much was from the kid's clubs and how much was weights in the gym, but it was regular and prevalent. This sailing was packed! The cruise director said that they had well over 4000 on a ship with capacity just under 3k. And over 70% first timers. I ...