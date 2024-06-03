"I'll end my review with the biggest disappointment on my first Carnival cruise, from my understanding Carnival markets itself as the "Fun Ship" yet the Nightclub closed at 1:30 am, and the Casino bar closed at 2 am even with a casino/club full of people trying to party.That being said we paid little to nothing for this cruise nor did I have many expectations as this was my first time sailing with Carnival...."Read More
Just a few thoughts on our holiday sailing. Main point I wanted to post is the noise. We were in room and there was constant banging. Not sure how much was from the kid's clubs and how much was weights in the gym, but it was regular and prevalent. This sailing was packed! The cruise director said that they had well over 4000 on a ship with capacity just under 3k. And over 70% first timers. I ...
We went on a Holland America cruise to Alaska in August this year, first cruise in a long long time. That was very nice, so my Mom got the cruise bug and wanted to go on a cruise for Xmas and I said sure! Let's take the Radiance on a 4 day from Long Beach to Catalina, Ensenada and back. Well, the Carnival experience was a noticeable step down in every single way, basically the Walmart of ...
Run the other way.
The absolute worst cruise experience and the sleaziest cruise line out there, they will try to get every last cent and conveniently hide extra fees and slap you with the bill as you get off the ship.
Communication between cruise employees and guests is complete crap, you won’t get answers from the crew and often times if you do ask they act like it’s such an inconvenience ...
Karens ruined this trip for me accused of stealing their towel when i left the pool area to go eat. Other than that I was not aware they charge gratuity and it is mandatory. There was many undisclosed fees for drinks and dining. The service was fine I just did not like we could not tip what we thought was fair. But one of my family members basically stayed at the casino and they offered her a free ...
If you are a fan of Main Dining Room Dinners, STAY AWAY the food was horrible. Creme Brule was water and tasted like over done eggs. Steak temps were always wrong. The prime rib comes with brown gravy no AUJU. My baked potatoes was tiny and half was black. The bread selection was take it or leave it. Chicken Parm doesn't come with pasta? The service at dinner was great the use of the app and the ...
My family and I are first time cruisers. We hear all the hype about cruise ships. I watched tons of YouTube videos to prepare myself. We got a good deal for the base price. The service was amazing. The food was good. There was some packages I should have paid for such as the gratuity and the alcohol package for my husband and the soda package for my son. I knew at the end what I was paying for ...
1) Activities are OK, not so great. Should have better management in providing the information about various activities. They always has some activities on the top floor other than that every other place the activities place will have space limited
2) Service: Room service is good, Food service is pathetic.
3) Cabin is the only good thing in the entire trip
4) Dining: This is worst. Even ...
AVOID the cloud 9 spa at all costs, they get you in the door with coupon vouchers and then bait and switch prices, (which is illegal) then if you speak to the manager she plays dumb and won’t listen nor refund your voucher and you will have to pay cancellation fees. If you try to speak to guest services they say they can’t do anything about issues with the spa or casino since they are contracted ...
Wow. I will NEVER go on another cruise after this experience. Where do I start? First of all, we bought the Cheers package. They make it VERY difficult to even get a cocktail. I don’t even think I got my money’s worth. The food was complete crap. Zero healthy options and the “bar type food, AND more so called elegant dining was horrible. I would at least like to enjoy fattening food if that is ...
I’ve been on other carnival cruises and this one was the absolute worst ship. This ships lacks things to do for entertainment both for adults and teens. The food was mediocre but worst of all this ship smells like crap, literally poo. Our room smelled so bad we had to switch rooms even after they said it was fixed. The hallways on the second and third floors smell like sewage. Customer service ...