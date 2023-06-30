Standard rooms on Radiance feature a bold and beachy blue and yellow color scheme, warm wood laminate countertops and furniture, bright blue carpeting, and dusty rose wallcoverings. Flatscreen TVs with live channels and on-demand programming are available. Bathrooms sport showers with a lipped entry and vinyl curtains, pump dispensers for shampooing conditioner and body wash, single sinks with three-tiers of shelves on either side

USB chargers have been installed in the walls on either side of the bed area, vanity areas have a hideaway pedestal seat and individual reading lights can be found above each side of the bed. Unfortunately, aside from the reading lights, the main lighting in the cabin is controlled by one switch, meaning either you have all the lights on, or none of the lights on. It may sound trivial but can be inconvenient.

Interior Porthole rooms and up also have a sitting area with a fabric sofa that converts into an extra bed. Interior Upper/Lower rooms are designed to be smaller and budget-friendly with a single twin bed and converter sofa.

Ocean View, Balcony, Suite and Cloud 9 Spa Rooms on Carnival Radiance

All Ocean View rooms on Carnival Radiance have the same layout, the only difference being the window area where you can view the ocean. Scenic Ocean View Rooms have floor-to-ceiling glass windows and a sitting area with two chairs and small table where you can sit to admire the view; standard Ocean View rooms have a large window; Obstructed Ocean View rooms have the same window, just with – you guessed it – a slightly obstructed view. The decor for all Ocean View rooms is the same you'll find in the standard cabins.

Balcony rooms on Carnival Radiance are prime cabins on the ship, especially during pandemic sailings when you might want your own private outdoor space. Radiance offers standard Balcony rooms, Aft-Extended Balcony rooms with more outdoor space, Premium Balcony rooms that have slightly larger balconies and more stateroom square footage and Premium Vista Balcony rooms that are built into the corners of the ship to offer a unique layout, more space, and panoramic ocean views.

Guests looking for a lighter stateroom experience – plus the handful of nice spa perks mentioned above – can upgrade to a Cloud 9 Spa room. These rooms are outfitted with pale wood laminate furniture, teal blue carpet floors and fabrics. The majority of Cloud 9 Spa rooms are balcony rooms with decently sized balconies furnished with a small table and set of chairs.

Carnival Radiance also has four suite-level rooms: Captain's Suite, Ocean Suite, Grand Suite and Extended Balcony Grand Suite. Suites differ from other rooms on the ship not only in size but also in decor, playing into the ship's Sunshine class theme. Think: dark wood countertops and furniture, orange and warm tone accents and orange and brown decorative carpeting. Most suites also have a separate vanity area and bathrooms with standalone tubs for at-sea soaks.