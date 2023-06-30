In keeping with its newest ships, Carnival Radiance features the multi-purpose Liquid Lounge as its main show room. The space has upgraded sound and lighting and can cost high-tech Playlist Production shows. It's a fairly small main theater space, only able to accommodate about one-third of the total passenger count, so arrive early to claim a seat.
Punchliner Comedy Club hosts several comedy shows a night, usually from two different comedians, a clean all-ages show and spicier adults-only shows later in the evening. There's not a bad view in the house, though some seats and tables are small, making them less than ideal for being stuck in for the duration of the show.
Limelight Lounge is a bar-venue space located next to the Sunset main dining room at the forward of the ship. Closed for most of the day, this space opens up late afternoon, hosting trivia and karaoke with a side of drinks. It's a great spot to kill time while you wait for your dinner reservation.
One of the standout (or should we say stand-up) activities onboard Carnival Radiance is its SkyCourse. Radiance is the eighth ship in the fleet to get this high-hanging ropes course, and it fits in perfectly at the SportsSquare complex on Deck 11. For more outdoor activity challenges that require less balance, there's also a nine-hole mini golf course, basketball court, foosball and pool table.
Above the WaterWorks fun, Radiance's Serenity Adults-Only Retreat is dedicated to a kid-free sun deck environment. There are a multitude of sleek padded wicker loungers, sunbeds and cabanas that are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Plus, Serenity guests can also soak in their own private multi-person whirlpool overlooking the side of the ship.
Water-lovers will love the many ways to get wet onboard Carnival Radiance. In addition to two pools – a main family pool at the front of the ship and an adults-only saltwater pool at the back, Radiance also has two slippery WaterWorks waterslides, a 203-foot-long AquaTunnel slide and a 212-foot-long Twister slide, off the main pool area.
This is also where you'll find the kid's splash area, which has a 75-gallon PowerDrench tipping bucket that pours down on suspecting (and sometimes unsuspecting) passengers once it reaches capacity.
Radiance has a total of four hot tubs, two each at each of the pool areas.
Radiance has a much larger spa facility with a new thermal suite area. Access to the thermal suite is extra. There is one dry sauna available to spa and gym guests free of charge, but if you want to test out the pink salt sauna, aromatherapy steam room, ocean view sauna, heated relaxation chairs or rainforest showers, you'll have to head inside the thermal suite.
Spa treatment rooms on Radiance run the gamut from ship-side spaces with lots of light and killer views to darker, relaxing interior rooms. Treatments range from facials to haircuts to body sculpting.
If you're not breaking a sweat in the sun, your next best bet is in the ship's gym. Top-of-the-line machines, free weights, exercise balls and group fitness classes will have you breaking a sweat in no time. The only thing the gym seems to be missing are machines for working your adductor and abductor muscles.
We've already spilled the beans on a few of Radiance's kids features, but let's round them up in one easy place.
On Deck 12, you've got the kids club areas, divided into three separate clubs for different age brackets. Camp Ocean is for 2–11-year-old kids, Circle C caters to ages 12-14 and Club O2 takes care of those hard-to-please teens ages 14-17. These programs are free, but Carnival does offer late-night kids' activities until 1 a.m. with their extra-fee Night Owls program for kids 11 and under – it's a hoot! Sorry, but there's no programming for kids under two.
Kids of any age are welcome to go head-to-head in the ship's arcade, get competitive on the Sports Deck and swoosh through WaterWorks (as long as they meet all the necessary height and weight requirements). Kids 2-5 can also take part in Carnival's new Zumbini classes; 30 minutes of parent-child bonding over music, dance and other energetic activities.
As with all Carnival ships, kids can get Seuss-ified with the ship's Seuss at Sea program that includes activities, crafts and a special Green Eggs and Ham breakfast featuring Dr. Seuss characters.
Dive-In Movies, held out on the big screen above the pool deck (and serving up free popcorn) are a family favorite across the line.