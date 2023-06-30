Entertainment & Activities

In keeping with its newest ships, Carnival Radiance features the multi-purpose Liquid Lounge as its main show room. The space has upgraded sound and lighting and can cost high-tech Playlist Production shows. It's a fairly small main theater space, only able to accommodate about one-third of the total passenger count, so arrive early to claim a seat.

Punchliner Comedy Club hosts several comedy shows a night, usually from two different comedians, a clean all-ages show and spicier adults-only shows later in the evening. There's not a bad view in the house, though some seats and tables are small, making them less than ideal for being stuck in for the duration of the show.

Limelight Lounge is a bar-venue space located next to the Sunset main dining room at the forward of the ship. Closed for most of the day, this space opens up late afternoon, hosting trivia and karaoke with a side of drinks. It's a great spot to kill time while you wait for your dinner reservation.

Carnival Radiance Activities and Outdoor Space

One of the standout (or should we say stand-up) activities onboard Carnival Radiance is its SkyCourse. Radiance is the eighth ship in the fleet to get this high-hanging ropes course, and it fits in perfectly at the SportsSquare complex on Deck 11. For more outdoor activity challenges that require less balance, there's also a nine-hole mini golf course, basketball court, foosball and pool table.

Above the WaterWorks fun, Radiance's Serenity Adults-Only Retreat is dedicated to a kid-free sun deck environment. There are a multitude of sleek padded wicker loungers, sunbeds and cabanas that are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Plus, Serenity guests can also soak in their own private multi-person whirlpool overlooking the side of the ship.

Pools and Water Features on Carnival Radiance

Water-lovers will love the many ways to get wet onboard Carnival Radiance. In addition to two pools – a main family pool at the front of the ship and an adults-only saltwater pool at the back, Radiance also has two slippery WaterWorks waterslides, a 203-foot-long AquaTunnel slide and a 212-foot-long Twister slide, off the main pool area.

This is also where you'll find the kid's splash area, which has a 75-gallon PowerDrench tipping bucket that pours down on suspecting (and sometimes unsuspecting) passengers once it reaches capacity.

Radiance has a total of four hot tubs, two each at each of the pool areas.