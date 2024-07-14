Embarking on our journey was a bit chilly as a Northeastern Snowstorm was approaching Baltimore. For the first two days at sea we froze and needed extra blankets. This is no reflection on the crew or the cabin. The capitan did what he could to keep the ship steady but the heat is controlled on the bridge, we froze in our cabin. Even with all his efforts quite a few people were sick.
My ...
This was our 19th cruise. We have sailed on Carnival, Celebrity, NCL, Princess, MSC and Royal Caribbean. It was a family cruise ( all adults) so we had 3 rooms. Embarkation was as expected and this is the second time we have sailed out of Baltimore so knew exactly what to expect. They do a great job. The ship is older and smaller but we like the smaller ships. The food was good( Guys, Blue Iguana ...
We chose this trip for convenience - a port we could drive to on the dates we wanted. If you’ve sailed Carnival before, no surprises - it’s exactly what I expected. A slightly more boisterous crowd, friendly but not over the top service. Decor is dated. I liked the layout of the ship, with 2 main pools, one with a retractable roof. Excellent for keeping the kids busy even on cold days. The pools ...
The Club O2 was disappointing. My teenager was very disappointedThere were no one really running it. The activities weren't like other ships. The food was ok. The room attendants were great! There was a girl drunk cussing, yelling beating her boyfriend up the hall on our deck. I immediately got a worker to help with that situation. Room service was good. I feel the breakfast wasn't as good as ...
I had never been on such a small ship and this was my first time on Carnival. I was nervous that I would not enjoy it. Not only was I pleasantly surprised, it changed the opinions of many of my family members. The ship was small, but didn’t feel small. We did “feel” the waves a bit, but it wasn’t too bad. The staff were friendly and welcoming. We especially enjoyed our server Roberlyn and the ...
Six of us sailed on the Pride at the end of September. It was my parents, my sister and her boyfriend and myself and my husband.
Overall the cruise was nice. The ship is really pretty and all the staff we encountered were very pleasant and accommodating.
We all had balcony cabins and they were all clean and neat. We only met our cabin steward once or twice over the 7 day cruise but our room ...
Finally able to go to Bermuda after our previous booking was cancelled for Covid. Really fun cruise on the Pride.
Embarkation was flawless as we had FTTF and we’re on the ship before Noon.
Balcony cabin was perfect and our Steward tended to all of our needs. We had early dining all but one night and the food was good but the menu has gotten a little tired. We actually tried the Sushi place ...
have cruised with carnival multiple times over the past 10 years. I was happy to find out my husband enjoys a cruise as much as I do/did and have gone on more in the recent years. I am currently a gold member and would have gone to platinum on the next cruise we had booked for July 2025. Due to the quality of this cruise - I don’t think I will ever cruise with carnival again and we cancelled the ...
The cruise overall was excellent. Smooth ride, excellent help and plenty to do. I do want to point out several specific people with whom we had more than excellent interactions. 1st and foremost the dining staff assigned to our section. There is Muchtar, I Wayan and Shaikh. By the end of the week they were very much a part of pur family. They went the extra mile to converse with the kids and make ...
Our Room Stewart, Arif was wonderful - he was a 10 all the way. Our grandchildren loved the Sharks program at Camp Ocean and looked forward to going everyday. Truly, the Carnival Pride children's program staff is exceptional and really made this a great cruise for our grandchildren. Every crew member encountered was friendly and every crew member worked very hard. The facilities are dated but ...