Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Carnival Pride

Six of us sailed on the Pride at the end of September. It was my parents, my sister and her boyfriend and myself and my husband. Overall the cruise was nice. The ship is really pretty and all the staff we encountered were very pleasant and accommodating. We all had balcony cabins and they were all clean and neat. We only met our cabin steward once or twice over the 7 day cruise but our room ...