Most staterooms include plenty of storage with three closets (one with shelves), drawers in the desk, and more storage in the cabinet along the wall under the TV and in the nightstands. Because they are larger, suites have additional storage, but we had no problem finding a place for all of our belongings in our balcony stateroom.

Toiletries include shampoo and body wash dispensers in the shower, along with bar soap and facial tissues on the vanity. Unless in a suite, bathrooms are outfitted with showers only; vanities are sufficiently large with counter space on each side of the sink plus three shelves on each side of the mirror. Also, there's a retractable clothesline in the shower.

The only drawback for us was the lack of power outlets; the one outlet in the room was not nearly enough for all of our devices. Thankfully, we had brought along a power strip (without a surge protector, which are prohibited) that provided four outlets rather than just the one.

Interior: Carnival Pride offers 277 interior staterooms, each 185 square feet in size and sleeping up to four people. In addition to the beds, there's also a chair and coffee table, as well as a full bathroom with shower. There are a select number of interior rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows that allow sunlight to shine in; however, the views from these windows are obstructed.

Oceanview: Encompassing 185 square feet, the 103 ocean-view staterooms accommodate a maximum of four passengers. In addition to the beds, there's also a sofa bed, coffee table and stool, along with a full bathroom. The window is large and square.

Balcony: Pride offers four types of balcony staterooms (totaling 632 rooms with balconies): balcony, balcony with obstructed views (which overlook the lifeboats), extended balcony and premium balcony. Except for the premium balcony rooms, all are the same except for the size of the veranda. Measuring 185 square feet in the stateroom, the standard balcony and balcony with obstructed view each have 40-square-foot balconies, while the extended balcony has a 60-square-foot balcony. The premium balcony stateroom measures 230 square feet and has a 55-square-foot balcony. All balcony staterooms accommodate up to four passengers, except the balcony with obstructed view, which only accommodates up to three people.

Suite: Passengers staying in suites enjoy more than just additional space; they also receive VIP check-in, a walk-in closet and a whirlpool tub in the bathroom. There are four suite types on Carnival Pride: Vista, Junior, Ocean and Grand.

Encompassing 245 square feet and accommodating up to three people, the 10 Vista Suites come with a desk and chair, nightstands, sofa bed, coffee table, chair and a full bathroom with tub. But it's the wall of windows and 220-square-foot balcony that wrap around the exterior of the stateroom that gives this room its name. On the balcony you'll find five chairs, two loungers and two small tables.

Measuring 275 square feet but accommodating only two passengers, the two Junior Suites have a mostly square layout with a spacious entryway, walk-in closet and full bathroom with tub. Opposite the bed, there is a seating area consisting of a table with three chairs plus a couch by the wall. The 40-square-foot balcony contains two chairs and a small table.

Accommodating up to four guests, the 32 275-square-foot Ocean Suites come with nightstands, sofa bed chair, coffee table, desk with chair, walk-in closet and full bathroom with double vanity and whirlpool tub. Outside, the 85-square-foot balcony is outfitted with two chairs, a lounger and a small table.

Inside the six 300-square-foot Grand Suites, which accommodate up to four passengers, you'll find nightstands, a desk with chair, dressing area with vanity, large bathroom with a double vanity and whirlpool tub, and a seating area with extended sofa bed, two chairs and coffee table. The 115-square-foot balcony includes two chairs, two loungers and a small table.