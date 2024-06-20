3rd trip with carnival 3yrs in a row normally im more than satisfied. The vibe on this cruise was lack luster. 95% of the staff was great. It began with the sail off party the lido deck dj wasnt doing his job he seem to be just playing random songs that didnt fit together he was texting on his phone. After 3 days we avoided the area other than lunch. On my last night I discovered the quarter game ...
So looking forward to this cruise with my sister in law and her friend.
The ship was clean and attractive.
Getting on was a breeze.
Muster was quick.
We got an inside cabin this time. Adequate for a short cruise. Bed was very comfortable.
There were no cups in the bathroom.
The room attendant was pleasant and kept our room clean. He left a towel animal each day.
The ...
This cruise was the worst . My husband got food poison from the restraunt. The entire 9th floor smelt like cigarette smoke and all they gave us was a wine bottle . My 4 year old autistic son wasn't aloud to even swim in the pools . The food at the buffet was horrible and people were dirty all the time touching everything. Not enough things for kids on paradise . Not enough for adults. The lines ...
This was my first and last cruise. This was the worse experience, your charged for everything. The very first thing I purchased was a mixed drink in a tumbler which was not explained correctly i was told you but the drink cup is included and free but only to find out I paid $34 dollars for a drink which included gratuity charges that were not written down only to see them on my invoice which to me ...
It was Amazing! It was the first cruise for all of us and we had so much fun! We have always been terrified to go, but now will be our vacation every year! It was very affordable, and much cheaper than a normal vacation bc everything was right there on the boat. We didn’t have to drive a million places to get food and find things for the kids to do. The ride there was smooth. Coming back ...
Very upset that babies were not allowed in pool or child splash pad even with swim diapers. We paid over $200 for each baby, one of which did not even eat any food, and they were not even allowed to enjoy the water. I’m very disappointed!
Over all the rest of the cruise was pretty good. All food was good. Excursion was great. Many activities on board. Staff on cruise was all amazing! But this ...
My first cruise, my wife is the experienced cruiser. We decided on the Paradise mainly because of proximity to family and date of the cruise. The food was excellent however, the buffet and alternate dining was limited (this is Carnivals 2nd oldest ship and the smallest). Most of the crew was great, the only crew members we had difficulty with was port staff (disembarking was a cluster) and the ...
This was our 18th cruise with Carnival. We have 35 cruises in total to include NCL, Princess, Royal Caribbean and Celebrity. Since we are Platinum with Carnival, the Embarcation and Disembarkation were super quick. We arrived at 1100 hours at Port Tampa and were on board by 1115 hours.
We stayed in cabin which is considered a suite on Carnival. On other cruise lines, this would be called a ...
I enjoyed everything from the food to entertainment and the water slides, the only thing I would change is the yoga classes in the gym. The whole class couldn't hear the instructor he was whispering and had a heavy accent. I was afraid to take the Pilates class in fear I would run into the same issue. Maybe a microphone would help. Our servers at dinner were awesome, I'm allergic to shellfish and ...
Cruise staff is almost always pleasant when boarding but boy oh boy after your cruise is over, SOME staff can be very unprofessional and rude. Talking to adults in mean and inappropriate ways. You’ve received my money, my cruise is over now get off! That’s how I’m made to feel.
The menu options do not include vegan or vegetarian options. Every day there three or four different meats and not ...