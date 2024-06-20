Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Paradise

It was Amazing! It was the first cruise for all of us and we had so much fun! We have always been terrified to go, but now will be our vacation every year! It was very affordable, and much cheaper than a normal vacation bc everything was right there on the boat. We didn’t have to drive a million places to get food and find things for the kids to do. The ride there was smooth. Coming back ...