Storage Space and Comfy Beds are Highlights of Carnival Paradise Rooms

Cabin options are limited, and staterooms are simple. You won't find designated "spa cabins" or multi-bedroom staterooms but if you do need something a little more elaborate, there are three main suite categories on Carnival Paradise: Grand Vista Suites, Grand Suites and Junior Suites, all featuring balconies. (The 455-square-foot Grand Suite is particularly popular on Paradise.) The remaining 950-plus cabins are interior, ocean view and balcony. There are 24 accessible cabins, which are available in each cabin category.

The standard room on Carnival Paradise has two outlets: one 120 volt and one 220 volt (European), plus a shaver outlet in the bathroom. We brought a small extension cord from home -- the kind that has three total outlets on it. If you bring an extension cord, make it small (no large power strips), and make sure it does not have a surge protector and is in excellent condition or it will be confiscated. Bringing a European converter is another way to add a second outlet for charging electronics.

Interior: Interior cabins on Carnival Paradise have 185 square feet of space with small, flat-screen televisions that are awkwardly placed in the corners. Besides a small chair and beige-colored vanity dresser with a mirror and well-worn drawers, interior cabins are light on furnishings. Some can accommodate three or four passengers (great for families), but the pulldown beds overhang the standard beds, making it feel a little cramped. A fairly large armoire/closet has an ample number of hangers and shelves, as well as a safe for valuables and a mini-fridge.

A red, decorative trim around the walls and over the beds makes a handy shelf for small belongings like medicines, water bottles and other frequently used items. Designated wall slots for "Sail and Sign" cards (the keycard you use to get into your cabin, as well as for all onboard purchases) and the daily fun briefing (as well as other brochures that pile up) were a nice touch as well, as was the artwork of a classic cruise liner. Beds, which have reading lights on either side, were extremely comfortable and made for a good night's rest. Beds can be set up as two twins or one queen.

Bathrooms include a medicine cabinet, towel racks and a decent amount of space on the sink for storing items. A tiny trash can is built into the wall under the sink. Showers are surprisingly roomy and comfortable, with strong water pressure, handheld showerheads, curtains, small tiled floors and built-in shampoo and body wash dispensers (no conditioner). However, there are no shelves for bath products in the shower, and no clotheslines for wet bathing suits or other clothes.

Ocean View: Carnival Paradise Ocean View cabins are identical to interior cabins with the exception of the window with curtains. They can sleep up to four guests and have compact bathrooms with showers. Porthole staterooms feature smaller round windows and are located on Riviera, Main, Upper and Empress decks forward. Located on Carnival Paradise’s Deck 14 (Grand), Scenic Ocean View units can sleep up to 2 guests and have floor-to-ceiling windows offering panoramic vistas.

Balcony: Somewhat bigger than and interior cabin, the standard Carnival Paradise Balcony stateroom sleeps up to 4 guests (2 of them in upper pullman beds), and features balconies with patio furniture. These units were added during the 2018 refurbishment.

Carnival Paradise features 12 Aft-View Extended Balcony staterooms– six on Deck 6 (Upper) and the rest on Deck 7 (Empress). These units are identical to standard Balcony cabins but feature a larger balcony overlooking the ship’s wake.

Spacious Carnival Paradise Suites Come With Great Perks

Junior Suites: Carnival Paradise Junior Suites have 247 total square feet of space with a 27-square-foot balcony; they can all be found on decks 11 and 14. Bathrooms are the same as interior ocean-view and balcony cabins but the vanity/desk area is larger and made with dark-finished wood. There's also a hideaway mini-refrigerator and mini-bar with wineglasses, and four electric outlets (one European). Beds have a glass mirror and leather headboard, and a lamp on the nightstand instead of small reading lights.

Furnishings in the sitting area include a leather sofa bed and a coffee table, with no wall separating it from the sleeping area. There's also a large window and heavy wooden balcony doors (in lieu of sliding-glass doors). The balcony has two deck chairs and a small table.

There are only eight Carnival Paradise Obstructed View Junior Suites, all located on Deck 11.

Grand Suites: Ranging from 400 to 445 square feet of space (including a 70- to 115-square-foot balcony), these staterooms have more elaborate bathrooms with soaking tubs/shower combos and a large marble counter with plenty of space for beauty products. Like the Junior Suites, these rooms feature dark wood furnishings and a large mirrored vanity area with a mini-refrigerator, as well as seven electrical outlets. A living area consists of two leather couches fitted together into the corner (to make one long couch), a massive painting, two leather chairs and a glass coffee table. This area is separated from the sleeping area by a partial wall. Stylish reading lamps and a mirrored wall are fitted over the bed. Balconies directly overlook the ocean, and have three chairs and a small table.

There are four Extended Balcony Grand Suites on Carnival Paradise, all located on Deck 6 (Upper) midship.

Grand Vista Suite: Located on Deck 14 forward, Carnival Paradise’s Grand Vista Suites are similar in size to Grand Suites, but feature floor-to-ceiling windows offering panoramic ocean views. These cabins can sleep up to 5 guests and have furnished balconies. To many, these are the best cabins on Carnival Paradise.

Carnival Paradise suite parks include upgraded mattresses, robes, priority Main Dining Room time assignment, priority boarding and debarkation, and two free bottles of water.