Entertainment & Activities

Theater and Shows on Carnival Paradise

When Paradise was built, the trend in the cruise industry was to put theaters, like the Normandie, above the water line and use blackout curtains to keep it dark. It is a beautiful space with Art Deco-styled geometric designs, a gold ceiling and orange and purple carpeting -- not to mention some of the most comfortable theater seats we've encountered with individual drink trays attached. (Carnival knows their audience.) The theater is two stories with a bar and cocktail waiters, plus a handful of half-circle booths with colorful glass mosaic cocktail tables.

The enormous stage hosts imaginative shows in the evening with a talented cast. We found that each evening they seemed to get better, but "80s Pop" was one of our favorites. There are two show times each evening, corresponding with the early and late dining times, and shows were well attended. Fun fact: After the late show on the first night the cruise director leads a parade of passengers to the bars on the promenade, with brief singing and line-dancing stops at the Atrium Bar to keep things moving. It works: The promenade deck stays busy late into the night and sets the tone for the cruise.

During the day, the theater hosts bingo, shopping seminars, the "Love and Marriage" show (which tests how well audience members know their spouses), general cruise informational sessions and lectures.

Carnival Paradise Daily Things to Do

There is always something going on aboard Carnival Paradise, with many passengers getting in the spirit and participating in activities. In the morning, there are exercise classes like yoga, stretching and abs to get the day started, followed by educational classes; on our cruise, these consisted of learning about herbal remedies, and basic Spanish lessons.

The bars and lounges host interactive board games plus plenty of trivia ranging from Harry Potter to Elvis -- complete with giant, colorful "pie" slices from the Trivial Pursuit game -- plus versions of Yahtzee, Scattergories and Cranium.

Other afternoon activities include a Champagne art auction (a cruising tradition), casino tournaments and fitness, spa and shopping seminars. Dance classes like Zumba and salsa get passengers moving, and live music on the Lido Deck stage keeps the atmosphere lively for pool-goers. The Lido stage is also home to ice sculpture carving and the "hairy chest competition" -- two traditional activities on any Carnival sailing.

Nightlife on Carnival Paradise

Nights are as lively as days onboard Carnival Paradise, with live music, games, dancing, and lots of drinking that keeps the party atmosphere going. The majority of the entertainment is on the indoor Promenade Deck, but on our sailing the Paradise crew did host a special outdoor deck party one evening with the theater performers, line dancing and Latin dance music. Paradise did not offer movies under the stars or other themed events (although longer cruises do have more than one deck party).

In addition to the theater shows, cruisers can head over to the Queen Mary Lounge (a secondary theater), for both PG-rated and adult-only comedy shows.

The Carnival Paradise casino is another happening place, and has about 15 table games like roulette, "Let it Ride" poker and blackjack as well as approximately 80 slot machines and cash-grab machines. The casino is the center point of the ship and was fairly crowded on sea days and in the evenings. Be aware that smoking is allowed at select machines and tables in the casino.

Carnival Paradise Bars and Lounges

The crew does a great job of keeping the fun going, and Carnival Paradise’s drink package Cheers! helps this along. A large variety of tropical cocktails are available like classic margaritas and mojitos, as well as a daily special for discounts on drinks like berry and vodka cocktails and variations of rum punch. (The only other drink package is Bottomless Bubbles, which includes juices and sodas only.) As the pulsing entertainment hub, Deck 9 is packed with people (and an abundance of photographers) but even when the bars were empty, drink service was slow. Note for those looking forward for some craft cocktails: there is no Alchemy Bar on Carnival Paradise.

Atrium Bar (Deck 7): Located in front of the shore excursions and guest relations desks, the Atrium Bar rests on the lower level of the lovely six-story, glass-domed Carnival Paradise Atrium. The horseshoe-shaped bar is rarely empty, but calmer and more sophisticated than some of the others on the Promenade, making it perfect for a glass of wine and conversation.

America Piano Bar (Deck 8): The theme here is obvious with red, white and blue stained-glass walls, starry carpeting and oversized porthole "windows" with bronze sculptures of iconic American images like the Old West and the swamps of Florida. The central piano is enclosed by seats so guests can sit around and sip on musically named drinks and throw their song requests into the jar for the piano player. This was one bar that wasn't as crowded.

United States Bar (Deck 9): Not to be confused with the America Piano Bar, the United States Bar is almost always a happening place, sandwiched in the Promenade hallway of Deck 9, just behind the casino. Guests often face the barstools outward to watch a live band, dance competitions or karaoke on the small hallway stage area. It's also one of the few places indoors on Carnival Paradise where you can smoke (at the very end of the bar).

Leonardo Lounge (Deck 9): A hub for live Latin music, the lounge is also where salsa dance lessons are held. The walls have copper- and bronze-colored murals of Greek mythology, and there's a decent-sized stage and dance floor to keep things lively.

Rex Dance Club (Deck 9): Just a few steps from the Leonardo Lounge, the decor in the Carnival Paradise nightclub feels straight out of the 90s -- but it works. Cheetah prints and stripes cover every inch of the club, and there is plenty of seating if you need a break from dancing. The entire rear area of the club (almost separate from the action) is a large lounge area full of cocktail tables, although few people used it. The club was always popular with a range of modern hits and theme nights (70s, 80s, etc.).

Queen Mary Lounge (Deck 9): Spanning the entire width of the ship, the Queen Mary Lounge is home to Carnival's Punchliner comedy shows, movie nights and karaoke; as well as a few daytime activities like seminars and Build-a-Bear workshops. We caught all the comedy shows, and although they were enjoyable, the comedians were average.

The lounge has a sophisticated feel, with seating that caters to larger groups with comfortable, circular booths as well as a handful of smaller, two-person bench seats. The bar here is massive and stretches across the rear of the room, so passengers can also take in the shows from a barstool.

Rotterdam Martini Bar (Deck 9): In keeping with the classic ship names, the Rotterdam Martini Bar is just outside the Queen Mary Lounge, and is perfect for a drink (particularly specialty vodka martinis) before a show. This bar was far less crowded than some of the others. A stairwell leads down to the Destiny dining room, and cocktail tables are situated in front of the windows.

Paris Bar (Deck 10): This bar is located in the back of the Paris Restaurant, and serves the buffet crowd. It's also the closest bar to the Carnival Paradise adults-only Serenity sun deck -- just one deck up.

RedFrog Rum Bar (Deck 10): If a piña colada is calling your name, make a beeline for the Rum Bar, where all your tropical favorites -- blended or straight up -- are made with your choice of rum. A midday fruity cocktail is an easy whim to appease, with RedFrog's prime location right off the pool. Carnival's RedFrog ale is also available on tap.

BlueIguana Tequila Bar (Deck 10): Also on the pool deck is a bar for those looking to down a shot of tequila or two on their cruise. Flights are available in addition to a variety of refreshing frozen margaritas.

Pour Your Own Beer Station (Deck 10): This digital machine lets guests swipe their card and pour a pint of icy-cold Miller Light beer -- without having to wait for a bartender. Oddly, the machines turn off after dinner. The stations are located within the Paris Restaurant.