The range of cabins is one reason why Carnival Panorama is so great for groups -- even if your traveling companions have different budgets, there's a cabin to fit everyone's price point.

Additionally, there are 65 accessible cabins, across a variety of categories.

All Carnival Panorama cabin categories feature a telephone, flatscreen TV with interactive menu and movies on demand extra charge), USB outlets on the desk along with a 110 AC power outlet, climate control, hair dryer in the desk drawer, safe, mini-fridge and two twin beds that can be converted into a queen-size bed. There are no bedside outlets.

On the first day of the cruise, your room steward should come around to introduce themselves, and will ask if you prefer your room serviced in the morning, evening for turndown, or both.

Bathrooms in standard cabins are a bit cramped (most are 4 X 6) and showers are a squeeze for a taller person (plus the shower curtain is a bit clingy), but we were surprised by how efficient storage space is surrounding the sink (multiple shelves and nooks). Toiletries provided are a bar soap for the sink and dispensers of shampoo and body wash that look and smell like tropical cocktails.

Choose your cabin carefully, cabins on Carnival Panorama Decks 6 and 7 can be too close to the arcade, Sky Zone and teen club for anyone who doesn't appreciate noisy kids and teenagers running around. By the end of our sailing, security was cruising our hallways tracking down too loud, stomping, ice cream dumping tweens and teens. On top of that, cabins at the front of these decks are on top of the Liquid Lounge theater, while cabins at the back are above the bars and clubs. If you're an early-to-bed cruiser, know that the bass is loud 'til late at night and the final Liquid Lounge show is at 10:15.

For those who like to be in the heart of the action, the best deck on Carnival Panorama may very well be Deck 5, which is the Promenade Deck, home to bars, restaurants and the Havana Pool and Bar. A quieter deck, however, would be Deck 8, as it only has rooms directly above and below.

Carnival Panorama Rooms Offer a Lot of Choice

Interior Staterooms: There are 769 cabins labelled inside onboard Carnival Panorama, ranging from 185 to 220 square feet. Some interior Carnival Panorama cabins feature a twin bed and either an upper Pullman bed or a sofa bed. These units are known as Interior Upper/Lower.

Ocean View Staterooms: There are 265 ocean-view (also called outside) cabins onboard; these rooms run about 220 square feet and include a window with a full or partial view. Carnival Panorama Deluxe Ocean View staterooms feature bathtubs.

Balcony: There are more balconies than any other category onboard, with 864 balcony cabins. The standard Carnival Panorama balcony room is 185 square feet and features 35-square-foot balconies. Outdoor furniture typically includes two comfortable blue mesh chairs and a small table that requires some finessing to make alfresco room service breakfast work.

Premium balcony cabins have much larger balconies (up to 75 square feet) and are ideal for group travel as you can connect everyone's balcony spaces to create one giant veranda. Carnival Panorama cove balcony cabins have bigger outdoor spaces than the standard balcony stateroom.

Carnival Panorama Cloud 9 Spa Rooms

Carnival Panorama Cloud 9 Spa cabins come in a variety of cabin categories. All feature plush bathrobes and towels; slippers; a take-home DIY scrub kit for use in the thermal suites, unlimited access to the Carnival Panorama thermal suite, personal fitness bands and yoga mats. Cruisers in these cabins also get pre-cruise priority access to spa appointments through a dedicated concierge, along with treatment discounts. Toiletries include upgraded Elemis shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, body lotion and soaps. These are the best cabins on Carnival Panorama for those looking to focus on wellness during their sailing.

Rooms are 185 to 275 square feet, depending on the category. Carnival Panorama Spa Balcony cabins feature 35-, 45- or 65-square-foot outdoor spaces.

There are six Cloud 9 Spa Suites on Carnival Panorama; two of them on deck 14 forward and the other four on deck 11 forward.

Carnival Panorama Havana Cabana Staterooms

Located at the back of the ship on Deck 5, the Havana Complex features cabins and suites, as well as a private pool, hot tubs and outdoor bar. However, the majority of these cabins are spread over the Carnival Panorama decks 6 through 9.

Amenities include exclusive use of the Havana pool, hot tubs and outdoor bar, plus special Havana-themed Elemis bath products.

Most of the Havana cabins (23) are categorized as Ocean View with Patio Cabana; these rooms are 185 square feet and have an outdoor patio that extends another 100 feet. The patio exits onto a private portion of the outdoor promenade that is only accessible to people staying in a Cabana room.

There are also a handful of Aft Balcony Havana rooms (not located within the Havana complex); these rooms are the same square footage but include a 60- to 70-square-foot balcony instead of the lanai. Carnival Panorama Havana Premium Balcony cabins are located on the aft of deck 6, while Havana Premium Vista Balcony staterooms take up the aft corners of decks 8 and 9.

The Carnival Panorama Havana Cabana Suite comes with the same 100-square-foot patio cabana, but the room measures 260 square feet. There are four of these cabins on the ship.

These rooms book quickly, and it's important to note passengers staying in Havana cabins must be at least 12 years old.

Carnival Panorama Family Harbor Rooms

Sixteen rooms, all concentrated on Deck 2 of Carnival Panorama, comprise the Family Harbor, which also include access to the Family Harbor Lounge. Rooms in Family Harbor fall into all the main cabin categories (inside, oceanview, balcony) but you'll also find deluxe family cabins, ranging from 230 to 275 square feet. Family Harbor cabins with a balcony feature a cove balcony that's 45 or 65 square feet. The Carnival Panorama Family Harbor Suite has both a full and junior bathroom.

Inside the Family Harbor Lounge you'll find plenty of seating, cozy living room-style nooks with TVs, games, a light buffet and computer stations for internet use or gaming. It's a nice, nautical-themed place for families to relax, let loose and grab a bite -- beware of the 24/7 fro-yo and soft-serve.

Additionally, for families staying in the Family Harbor, kids under 12 eat free in most specialty restaurants, and one free evening of Night Owls babysitting service is included.

Carnival Panorama Suites

Aside from additional space, Carnival Panorama suite perks include priority check-in, express boarding, priority debarkation, free laundry (one bag per person per sailing), guaranteed dining time preference, and two large bottles of water.

Junior Suites: There are just two Junior Suites onboard Carnival Panorama, each roughly 275 square feet and offering a 35-square-foot obstructed balcony.

Ocean Suites: Also 275 square feet inside, the 38 Carnival Panorama Ocean Suites have slightly larger 45-square-foot balconies. (Accessible Ocean Suites are larger at 450 square feet.)

Grand Suites: There are eight top-tier Grand suites on Carnival Panorama. They are 345 square feet with 85 square-foot balconies. Carnival Panorama Grand Suite perks include priority embarkation and disembarkation (and tendering in port), as well as special cocktail hours and events, and a complimentary bag of laundry.