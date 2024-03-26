"The ship did a good job of getting fairly close to Tracy Arm glasier.However, we went through an area loaded with orcas (which is a big reason people do this cruise) and the ship did not decrease speed at all so that passengers might better enjoy this experience...."Read More
Embarkation in Galveston was a breeze. We were off the shuttle and on the ship quickly. The rooms are not ready until 1:30pm, so you have time to explore the ship or get some lunch on the lido deck. Our room was a very standard Carnival balcony cabin. It was clean and spacious (for a cruise ship cabin). It does not yet have USB or outlets in bedside table. Miracle will undergo a dry-dock in ...
I recently cruised to Alaska on the Carnival Miracle, and it was spectacular. The staff were incredibly warm, professional, and attentive, making us feel right at home despite some other passengers being inexplicably rude to them. Their dedication was truly commendable.
The food was amazing, with a variety of delicious options that exceeded our expectations. Each meal was a culinary delight, ...
The food was found to be mediocre, cabins were clean, and staff friendly(most). Bathrooms were unsafe. I had my foot come in contact with n unsecure floor grate. My foot was wrapped for several days, and no crutches or wheelchair provided. I have contacted carnival with no response as of 8/10/2024.
This trip had its downfalls; person put off ship for stealing table chips, lady falling face ...
Smaller ship and on a long 12-day cruise can start to feel rather claustrophobic.
The stateroom was a decent-sized room. Basic in its furnishings, but big enough that 3 of us had no problem getting around. The balcony was used extensively on this cruise, and my only complaint is that I wished that the top of the railing was just a bit lower to see over. It landed right at eye level, which ...
This ship is well maintained but in need of a complete overhaul.
Food is OK, burgers are best for lunch and avoid any potato item (from fries to baked potato) none of them were edible. Also, the calamari was like chewing rubber bands.
Best live music was violin trio, they were great. Piano bar was good. The other performers were poor.
Ship stop at Prince Ruppert was a complete was of ...
The casino had multiple malfunctions for several guests and the customer service team was rude and unhelpful. Basically told everyone too bad. The casino is a scam for sure. The ship miracle is anything but. The ship is small, has little too no amenities or entertainment, and there was construction going on the entire cruise. 1/10 on experience. Out of all my cruises this one was the worst, and ...
I was so disappointed. Our family (6 of us) have never been able to afford a trip together. I had been on carnival before (different ship) and I had a great experience. I did not realize the difference in ships!! Childcare was awful, we promised my four year she would see Dr Seuss and she never did. No fun characters or swimming pools. We had the heat on in our cabin but it stayed locked at 65. We ...
Where do i begin. Let’s start with the embarkation process. This is the most unorganized process ever. The poor handicap passengers have to wait hours due to the lack of staff able to assist them onto the ship. So if you are handicap and require a wheelchair, expect hours waiting. Upon boarding, we noticed our bed was a double bed. We asked for two twins. We saw the steward and asked if he could ...
Have been on several Carnival cruises in the past and this one is the only one I would rate as poor. Old boat so even though they sell a wifi package dont expect your wifi calling to work. Found this out the hard way. You can call thru Facebook Messanger so that worked out. When I went to guest services got a particuliarly rude staff member who was no help and blamed Verizon. Most of the rest of ...
Absolutely loved the Balcony Room we stayed in Mid Ship, Deck 5. Real close to Elevators nearest the Atrium and the Stairs. The Serenity Area was fantastic, great drinks. They even made cocktails that were less sugary. I enjoyed the DIY Beer spot near the buffet. The lunch options were great and Loved Guys Burger Joint. We probably ate there just about every day for lunch. The Main Dining Room ...