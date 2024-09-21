Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Carnival Magic

This was my 10 th cruise with Carnival. My husband and I decided to try out Royal Caribbean for 3 cruises just to compare. So when we booked back with carnival we were so excited! and then we were so so so so disappointed. There was a sewage problem on I believe the deck above us. It was permiatting through the vents to our room. As soon as it was gone it came back. This Ship is extremely dated. ...