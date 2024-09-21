I was on a cruise with a family of 16 people hanging from 1 to 75. We had multiple people with special dietary needs and w with autism.
The good: Keegan the Cruise director and most of the staff were amazing! They were all kind. We loved the ports and excursions we did.
The bad: We were told before the cruise that the chefs would be able to accommodate our special dietary needs and they ...
E just took a cruise on the Carnival Magic. I would just like to say our stateroom attendant Rozaq was the absolute best! He was very efficient, friendly and the room was spotless EVERYDAY! THANK YOU!
The food was just ok. Shows were nice and there was plenty to do.
The debarkation was HORRIBLE. Too many people leaving at once. No organization. People with young children, ...
Read reviews!! I never like to rely on negative re. I try to find the good. Not today, my friend.
Never again. First and foremost, its’s not clean. Not enough staff to pick up blowing trash. No one wiping handrails or typical touch spots. Bathrooms often dirty. One night there was vomit in the ladies room every where. OUTSIDE THE MAIN DINING ROOM! They should be 100% on top of that. Gross. ...
I was nervous about this cruise based on reviews. But, we had a great time. Is the ship old… yes, but our cabin was clean and balcony was my favorite place to hang out. The quality of food has definitely gone down since our last cruise in 2017. But we didn’t go hungry. Pizza wasn’t bad, Guys hamburgers were good. The Italian restaurant at lunch was great! But the buffet and dining ...
The group I went with was great: the ship........ well have a lot of wear and tear, and it shows. My balcony was dirty and the paint was peeling . I love the balcony view, and pay good funds to enjoy the views from my room: sadly on this trip that wasn't possible, it was dirty and where the staff was cleaning the windows paint particles was all over the balconies. The Carnal Magic boat is dated ...
Carnival Magic felt like a fleet training ship. Rust everywhere and it showed when looking at her returning. The Cruise Director Keegan was annoying with his okay bye. The Cabin Stewards and Restaurant Staff were amazing. They deserve a 10.
Comedian Percy Crews 2 was awesome but Carlos Gurrea stunk and we seemed to always be standing in line to get in. The shows were descent but again ...
I echo others comments...food is bad....dinner in dining room is bad, cold, service is nowhere near was it used to be. Even Guys burgers sucked....no lettuce most of the time, only fruit is cantaloupe or honeydew most of the time. Employees are obviously miserable and it is passed along to guests... the other thing that was really frustrating was that they try to pack on as many people on a ...
I am a veteran cruiser with just under 40 cruises under my belt! We are currently on the ship with 2 days remaining. The Crew members don’t seem happy. I understand long contracts, etc but this is a customer service business!
Food was blah! The main dining room feels like a Denny’s. There are no table cloths, just basic silverware, and food I could find at any Denny’s type restaurant at ...
The cruise was for my birthday Oct 5th. The cruise was good, the food was bland and not enough variety. Every night only one-three new dishes with everything else the same. The crew and my room steward Rohim was awesome. The Guys Pig and Anchor Smokehouse was very disappointing. Potato salad with huge rectangle and octagon size potatoes not thoroughly cooked, bbq not seasoned, spinach ...
This was my 10 th cruise with Carnival. My husband and I decided to try out Royal Caribbean for 3 cruises just to compare. So when we booked back with carnival we were so excited! and then we were so so so so disappointed. There was a sewage problem on I believe the deck above us. It was permiatting through the vents to our room. As soon as it was gone it came back. This Ship is extremely dated. ...